Idahoan® Declares Memphis the Mashed Potatoes Capital of America and Delivers More Than 300,000 Free Pouches

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The city of Memphis eats more Idahoan Mashed Potatoes than any other in America, enjoying more than 8.5 million servings in the past year alone.* To salute Memphians for this achievement, Idahoan Foods is delivering a pouch of Idahoan® Buttery Homestyle® Mashed Potatoes to more than 300,000 Memphis households this National Potato Lovers Month and will make a donation to Mid-South Food Bank later in the month.

Arriving by early February, more than 1.2 million servings of Idahoan® Buttery Homestyle® Mashed Potatoes are going out to Memphis households. By choosing Idahoan more often than any other city in America, Memphians have helped Idahoan claim the honor of being America's Favorite Mashed Potatoes.* Stocked up on Idahoan, residents across the city can celebrate with their favorite mashed potatoes all month long.

To further give back to the Memphis community, Idahoan Foods will provide 250,000 servings of mashed potatoes to Mid-South Food Bank, the Memphis-based leading food distributor in the region, later in February.

"Memphis residents love their mashed potatoes! The people of Memphis are almost twice as likely to use Idahoan compared to the national average," said Drew Facer, President and CEO, Idahoan Foods. "They've cracked the code on how to get a quick dinner on the table without sacrificing flavor and quality. Stocking them up for National Potato Lovers Month is our way of saying thank you to a community that has helped us become the company we are today."

Idahoan gives you more time to spend doing the things you love by helping you put delicious, real mashed potatoes on the table in just 5 minutes. The company starts with 100% real Idaho potatoes from local growers, and then washes, peels, boils and mashes them like you would at home. After cooking each batch, they simply fresh-dry the mashed potatoes so they're ready for you to prepare at home. Idahoan takes the time to create great-tasting mashed potatoes from scratch, so you don't have to!

The company is encouraging recipients to share how they're enjoying their free Idahoan® Buttery Homestyle® Mashed Potatoes on social media using the hashtag #MashedInMemphis. For more information, including additional recipes, please visit Idahoan.com and follow Idahoan Foods on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

* Based in part on IRI sales data, 52 weeks ending 11/29/20

About Idahoan Foods, LLC.

Combining a full-service network of professionals from field to fork, Idahoan® is a leading manufacturer of value-added products. Its potato processing plants and nationally recognized retail, foodservice and warehouse club brands of products along with its close relationship with its growers, allow Idahoan Foods to deliver superior quality and value to its customers. For more information visit www.idahoan.com. Follow Idahoan Foods on Facebook and Twitter.

