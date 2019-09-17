ID Technology Introduces 255ST Label Printer Applicator

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ID Technology, a ProMach product brand, introduces the latest addition to their 255 label printer applicator system at Pack Expo Las Vegas booth #C-3225. 255ST is an all-electric system (plant air is not needed) designed to label items such as shipping cases, trays and shrink-wrapped bundles.

"255ST adds to our already successful 255 family" said David Holliday, Director of Product Marketing at ID Technology. "All 255 products are equipped with Allen-Bradley PLC controls and have extensive communications capabilities. They are compatible with the PackML machine control language, making them ideal for companies that have adopted this standard. The new 255ST brings new capabilities to this product range, while keeping the flexibility and modularity, ID Technology is known for."

The 255ST is ideal for labeling the top of products in distribution centers and warehouses, either when receiving items (a unique barcode license plate barcode is usually printed and applied to each package) or for printing and applying shipping labels as items are shipped from the distribution center.

The label application module used for the 255ST is an extended tamp applicator that is servo controlled. It is able to accurately label the tops of packages, even when the height may vary by 30 inches or more.

To be able to accurately label the products of varying heights that are moving on a conveyor, the 255ST needs to know the height of the next product. This data is supplied either from a third-party system, such as the warehouse management software, or from an optional optical light curtain array. This, along with the label data to be printed (usually provided by the warehouse management software or from the customer's ERP system) ensures that the correct label is printed and applied every time.

The ability to operate with its own height measuring array is what distinguishes the 255ST from the existing ID Technology 350. While the 350 is sold only through material handling integrators because they completely control the system and provide the package height information, the 255ST is a good solution for both integrators and end customers. Particularly for end customers wanting to install themselves for applications that don't require complex mechanical or data integration.

255ST can be installed as a single unit or as a pair. A pair of units is commonly used if alternating packaging on high volume lines or for redundancy to eliminate downtime.

See the 255ST and other new ID Technology labeling solutions at Pack Expo Las Vegas 2019.

About ID Technology

Customers across North America depend on ID Technology to design, build, integrate, and install the most effective product, case, and pallet identification systems for their product lines. ID Technology is a leading provider of labeling, coding, and marking equipment that also supplies quality flexographic, digital, blank, and shell labels in run volumes of any size from numerous regional label converting facilities across North America. ID Technology is a product brand of ProMach, a global leader in packaging line solutions. As part of the ProMach Labeling & Coding business line, ID Technology helps our packaging customers protect their reputation and grow the trust of their consumers. ProMach is performance, and the proof is in every package. Learn more about ID Technology at http://www.IDTechnology.com.

About ProMach

ProMach is a family of best-in-class packaging solution brands serving manufacturers of all sizes and geographies in the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care and household and industrial goods industries. ProMach brands operate across the entire packaging spectrum: filling and capping, flexibles, pharma, product handling, labeling and coding and end of line. ProMach also provides Performance Services, including integrated solutions, design/build, engineering services, and productivity software to optimize packaging line design and deliver maximum uptime.

ProMach designs, manufactures, integrates and supports the most sophisticated and advanced packaging solutions in the global marketplace. Its diverse customer base, from Fortune 500 companies to smaller, privately held businesses worldwide, depends on reliable, flexible, technologically advanced equipment and integrated solutions. ProMach is headquartered near Cincinnati, Ohio, with manufacturing facilities and offices throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Europe, United Arab Emirates and China. For more information about ProMach, visit http://www.ProMachBuilt.com.

SOURCE ID Technology