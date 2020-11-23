SMI 10’464 -0.3%  SPI 12’957 -0.5%  Dow 29’488 0.8%  DAX 13’127 -0.1%  Euro 1.0801 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’463 -0.1%  Gold 1’840 -1.6%  Bitcoin 16’754 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9120 0.1%  Öl 45.9 1.6% 

Geldanlage-Seminar: Gibt es DEN richtigen Weg zum perfekten ETF Portfolio? Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
23.11.2020 18:55:00

Iconic Philly Met Uses C-PACE for Retroactive Financing of $6 Million for Energy Efficiency Investments

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philadelphia Energy Authority,Enhanced Capital  and EB Realty Management ("EBRM"), owners of The Met, announced today the financial close of the first project in Pennsylvania to retroactively use Commercial Property-Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) financing. EBRM is borrowing $6,000,000 in C-PACE financing from Enhanced Capital to pay for energy efficiency upgrades for the former Philadelphia Metropolitan Opera House, renovated in 2018.

(PRNewsfoto/Philadelphia Energy Authority)

$6MM Philadelphia C-PACE deal helps a cultural institution keep the lights on during COVID-19.

Until the pandemic hit, "the reopening of The Met has provided an economic boost to the North Broad Street corridor, particularly neighboring restaurants, hotels and businesses," said Ian McCulley, Director at Enhanced Capital. "Using retroactive C-PACE was a great solution to strengthen the capital stack and repay some higher cost debt. Philadelphia allows retroactive financing up to two years after project completion, and it can be a useful tool for building owners looking to transition from construction to permanent financing."

"These are not easy times for any of us, especially for cultural institutions," said Emily Schapira, Executive Director of the Philadelphia Energy Authority, which administers the Philadelphia C-PACE program. "We are proud to provide a tool like C-PACE that can improve liquidity and reduce costs for commercial properties during this pandemic."

With this PACE financing, "we are one step closer to curating the North Broad Corridor of Philadelphia into a global example of successful impact development," said Christopher Cordaro, Vice President at EBRM.

In C-PACE lending in Pennsylvania, existing mortgage holders must consent to the C-PACE financing. In this case, both PIDC and Fulton Financial provided consent. Sue Lonergan, Fulton Bank's regional president for Southeastern Pennsylvania, said of the consent, "Fulton Bank has been a proud supporter of The Met project, and we've seen the positive impact this historic gem has had on the local economy and the community in general. It made sense to use C-PACE to help reduce the owner's monthly payments to get through this extraordinarily difficult time."

About the Philadelphia Energy Authority

The Philadelphia Energy Authority (PEA) is an independent municipal authority focused on energy affordability and sustainability. PEA has facilitated over $136 million in clean energy projects since launching the Philadelphia Energy Campaign in 2016, creating more than 1,300 jobs.  PEA is Program Administrator of Philadelphia C-PACE. For more info on C-PACE, visit www.philadelphiaCPACE.org.

CONTACT: Lisa Shulock, 215-880-8298, lshulock@philaenergy.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iconic-philly-met-uses-c-pace-for-retroactive-financing-of-6-million-for-energy-efficiency-investments-301179074.html

SOURCE Philadelphia Energy Authority

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Re 83.70
2.25 %
CS Group 11.41
2.24 %
Zurich Insur Gr 375.00
1.90 %
UBS Group 13.30
1.72 %
Swiss Life Hldg 407.00
1.45 %
Roche Hldg G 302.15
-0.84 %
Lonza Grp 570.00
-1.21 %
Sika 234.40
-1.43 %
Givaudan 3’607.00
-1.50 %
Nestle 101.46
-2.14 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:19
Vontobel: E-Sports & Gaming - der nächste Profisport?
11:00
A Vaccine"s Six Points of Economic Impact
08:55
SMI weiter in Lauerstellung
06:53
Daily Markets: SMI – In luftigen Höhen / Visa – Korrektur trifft auf Unterstützung
20.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Air France - KLM, Lufthansa
20.11.20
BX Swiss stellt sich vor: regservices.ch – das Beraterregister | BX Swiss TV
19.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (72.5%) auf Swiss Re AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:07
Schroders: #TheZero
20.11.20
Schroders: Vorrangige Infrastrukturanleihen ggü. festverzinsliche Anleihen: Welche Option birgt für Anleger weniger Herausforderungen?
11.11.20
Schroders: Private Equity im Gesundheitssektor für ein längeres und besseres Leben
mehr
BX Swiss stellt sich vor: regservices.ch – das Beraterregister | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

"Zombie"-BTC: Bitcoin im Wert von 15 Millionen US-Dollar bewegen sich plötzlich nach zehn Jahren
Welche Bankenwerte im Jahr 2021 als Gewinner gesehen werden
Relief Therapeutics will an ausserordentlicher GV über Kapitalerhöhung abstimmen lassen - Aktie verliert deutlich
SMI schlussendlich tiefer -- DAX beendet Tag im Minus -- Letztendlich Gewinne in Asien
AstraZeneca-Impfstoff zu 70 Prozent wirksam gegen COVID-19 - Aktie in Rot
Roche-Aktie dennoch tiefer, Regeneron-Papier rutscht ins Minus: US-Notfallzulassung für Antikörper-COVID-Cocktail von Regeneron
E-Auto-Aktien im Blick: Wird das Rennen zwischen NIO und Tesla in den nächsten Jahren knapp?
Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway: Verdeckte Investition im Berkshire-Portfolio?
Digitalwährungen: Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co.
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 47: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schlussendlich tiefer -- DAX beendet Tag im Minus -- Letztendlich Gewinne in Asien
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich zu Beginn der neuen Handelswoche unter dem Schlusskurs von Freitag. Der deutsche Leitindex gab sein Kursplus vollständig ab. In Asien zeigten sich am Montag leichte Gewinne.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit