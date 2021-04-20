 ICON wins multiple categories in 2021 CRO Leadership Awards for the fourth year in a row | 20.04.21 | finanzen.ch
20.04.2021 10:35:00

ICON wins multiple categories in 2021 CRO Leadership Awards for the fourth year in a row

ICON plc, (NASDAQ: ICLR) Icon plc, a global provider of drug development and commercialisation services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries, has won multiple categories in the annual CRO Leadership Awards.

This is the fifth year ICON has enjoyed success in the CRO Leadership Awards, having won multiple categories previously in 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2015.

ICON received 2021 CRO Leadership Awards in five of the overall six categories, each further divided into three groups – Big Pharma, Small Pharma, and Overall. In two categories, ICON achieved awards in both the Big Pharma and Overall groups.

Winning categories:

  • Capabilities (Big Pharma)
  • Compatibility (Overall, Big Pharma)
  • Expertise (Big Pharma)
  • Reliability (Big Pharma)
  • Quality (Overall, Big Pharma)

Life Science Leader magazine and Clinical Leader once again teamed up with Industry Standard Research (ISR) to determine the award recipients. They assessed sixty contract research organisations on over 20 performance metrics in ISR’s annual CRO Quality Benchmarking survey.

Survey participants were recruited from pharma and biopharma companies of all sizes and were screened for decision-making influence related to working with contract research organisations.

Dr Steve Cutler, Chief Executive Officer, ICON plc, said: "We are pleased to have been honoured with CRO Leadership Awards for the fourth year in a row. These awards are a recognition of ICON’s top-performing scientific specialists and operational professionals, and demonstrate the consistent quality we offer our sponsors year in, year out, at all levels of the industry and across multiple clinical areas.”

"These award winners have proven themselves to be the top service providers in each category, said Ed Miseta, chief editor for Clinical Leader. "I congratulate all of them for work ethic they exhibit in consistently meeting the needs of their drug development clients."

A full list of ICON’s industry awards can be viewed at www.iconplc.com/awards.

About ICON plc

ICON is a global provider of consulting, and outsourced development and commercialisation services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organisations. ICON’s focuses on the factors that are critical to clients – reducing time to market, reducing cost and increasing quality – and its global team of experts has extensive experience in a broad range of therapeutic areas. ICON has been recognised as one of the world’s leading Contract Research Organisations through a number of high-profile industry awards. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON employs approximately 16,000 employees in 93 locations in 41 countries. Further information is available at www.iconplc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and information currently available, including current economic and industry conditions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actual results, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those stated in this press release. The forward-looking statements are subject to future events, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the statements, including, but not limited to, the ability to enter into new contracts, maintain client relationships, manage the opening of new offices and offering of new services, the integration of new business mergers and acquisitions, as well as economic and global market conditions and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in SEC reports filed by ICON, all of which are difficult to predict and some of which are beyond our control. For these reasons, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. The word "expected" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement, either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information about the risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements may be found in SEC reports filed by ICON, including its Form 20-F, F-1, S-8 and F-3, which are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

ICON/ICLR-G

﻿

