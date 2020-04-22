22.04.2020 05:00:00

Icon Group Committed to Uninterrupted Cancer Care in ASEAN

SINGAPORE, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Patients in Singapore and the ASEAN region can now receive care as close to home as possible through Icon Cancer Centres' remote support services which include telemedicine and home delivery for medication. This service ensures minimal disruption to the care of cancer patients as the region battles COVID-19, alleviating immediate health concerns amidst travel restrictions for those whose cancer treatment has been affected. 

An award-winning oncology-focused healthcare group, Icon Cancer Centre in Singapore has extended its remote support services since 7thApril 2020 to enable patients access to specialists and medication locally or overseas.

Aside from remote support services out of Singapore, Icon has also extended care for cancer patients through its shared care network, enabling patients to be cared for in partner facilities across ASEAN. Icon's shared care network has been established over the years with partner clinicians and hospital facilities for patients who require urgent medical attention when they are at home. This network offers peace of mind to patients and their family members during the challenges of COVID-19.

Ms Serena Wee, CEO of Icon Cancer Centre, said that half the group's patients are from the region. "The travel restrictions have a big impact on their treatment. Hence, the urgency to offer alternative options of on-going care for our patients so that their care will be minimally interrupted."

"Icon believes in collaborating with partners for our patients' best outcomes. We're always reaching out to partners to fulfil Icon's mission of providing access to the best care possible to as many people as possible, as close to home as possible. It is especially important during this pandemic."

HOW IT WORKS:

  • Telemedicine available with Icon doctors
  • Home delivery of medication by prescription only
  • Shared care network with Icon's overseas partners
  • Application for medical waiver to travel to Singapore (subject to MOH Singapore's approval). 
  • In-house translators in Mandarin, Bahasa and Vietnamese

BENEFITS:

  • Enable patients who are unable to travel access to Icon's Specialists and medication from Singapore.
  • Secure critical care for those who cannot postpone treatment, especially whilst in their home countries

ABOUT US

Icon Cancer Centre – Singapore delivers comprehensive cancer care to patients via its centres in Singapore, Vietnam, Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong. Please visit www.iconcancercentre.sg

MEDIA CONTACT:

Joyce Tan
Icon Cancer Centre - Singapore
HP: +65 96417737 / joyce.tan@icon.team

SOURCE Icon Cancer Centre

