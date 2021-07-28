SMI 12’073 0.4%  SPI 15’515 0.4%  Dow 34’925 -0.4%  DAX 15’570 0.3%  Euro 1.0786 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’103 0.9%  Gold 1’800 0.1%  Bitcoin 36’347 1.1%  Dollar 0.9128 -0.2%  Öl 75.0 0.4% 
28.07.2021 19:23:00

Icon Entertainment Restaurants Once Again Sweep Top Spots in OpenTable's Diners' Choice Best of Nashville Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenTable has posted their July 2021 Diners' Choice Best of Nashville Awards and consistently at the top of that list are Icon Entertainment restaurant concepts Skull's Rainbow Room and House of Cards.

2021 OpenTable Diners' Choice Winner

Local favorite and Nashville staple since 1948, Skull's Rainbow Room was recognized for Best Overall, Best Ambiance, Best Food, Best Service and Hot Spot, while House of Cards was recognized for Best Ambiance, Best American Food and Special Occasion.

Icon Entertainment CEO Bill Miller said of the top spots, "It's a thrill for Icon's food and beverage venues to once again be selected by OpenTable diners as favorites. All the credit goes to our amazing teams whose dedication to the guest experience is unsurpassed."

Icon Entertainment Group maintains one of the most notable downtown portfolios, including Skull's Rainbow Room, House of Cards, Johnny Cash's Bar & BBQ, Nudie's Honky Tonk, Johnny Cash Museum and Patsy Cline Museum. All have welcomed millions of patrons since opening and received numerous accolades from outlets like National Geographic, Marie Claire, Conde Nast's Traveler, USA Today, AAA, TripAdvisor, Forbes, Time, Rolling Stone, Southern Living and more.

You can see the OpenTable Diners' Choice Best of Nashville picks here. Scroll to the bottom to see all choice lists!

About Icon Entertainment:

Icon Entertainment was founded by celebrated entrepreneur and real estate investor Bill Miller. The company currently owns and operates the Johnny Cash Museum, Patsy Cline Museum, Nudie's Honky Tonk, House of Cards, Johnny Cash's Bar & BBQ and Skull's Rainbow Room in Nashville, Tennessee. Icon has also acquired commercial real estate totaling in six properties and over 110,000 square feet in downtown Nashville. To date, Icon's establishments have welcomed millions of patrons since it first opened the Johnny Cash Museum in April 2013. Outlets like National Geographic, Marie Claire, Conde Nast's Traveler, USA Today, AAA, TripAdvisor, Forbes, Time, Rolling Stone, Southern Living, etc. have all honored their establishments with distinctions solidifying their foothold as must-visit attractions and dining experiences in Music City.

Media Contact: Angela Daeger at (615) 600-4366 or angela@iconentertainment.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/icon-entertainment-restaurants-once-again-sweep-top-spots-in-opentables-diners-choice-best-of-nashville-awards-301343445.html

SOURCE Icon Entertainment Group

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Zum Nationalfeiertag ein Index mit Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen| BX Swiss TV

1848 eine bekannte Zahl für jeden Schweizer! Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst und Index Allokator bei Daubenthaler & Cie. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, stellt Alexander Berger die Idee hinter dem neuen BeneFactorIndex Swiss 1848 vor. Nur Unternehmen, die 1848 oder früher gegründet wurden schaffen es in den Index. Welche Regeln noch für eine Aufnahme in den Index gelten und welche Unternehmen, neben Lindt & Sprüngli darin vertreten sind, dazu gibt Alexander Berger Einblicke.

Alexander Berger: Zum Nationalfeiertag ein Index mit Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen| BX Swiss TV

Inside

15:48 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 10.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
14:00 Alphabet überrascht mit Gewinnsprung – Aktie unter Rekordhoch
10:21 Vontobel: Auto-/Callable BRC - eine ideale Anlage für Renditejäger?
09:32 Alexander Berger: Zum Nationalfeiertag ein Index mit Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen| BX Swiss TV
08:58 Marktüberblick: Alphabet schlägt Erwartungen
08:27 SMI kämpft erneut mit 12.000er-Marke
27.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.40% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf FedEx Corp
27.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Curevac, Moderna, Pfizer
23.07.21 Jetzt noch einsteigen?
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wirtschaftsexperte Harry Dent Jr. warnt vor beispiellosem Crash am Aktienmarkt
Logitech-Aktie bricht letztlich fast zweistellig ein: Die Gewinne sprudeln weiter
Adecco-Aktien gehen nach Grossakquisition mit kräftigem Verlust aus dem Handel
Vontobel verbucht Gewinnsteigerung im ersten Halbjahr - Aktie schliesst freundlich
Idorsia gibt Wandelanleihe über 600 Millionen Franken aus - Idorsia-Aktie schliesst zweistellig tiefer
Bitcoin-Rally vorerst gestoppt: Amazon unterbricht Kryptohöhenflug
Tesla-Aktie im Minus: Umsatz- und Gewinnsprung überzeugen
Vor US-Leitzinsentscheid: SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend in Rot
CS-Aktie schlussendlich tiefer: Credit Suisse wählt David Wildermuth zum neuen Risikochef
US-Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten -- SMI und DAX schliessen tiefer -- Asiens Märkte letztlich uneinheitlich

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit