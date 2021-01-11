SMI 10’857 0.5%  SPI 13’479 0.4%  Dow 31’098 0.2%  DAX 13’928 -0.9%  Euro 1.0837 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’619 -0.7%  Gold 1’840 -0.5%  Bitcoin 29’543 -12.9%  Dollar 0.8913 0.6%  Öl 55.2 -2.1% 

11.01.2021 14:21:00

ICON.AI launches World's First Smart Healthcare Device to protect your health at CES 2021

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ICON.AI unveiled the World 1st Smart Healthcare Device during CES 2021.

World 1st Smart Healthcare Device with Alexa Built-in

With just One Touch of the Detachable Health Tracker, the Smart Healthcare Device takes comprehensive readings from your fingertips to track heart rate information, blood pressure trends, peripheral oxygen saturation levels and more, all in nearly 60 seconds.

2-in-One Smart Healthcare Device

The Smart Healthcare Device is composed of two main parts: a Smart Display Speaker with Alexa Built-in & a Detachable Health Tracker. The Smart Display Speaker includes: a LCD Touchscreen, 5W Speaker with High Bass and Surround, Bluetooth & WiFi. The Smart Display Speaker can tell you the weather, search YouTube, read Kindle books, and more. The Detachable Health Tracker is your portable personal health assistant that fits in your pocket. By providing accurate and reliable pre-screening health data, the Detachable Health Tracker helps identify physiological abnormalities. The Detachable Health Tracker has instant connectivity that immediately alerts the Hospital and your Family members once it perceives a medical emergency. Fully integrated within the Smart Healthcare Device, the Critical Monitoring Features and Built-in memory allow you to send your health information to your Smartphone & Tablet to share with your family and doctor for early diagnosis.

User Benefits- Connectivity & Mobility

The Smart Healthcare Device is not only stylish but also ergonomic. Fully equipped with a Smart Display Speaker with Alexa Built-in & a Detachable Health Tracker, the Smart Healthcare Device defines itself as a game-changing smart healthcare device. Just putting two fingers on the Health Tracker allows you to track the six critical health readings: Heart rate trends, Heart Rate variability, blood pressure trends, SpO2, ECG, and PPG, all in nearly 60 seconds. Its lightweight portability allows you to send a detailed health report directly to your smartphone and tablets anytime and anywhere. Your health reports are recorded on a Daily, Weekly, and Monthly basis, made available for you to notify your family and provide your doctor with supplementary information for medical testing. Protect your health now with the Smart Healthcare Device before it's too late.

World 1st Screen-based Smart Mirror

Besides the Smart Healthcare Device, ICON.AI featured the upgraded Zmirror, a CES 2020 Innovation Award Honoree, at CES 2021. The smart mirror with Amazon Alexa combines the power of fully integrated voice assistants with SOUND BY Harman Kardon, the basic needs for a mirror, and display system to follow. Although first released in prototypes with primary quality speakers, the company has differentiated itself from all other competitors with its partnership with Harman International for the official launch. Harman Kardon is known for being a high-end speaker brand that brings discerning music lovers a rich and enhanced listening experience in its products.

About ICON.AI

ICON.AI is a software-led hardware company that aims to deliver AI-enabled products to every market around the world. ICON.AI is not only a Smart device maker but also an Amazon-approved System Integrator for Alexa Voice Service. With solutions that are qualified by Amazon, ICON.AI provides a professional and innovative technology development team focused on Screen-based Devices for Amazon Alexa such as Smart Display Speakers, Smart Mirror, and Smart Home Devices. ICON.AI supplies reliable, customized hardware and software solutions for your AVS (Alexa Voice Service) development and certification needs.

Media Contact

ICON.AI
James Shin
james.shin@icon.ai

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iconai-launches-worlds-first-smart-healthcare-device-to-protect-your-health-at-ces-2021-301205253.html

SOURCE ICON.AI

