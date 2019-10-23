ICL to Present at Upcoming Conferences in November

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ICL (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals and specialty chemicals company, will participate at upcoming conferences:

Mr. Raviv Zoller , ICL's President & CEO, will present at Morgan Stanley Global Chemicals and Agriculture Conference in Boston on November 12, 2019 at 10:15 AM Eastern Daylight Time. The event will be webcasted and will be available on the Company's website at www.icl-group.com.

Mr. Zoller together with Ms. Limor Gruber , Head of IR, will conduct one-on-one meetings in the conference throughout the day.

Investors who wish to meet Mr. Zoller and Ms. Gruber on these dates in Boston and in Nashville, may contact ICL's IR team, Limor.gruber@icl-group.com

About ICL

ICL is a global specialty minerals and chemicals company operating bromine, potash, and phosphate mineral value chains in a unique, integrated business model. ICL extracts raw materials from well-positioned mineral assets and utilizes technology and industrial know-how to add value for customers in key agricultural and industrial markets worldwide. ICL focuses on strengthening leadership positions in all of its core value chains. It also plans to strengthen and diversify its offerings of innovative agro solutions by leveraging ICL's existing capabilities and agronomic know-how, as well as the Israeli technological ecosystem. ICL shares are dually listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL). The company employs more than 11,000 people worldwide, and its sales in 2018 totaled approximately US$5.6 billion. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.icl-group.com.

