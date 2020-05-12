ICL Reports Solid First Quarter 2020 Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ICL (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals and specialty chemicals company, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Highlights for the First Quarter of 2020

Sales of $1.32 billion compared to $1.42 billion in the first quarter of 2019, a decrease of 7%, mainly due to declines in potash and phosphate commodity prices.

compared to in the first quarter of 2019, a decrease of 7%, mainly due to declines in potash and phosphate commodity prices. Operating income of $132 million despite low commodity prices, driven by strong performance of ICL's specialty businesses, compared to $227 million in the first quarter of 2019.

despite low commodity prices, driven by strong performance of ICL's specialty businesses, compared to in the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA of $250 million , a decrease of 29%.

, a decrease of 29%. Achieved record first quarter potash production at ICL Dead Sea following successful completion of the facilities upgrade in the prior quarter.

Operating cash flow of $166 million , compared to $173 million in the same quarter in the prior year.

, compared to in the same quarter in the prior year. Declared a quarterly dividend of about $30 million , or approximately 50% of $60 million net income recorded in the quarter.

The results for the first quarter of 2020 were impacted by a continued decline in potash and phosphate commodity prices and the continued delay in the signing of a potash supply contract in China, which has since been signed. The strong performance of ICL's specialty businesses partly offset the weaker commodity results. The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic impacted operations but did not have a material impact on financial results.

ICL's President & CEO, Raviv Zoller, stated "The resilience of ICL's diversified business portfolio is reflected in the financial performance achieved even in difficult market conditions. In the first quarter of 2020, when potash and phosphate commodity prices fell to what we believe are cyclically low levels, our results were supported by record operating income in our Industrial Products segment and by strong sales of specialty phosphates. Our continued emphasis on a value-based strategy resulted in continued strong cash generation. The COVID-19 pandemic has created a new, unprecedented challenge that will affect our results in the short term. We are taking appropriate measures to further enhance our operational efficiency to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on our business, including new cross-segment cost efficiency initiatives. We believe ICL's strong financial position, diversified business and dominant position in key markets will also act as a buffer against expected market challenges and allow us to continue to pursue timely growth opportunities."

STATEMENT REGARDING COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic did not have a notable impact on ICL's financial performance in the first quarter of 2020, although it is anticipated that 2020 annual results could be impacted. There has been a significant decline in global economic activity due in part to preventative measures taken by various government organizations around the world, many of which are ongoing. We believe this will result in a decline in demand for certain flame retardants products of the Industrial Products segment. The significant decline in crude oil prices, related to COVID-19, is also expected to result in decreased demand for clean brine fluids, which are used in oil and gas production.

ICL has worked rapidly to ensure the health and safety of its employees, business partners and the communities in which we operate. ICL's global response was influenced by the early experience at its facilities in China, as mitigation efforts began in January when the spread of the pandemic was in its initial stage. As a provider of products and materials essential to food production and other industries. ICL's facilities have been operating at full capacity, except for our mining operations in the UK, which are currently operating at about 70% of capacity, and our mining operations in Spain, which were temporarily halted for 3 weeks, but have since been resumed at about 60% of capacity. ICL continues to gradually ramp up production in both sites, while ensuring the health and safety of its employees and complying with local regulations.

As a direct response to the pandemic, ICL drew funds from its credit facilities to increase its cash and deposit balances. This was done to ensure the company would have significant flexibility to operate in a volatile business environment, as well as to seize opportunities. As of March 31, 2020, ICL had total liquidity of $1.1 billion, including $524 million in cash and deposits and $590 million in unutilized credit facilities.

Financial Figures and Non-GAAP Financial Measures



1-3/2020 1-3/2019 1-12/2019

$ millions % of sales $ millions % of sales $ millions % of sales Sales 1,319 - 1,415 - 5,271 - Gross profit 400 30 501 35 1,817 34 Operating income 132 10 227 16 756 14 Adjusted operating income (1) 132 10 241 17 760 14 Net income - shareholders of the Company 60 5 139 10 475 9 Adjusted net income - shareholders of the

Company (1) 60 5 150 11 479 9 Diluted earnings per share (in dollars) 0.05 - 0.11 - 0.37 - Diluted adjusted earnings per share (in

dollars) (2) 0.05 - 0.12 - 0.37 - Adjusted EBITDA (2) 250 19 350 25 1,198 23 Cash flows from operating activities 166 - 173 - 992 - Purchases of property, plant and equipment

and intangible assets (3) 139 - 131 - 576 - (1) See "Adjustments to reported operating and net income (Non-GAAP)" and corresponding disclaimer below. (2) See "Adjusted EBITDA and Diluted Adjusted Earnings Per Share for the periods of activity" below. (3) See "Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited)" to the financial statements.

Consolidated Results Analysis

Results analysis for the period January – March 2020

Sales Expenses Operating income



$ millions

Q1 2019 figures 1,415 (1,188) 227

Total adjustments Q1 2019* - 14 14

Adjusted Q1 2019 figures 1,415 (1,174) 241

Quantity 16 (11) 5

Price (96) - (96)

Exchange rates (16) 4 (12)

Raw materials - 31 31

Energy - - -

Transportation - 3 3

Operating and other expenses - (40) (40)

Adjusted Q1 2020 figures 1,319 (1,187) 132

Total adjustments Q1 2020* - - -

Q1 2020 figures 1,319 (1,187) 132



* See "Adjustments to reported operating and net income (Non-GAAP)" and corresponding disclaimer below.

- Quantity – The positive impact on operating income was primarily related to an increase in the quantities sold of phosphate fertilizers, clear brine fluids, phosphorus-based flame retardants and acids. This was partially offset by a decrease in the quantities sold of phosphate rock and dairy proteins.

- Price – The negative impact on operating income was primarily related to a $44 decrease in the average realized price per tonne of potash compared to the same quarter last year, the downward price adjustment with respect to certain potash quantities sold during 2019, in line with the recent supply contracts in China and a decrease in the selling prices of phosphate fertilizers and green phosphoric acid.

- Exchange rates – The negative impact on operating income was primarily related to the appreciation of the average exchange rate of the shekel against the dollar, which increased operational costs. In addition, the devaluation of the average exchange rate of the euro against the dollar, decreased revenues by more than it contributed to operational cost-savings.

- Raw materials – The positive impact of raw materials prices on operating income was primarily related to lower prices of sulphur consumed during the quarter.

- Operating and other expenses - The negative impact on operating income was primarily related to capital gains recorded in the same quarter last year due to the sale and leaseback of office buildings in Israel, higher depreciation expenses and inventory write-offs, as well as higher operational costs in Spain and the UK due to reduced production as a result of COVID-19 pandemic disruption.

Financing expenses, net

Net financing expenses in the first quarter of 2020 amounted to $52 million, compared to $35 million in the same quarter last year, an increase of $17 million.

The increase relates mainly to losses from hedging transactions in the amount of $46 million, affected by the volatile business environment during the quarter, which includes a sharp decrease in energy and dry bulk shipping prices, a decrease in the USD interest rate curve and exchange rate fluctuations.

On the other hand, expenses related to long-term employee benefits provisions and long-term lease revaluation according to IFRS16 decreased by $25 million, mainly due to the shekel depreciation against the dollar at the end of the quarter. In addition, interest expenses decreased by $5 million due to a decrease in the average debt balance and the average interest rate.

Tax expenses

Tax expenses in the first quarter of 2020 and in the first quarter of 2019 amounted to $20 million and $51 million, reflecting an effective tax rate of about 25% and 27%, respectively. The Company's tax rate in the first quarter of 2020 was positively affected by the devaluation of the shekel against the dollar in the first quarter, while the tax rate in the corresponding quarter last year was negatively affected by the appreciation of the shekel against the dollar.

REVIEW OF OPERATING SEGMENTS

Industrial Products

The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a highly concentrated solution in the Dead Sea, as well as bromine‑based compounds at its facilities in Israel, the Netherlands and China. In addition, the segment produces salts, magnesium chloride, magnesia-based products, phosphorous-based flame retardants and functional fluids.

Segment sales in the first quarter of 2020 increased year-over-year by 4%, driven by strong sales in most product lines, including record sales of clear brine fluids. Operating income reached a quarterly record of $103 million, with an operating margin of 28%. Despite the year over year decrease in bromine prices in China, the segment's strategic shift to long-term contracts, its diverse portfolio and an increase in the selling prices of specialty minerals to the food and pharma markets led to a $3 million contribution from prices, adding to the $10 million contribution from sales volumes compared to the corresponding quarter last year.

Highlights and business environment

During the first quarter of 2020, market prices of elemental bromine in China remained flat sequentially and were lower compared to the corresponding quarter last year, during which prices were significantly high.

remained flat sequentially and were lower compared to the corresponding quarter last year, during which prices were significantly high. Sales of elemental bromine remained at the same level of the first quarter of 2019.

Global demand for bromine-based flame retardants remained stable during the first quarter of 2020 and ICL's sales of bromine-based flame retardants remained at the same level as the corresponding quarter last year.

Clear brine fluids sales increased in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the corresponding quarter last year, driven by higher activity in the Gulf of Mexico , the North Sea and Guyana . The recent drop in oil prices, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to reduce drilling operations, which, in turn, could negatively impact demand for clear brine fluids.

, the North Sea and . The recent drop in oil prices, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to reduce drilling operations, which, in turn, could negatively impact demand for clear brine fluids. Phosphorus-based flame retardants sales were higher compared to the corresponding quarter last year, partially due to a decrease in supply from China , following shutdown of chemical plants as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

, following shutdown of chemical plants as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Higher sales prices and volumes resulted in an increase of specialty minerals sales compared to the corresponding quarter, mainly due to strong demand in the food and pharma markets.

Due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, sales in the second quarter of 2020 are expected to decrease, mainly due to substantially lower expected demand for clear brine fluids (due to the decrease in oil prices) and certain flame retardants to the automotive, building and construction industries, as well as uncertainty regarding demand for consumer products.

Results of Operations





1-3/2020 1-3/2019

$ millions $ millions Total Sales 364 350 Sales to external customers 361 347 Sales to internal customers 3 3 Segment profit 103 97 Depreciation and Amortization 17 16 Capital Expenditures* 21 19

* For information regarding the effect of IFRS 16 implementation on 2019 capital expenditures, see "Note 3 – Operating segments" of the financial statements.

Results analysis for the period January - March 2020

Sales Expenses Operating income

$ millions Q1 2019 figures 350 (253) 97 Quantity 14 (4) 10 Price 3 - 3 Exchange rates (3) - (3) Raw materials - (2) (2) Energy - 1 1 Transportation - (1) (1) Operating and other expenses - (2) (2) Q1 2020 figures 364 (261) 103









Potash

The Potash segment produces and sells mainly potash, using an evaporation process to extract potash from the Dead Sea in Israel and conventional mining from an underground mine in Spain. The segment also produces and sells Polysulphate® from its Boulby mine in the UK as well as salt and magnesium produced in the Dead Sea in Israel.

The Potash segment's sales decreased by 18% and operating income decreased by 82% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in the prior year. Business performance was negatively impacted mainly by a $44 decrease in the average potash realized price per tonne, as well as the downward price adjustment of $12 million with respect to certain quantities of potash sold during 2019, subject to an open price condition, in line with the recent potash supply contracts in China and higher operational costs, mostly due to production challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The increased production in Israel was offset by lower production at ICL Iberia, mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic operations disruption. Potash sales quantities were 18 thousand tonnes lower than in the same quarter last year, primarily due to a decrease in potash sales to China and US, partly offset by increased sales to Europe, Brazil and India. In addition, some projects, including the ramp (access tunnel) project in Spain, were temporarily halted following a force majeure notice issued by external contractors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlights and business environment

Despite operational and logistical constraints related to the ongoing spread of COVID-19 pandemic, that impacted most global sectors, the segment's operations were not disrupted during most of the quarter. Furthermore, most governmental organizations deemed the agriculture market to be a provider of essential services. Towards the end of the quarter, the segment experienced a temporary suspension of operations in Spain , so as to maintain the health and safety of our employees, as well as delays in some projects due to reasons related to our external contractors. At this stage we estimate that the impact of COVID-19 on the segment's business performance in the second quarter will be between $10 to $20 million , until all of our production facilities in Spain and UK (re UK, see below) will fully ramp up.

, so as to maintain the health and safety of our employees, as well as delays in some projects due to reasons related to our external contractors. At this stage we estimate that the impact of COVID-19 on the segment's business performance in the second quarter will be between to , until all of our production facilities in and UK (re UK, see below) will fully ramp up. Potash spot prices continued to decrease during the first quarter of 2020 across global markets, due to high availability and due to the delay in the signing of new contracts in China and India . In late April 2020 , a potash supply contract with Chinese customers was signed, at $220 /tonne, a $70 /tonne decline compared to the previous contract signed in September 2018 . During May 2020 , ICL signed contracts with its customers in China , to supply 910 thousand tonnes (with additional 490 thousand tonnes optional quantities) of potash by the end of 2020, at a price of $70 /tonne below the previous contracts. In accordance, in the first quarter of 2020, we updated the price related to certain of our 2019 potash sales subject to an open price condition, resulting in a $12 million downward adjustment.

and . In late , a potash supply contract with Chinese customers was signed, at /tonne, a /tonne decline compared to the previous contract signed in . During , ICL signed contracts with its customers in , to supply 910 thousand tonnes (with additional 490 thousand tonnes optional quantities) of potash by the end of 2020, at a price of /tonne below the previous contracts. In accordance, in the first quarter of 2020, we updated the price related to certain of our 2019 potash sales subject to an open price condition, resulting in a downward adjustment. According to CRU (Fertilizer Week Historical Prices, April 2020 ), the average price of granular potash imported to Brazil was $245 per tonne (CFR spot) in the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of 16.5% sequentially and 30.3% year-over-year. According to Brazil's customs data, potash imports to Brazil reached about 1.6 million tonnes in the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of approximately 16% compared to the same quarter last year.

), the average price of granular potash imported to was per tonne (CFR spot) in the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of 16.5% sequentially and 30.3% year-over-year. According to customs data, potash imports to reached about 1.6 million tonnes in the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of approximately 16% compared to the same quarter last year. According to CRU (Fertilizer Week Historical Prices, April 2020 ), the average price of standard potash imported to Southeast Asia was $258 per tonne (CFR spot) in the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of 7% sequentially and 14.6% year-over-year.

), the average price of standard potash imported to was per tonne (CFR spot) in the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of 7% sequentially and 14.6% year-over-year. According to CRU (Fertilizer Week Historical Prices, April 2020 ) the average price of granular potash imported to Northwest Europe was €255 per tonne (CIF spot/contract) in the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of 6.5% sequentially and 13.5% year-over-year.

) the average price of granular potash imported to was €255 per tonne (CIF spot/contract) in the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of 6.5% sequentially and 13.5% year-over-year. According to Chinese customs data, potash imports to China in the first quarter of 2020 amounted to 2.07 million tonnes, a decrease of about 30% over the same quarter last year.

in the first quarter of 2020 amounted to 2.07 million tonnes, a decrease of about 30% over the same quarter last year. According to the FAI (Fertilizer Association of India ), potash imports to India amounted to 0.7 million tonnes in the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of 36% compared to the same quarter last year.

), potash imports to amounted to 0.7 million tonnes in the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of 36% compared to the same quarter last year. Market conditions led several major manufacturers, including Nutrien ( Canada ) and Mosaic ( USA ), to continue idling some of their production sites.

) and Mosaic ( ), to continue idling some of their production sites. Following the upgrade of ICL's Dead Sea facilities in the fourth quarter of 2019, ICL Dead Sea reached its best ever first quarter production.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and out of concern for the health and well-being of our employees, starting on the last week of March, the production operations of ICL Iberia were temporarily halted. The Company renewed its operations at about 60% of production capacity and plans to continue to gradually increase production while maintaining the health and safety of the employees. Furthermore, construction of the ramp (access tunnel) to the Cabanasses mine was temporarily halted due to a force majeure notice issued by the external contractor. As a result, site consolidation completion is rescheduled to the beginning of 2021.

ICL's new designated facility in the port of Barcelona started operations during the quarter and the first vessel was loaded in February 2020 .

started operations during the quarter and the first vessel was loaded in . Production of Polysulphate® increased by 34% to 177 thousand tonnes and sales increased by 3% to 136 thousand tonnes compared to the first quarter of 2019. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and out of concern for the health and the wellbeing of ICL's employees, logistical and operational restrictions were implemented in ICL Boulby in the UK, starting in the last week of March, lowering production to about 70% of capacity.

Results of Operations

1-3/2020 1-3/2019

$ millions $ millions Total sales 314 384 Potash sales to external customers 226 275 Potash sales to internal customers 23 23 Other and eliminations* 65 86 Gross profit 96 166 Segment profit 14 79 Depreciation and Amortization 39 39 Capital Expenditures** 61 159 Average realized price (in $)*** 250 294

* Primarily includes salt produced in underground mines in the UK and Spain, Polysulphate® and Polysulphate®-based products, magnesium-based products and sales of electricity produced in Israel.

** For information regarding the effect of IFRS 16 implementation on 2019 capital expenditures, see "Note 3 – Operating segments" of the financial statements.

*** Potash average realized price (dollar per tonne) is calculated by dividing total potash revenue by total sales quantities. The difference between FOB price and average realized price is primarily marine transportation costs.

Potash – Production and Sales Thousands of tonnes 1-3/2020 1-3/2019 Production 1,145 1,148 Total sales (including internal sales) 996 1,014 Closing inventory 563 519

Results analysis for the period January – March 2020

Sales Expenses Operating

income

$ millions Q1 2019 figures 384 (305) 79 Quantity (17) 15 (2) Price (51) - (51) Exchange rates (2) (2) (4) Energy - 1 1 Transportation - 3 3 Operating and other expenses - (12) (12) Q1 2020 figures 314 (300) 14









Phosphate Solutions

The Phosphate Solutions segment operates ICL's phosphate value chain, using phosphate rock and fertilizer-grade phosphoric acid to produce phosphate-based specialty products with higher added value, as well as to produce and sell phosphate-based fertilizers.

The segment's sales and operating income decreased by 7% and 74%, respectively, year-over-year, mainly due to a sharp decrease in phosphate commodity market prices, that was partially offset by lower raw materials prices. Operating income was also negatively impacted by higher depreciation expenses and by the unfavorable impact of exchange rates due to the appreciation of the shekel against the dollar and the devaluation of the euro and the Chinese yuan against the dollar. The resilience of the segment was driven by strong phosphates specialties performance and continuous positive operating profit from the YPH JV in China despite market headwinds and challenges faced during the quarter related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sales of phosphate specialties and dairy proteins amounted to $279 million, approximately 2% lower than the first quarter of 2019. The overall decrease in specialty products sales was driven by lower demand for dairy proteins, as well as the devaluation of the euro against the US dollar.

Sales of phosphate commodities amounted to $223 million, approximately 12% lower than the first quarter of 2019, mostly due to a decline of over 25% in market sales prices of phosphate fertilizers, which more than offset the increase in sales volumes of phosphate fertilizers.

Highlights and business environment

Despite the logistical and operational restrictions that were imposed in certain countries due to the ongoing spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, global phosphate specialties and commodities markets were not significantly disrupted during the quarter. Furthermore, these markets were deemed to be essential in most regions. Despite the pandemic spreading in China , our YPH JV operated throughout the quarter with no major disruptions. The robust and diversified customer portfolio and wide geographic reach of ICL's phosphate specialties business, as well as strong global demand for food products, prevented a material impact on business performance in the first quarter of 2020. At this stage, we do not expect significant impact on the segment's results in the second quarter, though the full effect of the pandemic on the global economy and our business is uncertain, and it may be difficult to assess or predict.

, our YPH JV operated throughout the quarter with no major disruptions. The robust and diversified customer portfolio and wide geographic reach of ICL's phosphate specialties business, as well as strong global demand for food products, prevented a material impact on business performance in the first quarter of 2020. At this stage, we do not expect significant impact on the segment's results in the second quarter, though the full effect of the pandemic on the global economy and our business is uncertain, and it may be difficult to assess or predict. Revenues of phosphate salts increased moderately compared to the corresponding quarter last year, mainly driven by higher prices of food-grade phosphates in the Americas. Industrial salts' volumes increased in Europe and in China at stable prices.

and in at stable prices. Phosphoric acid revenues increased compared to the first quarter last year. Revenues in Europe were higher than in the first quarter last year due to increased volumes. Revenues in South America increased driven by higher sales volumes throughout the continent, primarily to large strategic customers. The competitive business environment in Europe and in North and South America resulted in lower market prices. The acid market in China , was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in tight supply due to manufacturing and logistics restrictions. The pandemic led to lower demand and lower product availability but also to higher market prices.

were higher than in the first quarter last year due to increased volumes. Revenues in increased driven by higher sales volumes throughout the continent, primarily to large strategic customers. The competitive business environment in and in North and resulted in lower market prices. The acid market in , was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in tight supply due to manufacturing and logistics restrictions. The pandemic led to lower demand and lower product availability but also to higher market prices. The new WPA food-grade plant in China is ramping up and still in testing mode. The plant is expected to add 70 thousand tonnes of food-grade acid production capacity, once fully ramped up, and is scheduled to begin producing commercial food-grade acid towards the second half of 2020.

is ramping up and still in testing mode. The plant is expected to add 70 thousand tonnes of food-grade acid production capacity, once fully ramped up, and is scheduled to begin producing commercial food-grade acid towards the second half of 2020. Dairy protein revenues were weaker compared to the first quarter last year, driven by decreased customer demand due to the softening of the infant formula market in China . ICL continues to focus on expanding its global leadership position in the organic cow and goat ingredients market for high end applications.

. ICL continues to focus on expanding its global leadership position in the organic cow and goat ingredients market for high end applications. According to CRU (Fertilizer Week Historical Prices, April 2020 ), the average price of DAP in the first quarter of 2020 (CFR India Spot) amounted to $302 /tonne, a decrease of 5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and 25% compared to the first quarter of 2019. In the first quarter of 2020, the average price of TSP (CFR Brazil Spot) amounted to $252 /tonne, a decrease of 6% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and 28% compared to first quarter of 2019. The average price of SSP (CPT Brazil inland 18-20% P 2 O 5 Spot) amounted to $185 /tonne, a decrease of 10% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and 23% compared to the first quarter of 2019.

), the average price of DAP in the first quarter of 2020 (CFR India Spot) amounted to /tonne, a decrease of 5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and 25% compared to the first quarter of 2019. In the first quarter of 2020, the average price of TSP (CFR Brazil Spot) amounted to /tonne, a decrease of 6% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and 28% compared to first quarter of 2019. The average price of SSP (CPT Brazil inland 18-20% P O Spot) amounted to /tonne, a decrease of 10% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and 23% compared to the first quarter of 2019. The average price of sulphur in the first quarter of 2020 (bulk FOB Adnoc monthly contract) amounted to $44 /tonne, a decrease of 5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and 62% compared to the first quarter of 2019.

/tonne, a decrease of 5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and 62% compared to the first quarter of 2019. As part of the Company's strategy to divest low synergy businesses and non-core business activities, in April 2020 , the Company entered into an agreement with Solina Corporate SAS to sell Hagesüd Interspice Gewürzwerke GmbH's, including related real-estate assets. The closing date of the transaction is expected to occur during the second quarter of 2020. As at March 31, 2020 , the net book value of the assets is about $36 million . No material impact on the Company's financial statements is expected from the said transaction.

Results of Operations

1-3/2020 1-3/2019

$ millions $ millions Total Sales 502 537 Sales to external customers 483 514 Sales to internal customers 19 23 Segment profit 9 35 Depreciation and Amortization 49 43 Capital Expenditures* 61 143

* For information regarding the effect of IFRS 16 implementation on 2019 capital expenditures, see "Note 3 – Operating segments" of the financial statements.

Results analysis for the period January - March 2020

Sales Expenses Operating income

$ millions Q1 2019 figures 537 (502) 35 Quantity 17 (13) 4 Price (43) - (43) Exchange rates (9) 6 (3) Raw materials - 26 26 Energy - (2) (2) Transportation - - - Operating and other expenses - (8) (8) Q1 2020 figures 502 (493) 9









Innovative Ag Solutions

The Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS) segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells specialty fertilizers based primarily on nitrogen, potash and phosphate. The segment produces water soluble specialty fertilizers, liquid fertilizers, soluble fertilizers and controlled‑release fertilizers in its plants in Israel, Europe and the United States. ICL IAS segment markets its products worldwide, mainly in Europe, Asia, North America, Brazil and Israel.

The IAS segment's sales decreased by 3% year-over-year, driven by lower sales volumes due to unfavorable weather conditions, decreases in demand in the turf and ornamental markets due to the COVID-19 pandemic, lower sales of third-party products and unfavorable dollar-euro exchange rates. However, operating income increased by 8% to $14 million year-over-year, due to lower cost of raw materials and internal cost efficiency initiatives.

Highlights and business environment

Sales of specialty fertilizers in the first quarter of 2020 were lower than in the corresponding quarter last year, mainly due to unfavorable exchange rates and delay in season start.

Lower costs of raw materials and the successful implementation of efficiency and cost reduction initiatives contributed to the increase in operating margin compared to the first quarter of 2019.

Sales to the specialty agriculture market were lower compared to the corresponding quarter due to unfavorable dollar-euro exchange rates and adverse weather conditions, mainly in Spain . This was partly offset by higher sales volumes of straight fertilizers, mainly MKP and peKacid, together with higher sales to emerging markets, including China (high demand since mid‑March) and Turkey . Sales in Israel were stable compared to the corresponding quarter.

. This was partly offset by higher sales volumes of straight fertilizers, mainly MKP and peKacid, together with higher sales to emerging markets, including (high demand since mid‑March) and . Sales in were stable compared to the corresponding quarter. Sales to the Turf & Ornamental (T&O) market were lower compared to the corresponding quarter last year, mainly due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic quartering March. Sports grounds and garden centers all over Europe are closed, and we expect, at this stage and given the current environment, that it will continue to impact the T&O market in the near term.

are closed, and we expect, at this stage and given the current environment, that it will continue to impact the T&O market in the near term. As part of ICL's goal to further enhance its digital capabilities and accelerate its global development roadmap, in February 2020 , the Company acquired Growers Holdings, Inc., an innovator in the field of process and data-driven farming for a total consideration of $27 million . Growers has developed a platform that processes and analyzes data that is collected manually or through machine-generated farm data into focused plans that enhance decision-making capabilities for farmers, agronomists and other agro-professionals.

Results of Operations

1-3/2020 1-3/2019

$ millions $ millions Total Sales 199 205 Sales to external customers 196 199 Sales to internal customers 3 6 Segment profit 14 13 Depreciation and Amortization 5 5 Capital Expenditures* 3 11

* For information regarding the effect of IFRS 16 implementation on 2019 capital expenditures, see "Note 3 – Operating segments" of the financial statements.

Results analysis for the period January – March 2020

Sales Expenses Operating income

$ millions Q1 2019 figures 205 (192) 13 Quantity (3) 1 (2) Price (1) - (1) Exchange rates (2) 2 - Raw materials - 3 3 Energy - - - Transportation - - - Operating and other expenses - 1 1 Q1 2020 figures 199 (185) 14









Dividend Distribution

In connection with ICL's first quarter 2020 results, the Board of Directors declared a dividend of 2.3 cents per share or about $30 million in the aggregate. The dividend will be paid on June 17, 2020. The record date is June 3, 2020.

In the event of any discrepancy between the information provided herein and the Company's financial statements filed with the SEC, the reader should refer to the filed financial information as definitive.

About ICL

ICL GROUP LTD, formerly known as Israel Chemicals Limited, is a global specialty minerals and chemicals company operating bromine, potash and phosphate mineral value chains in a unique, integrated business model. ICL extracts raw materials from well-positioned mineral assets and utilizes technology and industrial know-how to add value for customers in key agricultural and industrial markets worldwide. ICL focuses on strengthening leadership positions in all of its core value chains. It also plans to strengthen and diversify its offerings of innovative agro solutions by leveraging ICL's existing capabilities and agronomic know-how, as well as the Israeli technological ecosystem.

Our operations are organized under four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions and Innovative Ag Solutions.

ICL shares are dually listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The Company employs more than 11,000 people worldwide, and its sales in 2019 totaled approximately $5.3 billion. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.icl-group.com[1].

Appendix:

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(In millions except per share data)

For the three-month

period ended For the

year ended

March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2019

$ millions $ millions $ millions Sales 1,319 1,415 5,271 Cost of sales 919 914 3,454







Gross profit 400 501 1,817







Selling, transport and marketing expenses 188 195 767 General and administrative expenses 64 63 254 Research and development expenses 14 13 50 Other expenses 2 16 30 Other income - (13) (40)







Operating income 132 227 756







Finance expenses 73 79 220 Finance income (21) (44) (91)







Finance expenses, net 52 35 129







Share in earnings of equity-accounted investees 1 - 1







Income before income taxes 81 192 628







Provision for income taxes 20 51 147







Net income 61 141 481







Net income attributable to the non-controlling interests 1 2 6







Net income attributable to the shareholders of the Company 60 139 475







Earnings per share attributable to the shareholders of the

Company:













Basic earnings per share (in dollars) 0.05 0.11 0.37







Diluted earnings per share (in dollars) 0.05 0.11 0.37







Weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding:













Basic (in thousands) 1,279,647 1,278,283 1,278,950







Diluted (in thousands) 1,280,168 1,282,689 1,282,056









The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as at (Unaudited)

March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2019

$ millions $ millions $ millions Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents 434 103 95 Short-term investments and deposits 90 80 96 Trade receivables 939 1,071 778 Inventories 1,256 1,254 1,312 Other receivables 412 271 403 Total current assets 3,131 2,779 2,684







Non-current assets





Investments at fair value through other comprehensive

income 100 201 111 Deferred tax assets 102 83 109 Property, plant and equipment 5,316 5,064 5,331 Intangible assets 652 664 652 Other non-current assets 247 326 286 Total non-current assets 6,417 6,338 6,489







Total assets 9,548 9,117 9,173







Current liabilities





Short-term credit 606 638 420 Trade payables 757 616 712 Provisions 43 36 42 Other current liabilities 637 649 587 Total current liabilities 2,043 1,939 1,761







Non-current liabilities





Long-term debt and debentures 2,353 2,072 2,181 Deferred tax liabilities 336 303 341 Long-term employee liabilities 522 524 575 Provisions 198 227 202 Other non-current liabilities 62 16 52 Total non-current liabilities 3,471 3,142 3,351







Total liabilities 5,514 5,081 5,112







Equity





Total shareholders' equity 3,903 3,897 3,925 Non-controlling interests 131 139 136 Total equity 4,034 4,036 4,061







Total liabilities and equity 9,548 9,117 9,173









The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

For the three-month period ended For the year ended

March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2019

$ millions $ millions $ millions Cash flows from operating activities





Net income 61 141 481 Adjustments for:





Depreciation and amortization 118 111 443 Reversal of impairment losses on fixed assets - - (10) Exchange rate and interest expenses, net 31 54 153 Share in earnings of equity-accounted investees (1) - (1) Loss from divestiture of businesses 2 - - Capital gain - (12) (12) Share-based compensation 3 2 12 Deferred tax expenses 6 41 67

159 196 652







Change in inventories 28 13 (72) Change in trade receivables (186) (82) 199 Change in trade payables 71 (81) (58) Change in other receivables (6) 25 5 Change in other payables 64 (40) (194) Change in employee benefits (25) 1 (21) Net change in operating assets and liabilities (54) (164) (141)







Net cash provided by operating activities 166 173 992







Cash flows from investing activities





Proceeds (investments) in deposits, net 12 14 (2) Business combinations, net of cash acquired (27) - - Purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (139) (131) (576) Dividends from equity-accounted investees 1 - 3 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment - 35 50 Net cash used in investing activities (153) (82) (525)







Cash flows from financing activities





Dividends paid to the Company's shareholders (23) (61) (273) Payments from transactions in derivatives used for hedging (16) - - Receipt of long-term debt 522 240 657 Repayment of long-term debt (143) (270) (689) Short-term credit from banks and others, net (9) (18) (183) Other - - (2) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 331 (109) (490)







Net change in cash and cash equivalents 344 (18) (23) Cash and cash equivalents as at the beginning of the period 95 121 121 Net effect of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents (5) - (3) Cash and cash equivalents as at the end of the period 434 103 95









The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (cont'd) Additional Information

For the three-month period

ended For the year

ended

March 31,

2020 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2019

$ millions $ millions $ millions Income taxes paid, net of refunds 10 23 120 Interest paid 20 21 115

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

We disclose in this Press release non-IFRS financial measures titled adjusted operating income, adjusted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders, diluted adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA. Our management uses adjusted operating income, adjusted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders, diluted adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. We calculate our adjusted operating income by adjusting our operating income to add certain items, as set forth in the reconciliation table under "Adjustments to reported operating and net income (Non-GAAP)" below. Certain of these items may recur. We calculate our adjusted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders by adjusting our net income attributable to the Company's shareholders to add certain items, as set forth in the reconciliation table under "Adjustments to reported operating and net income (Non-GAAP)" below, excluding the total tax impact of such adjustments and adjustments attributable to the non-controlling interests. We calculate our diluted adjusted earnings per share by dividing adjusted net income by the weighted-average number of diluted ordinary shares outstanding. We calculate our adjusted EBITDA by adding back to the net income attributable to the Company's shareholders the depreciation and amortization, financing expenses, net, taxes on income and the items presented in the reconciliation table under "Consolidated adjusted EBITDA and diluted adjusted Earnings Per Share for the periods of activity (non-GAAP)" below which were adjusted for in calculating the adjusted operating income and adjusted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders.

You should not view adjusted operating income, adjusted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders, diluted adjusted earnings per share or adjusted EBITDA as a substitute for operating income or net income attributable to the Company's shareholders determined in accordance with IFRS, and you should note that our definitions of adjusted operating income, adjusted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders, diluted adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA may differ from those used by other companies. However, we believe adjusted operating income, adjusted net income attributable to the Company's shareholders, diluted adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain items that management believes are not indicative of our ongoing operations. Our management uses these non-IFRS measures to evaluate the Company's business strategies and management's performance. We believe that these non‑IFRS measures provide useful information to investors because they improve the comparability of our financial results between periods and provide for greater transparency of key measures used to evaluate our performance.

We present a discussion in the period-to-period comparisons of the primary drivers of change in the Company's results of operations. This discussion is based in part on management's best estimates of the impact of the main trends on its businesses. We have based the following discussion on our financial statements. You should read such discussion together with our financial statements.

Adjustments to reported operating and net income (Non-GAAP)

1-3/2020 1-3/2019 1-12/2019

$ millions $ millions $ millions Operating income 132 227 756 (Reversal of) impairment losses on fixed assets (1) - - (10) Provision for legal proceedings (2) - 14 7 Provision for prior periods waste removal and site closure costs (3) - - 7 Total adjustments to operating income - 14 4 Adjusted operating income 132 241 760 Net income attributable to the shareholders of the Company 60 139 475 Total adjustments to operating income - 14 4 Total tax impact of the above operating income & finance expenses adjustments - (3) - Total adjusted net income - shareholders of the Company 60 150 479









In 2019, due to an agreement for the sale of assets, a partial reversal of impairment loss related to assets in Germany which was incurred in 2015.

In 2019, an increase of the provision in connection with the finalization of the royalties' arbitration in Israel relating to prior periods, which was partly offset by a decrease in the provision relating to legal claims in Spain .

In 2019, an increase of the provision for the Sallent site closure costs as part of the restoration solution, together with an increase of the provision for the removal of prior periods waste in bromine production facilities in Israel .

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA and diluted adjusted Earnings Per Share for the periods of

activity

Calculation of adjusted EBITDA was made as follows:



01/03/2020 01/03/2019 01/12/2019





$ millions $ millions $ millions

Net income attributable to the shareholders of the

Company 60 139 475

Depreciation and Amortization 118 111 443

Financing expenses, net 52 35 129

Taxes on income 20 51 147

Adjustments* - 14 4

Total adjusted EBITDA 250 350 1,198













* See "Adjustments to reported operating and net income (Non-GAAP)" above.

Calculation of diluted adjusted earnings per share was made as follows:

1-3/2020 1-3/2019 1-12/2019

$ millions $ millions $ millions Net income - shareholders of the Company 60 139 475 Adjustments* - 14 4 Total tax impact of the above operating income & finance

expenses adjustments - (3) - Adjusted net income - shareholders of the Company 60 150 479 Weighted-average number of diluted ordinary shares

outstanding (in thousands) 1,280,168 1,282,689 1,282,056 Diluted adjusted earnings per share (in dollars)** 0.05 0.12 0.37

* See "Adjustments to reported operating and net income (Non-GAAP)" above.

** The diluted adjusted earnings per share is calculated as follows: dividing the adjusted net income‑shareholders of the Company by the weighted-average number of diluted ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands).

Operating Segments

Industrial

Products Potash Phosphate

Solutions Innovative Ag

Solutions Other

Activities Reconciliation Consolidated

$ millions For the three months period ended

March 31, 2020





























Sales to external parties 361 271 483 196 8 - 1,319 Inter-segment sales 3 43 19 3 - (68) - Total sales 364 314 502 199 8 (68) 1,319















Segment profit 103 14 9 14 - (8) 132 Operating income











132















Financing expenses, net











(52) Share in earnings of equity-accounted

investees











1 Income before income taxes











81















Capital expenditures as part of business

combination - - - - 27 - 27 Capital expenditures 21 61 61 3 4 1 151















Depreciation, amortization and

impairment 17 39 49 5 7 1 118

















Operating Segments (cont'd)



Industrial Products Potash Phosphate Solutions Innovative Ag Solutions Other Reconciliation Consolidated Activities

$ millions For the three-month period ended

March 31, 2019





























Sales to external parties 347 346 514 199 9 - 1,415 Inter-segment sales 3 38 23 6 - (70) - Total sales 350 384 537 205 9 (70) 1,415















Segment profit 97 79 35 13 13 4 241 Other expenses not allocated to the segments











(14) Operating income











227















Financing expenses, net











(35) Income before income taxes











192















Implementation of IFRS 16 6 95 103 7 86 9 306 Capital expenditures 13 64 40 4 - 2 123















Depreciation, amortization and impairment 16 39 43 5 6 2 111

Operating Segments (cont'd)

Information based on geographical location

The following table presents the distribution of the operating segments sales by geographical location of the customer:



01/03/2020 01/03/2019

$ % of $ % of millions sales millions sales USA 232 18 245 17 China 141 11 205 14 United Kingdom 116 9 122 9 Germany 101 8 100 7 Brazil 94 7 98 7 Spain 72 5 73 5 France 65 5 59 4 Israel 59 4 54 4 India 48 4 43 3 Italy 37 3 35 2 All other 354 26 381 28 Total 1,319 100 1,415 100

Operating Segments (cont'd)

Information based on geographical location (cont'd)

The following table presents the distribution of the operating segments sales by geographical location of the customer:



Industrial Products Potash Phosphate Solutions Innovative Ag Solutions Other Reconciliation Consolidated Activities

$ millions For the three months period ended

March 31, 2020













Europe 127 148 188 107 8 (18) 560 Asia 106 65 108 32 - (3) 308 North America 107 19 98 26 - (1) 249 South America 11 34 62 5 - - 112 Rest of the world 13 48 46 29 - (46) 90 Total 364 314 502 199 8 (68) 1,319



Industrial Products Potash Phosphate Solutions Innovative Ag Solutions Other Reconciliation Consolidated Activities

$ millions For the three-month period ended

March 31, 2019













Europe 135 137 202 113 8 (19) 576 Asia 99 121 123 30 - (5) 368 North America 91 46 97 28 - - 262 South America 10 35 67 5 - - 117 Rest of the world 15 45 48 29 1 (46) 92 Total 350 384 537 205 9 (70) 1,415

The following table sets forth sales by geographical regions based on the location of the customers:



01/03/2020 01/03/2019

$ % of $ % of millions Sales millions Sales Europe 560 42 576 41 Asia 308 23 368 26 North America 249 19 262 19 South America 112 8 117 8 Rest of the world 90 8 92 6 Total 1,319 100 1,415 100

- Europe – The decrease primarily relates to a decrease in the selling prices of phosphate fertilizers, potash and green phosphoric acid, a decrease in the quantities of phosphate rock sold, together with the negative impact of the devaluation of the average exchange rate of the euro against the dollar. The decrease was partly offset by higher sales volumes of potash, green phosphoric acid, clear brine fluids and acids.

- Asia – The decrease primarily relates to a decrease in the selling prices and quantities of potash sold, a decrease in the selling prices of phosphate fertilizers, together with a decrease in quantities sold of green phosphoric acid, dairy proteins and phosphate rock. The decrease was partly offset by an increase in the quantities of phosphate fertilizers sold.

- North America – The decrease primarily relates to a decrease in the quantities sold of potash and magnesium, partly offset by an increase in the quantities sold of phosphorus-based flame retardants and clear brine fluids.

- South America – The decrease primarily relates to a decrease in the selling prices of potash and a decrease in the quantities of phosphate fertilizers sold. The decrease was partly offset by an increase in the quantities of potash sold.

- Rest of the world – The decrease primarily relates to a decrease in the quantities of dairy proteins sold.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains statements that constitute "forward‑looking statements", many of which can be identified by the use of forward‑looking words such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "expect", "should", "plan", "intend", "estimate" and "potential", among others.

Forward‑looking statements appear in a number of places in this announcement and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations. Forward‑looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and the actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward‑looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to:

Loss or impairment of business licenses or mineral extractions permits or concessions; volatility of supply and demand and the impact of competition; the difference between actual reserves and our reserve estimates; natural disasters; failure to raise the water level in evaporation Pond 5 in the Dead Sea; construction of a new pumping station; disruptions at our seaport shipping facilities or regulatory restrictions affecting our ability to export our products overseas; general market, political or economic conditions in the countries in which we operate; price increases or shortages with respect to our principal raw materials; delays in the completion of major projects by third party contractors and/or termination of engagements with contractors and/or governmental obligations; the inflow of significant amounts of water into the Dead Sea could adversely affect production at our plants; labor disputes, slowdowns and strikes involving our employees; pension and health insurance liabilities; ongoing COVID-19, which has impacted, and may continue to impact our sales, operating results and business operations by disrupting our ability to purchase raw materials, by negatively impacting the demand and pricing for some of our products, by disrupting our ability to sell and/or distribute products, impacting customers' ability to pay us for past or future purchases and/or temporarily closing our facilities or the facilities of our suppliers or customers and their contract manufacturers, or restricting our ability to travel to support our sites or our customers around the world; changes to governmental incentive programs or tax benefits, creation of new fiscal or tax related legislation; changes in our evaluations and estimates, which serve as a basis for the recognition and manner of measurement of assets and liabilities; higher tax liabilities; failure to integrate or realize expected benefits from mergers and acquisitions, organizational restructuring and joint ventures; currency rate fluctuations; rising interest rates; government examinations or investigations; disruption of our, or our service providers', information technology systems or breaches of our, or our service providers', data security; failure to retain and/or recruit key personnel; inability to realize expected benefits from our cost reduction program according to the expected timetable; inability to access capital markets on favorable terms; cyclicality of our businesses; changes in demand for our fertilizer products due to a decline in agricultural product prices, lack of available credit, weather conditions, government policies or other factors beyond our control; sales of our magnesium products being affected by various factors that are not within our control; our ability to secure approvals and permits from the authorities in Israel to continue our phosphate mining operations in Rotem; volatility or crises in the financial markets; uncertainties surrounding the proposed withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union; hazards inherent to mining and chemical manufacturing; the failure to ensure the safety of our workers and processes; cost of compliance with environmental legislative and licensing restrictions; laws, regulations and physical impacts of climate change and greenhouse gas emissions; litigation, arbitration and regulatory proceedings; exposure to third party and product liability claims; product recalls or other liability claims as a result of food safety and food-borne illness concerns; insufficiency of insurance coverage; closing of transactions, mergers and acquisitions; war or acts of terror and/or political, economic and military instability in Israel and its region; filing of class actions and derivative actions against the Company, its executives and Board members; and other risk factors discussed under "Item 3 - Key Information— D. Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 5, 2020.

Forward‑looking statements speak only as at the date they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information or future developments or to release publicly any revisions to these statements in order to reflect later events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

This Press Release for the first quarter of 2020 (hereinafter – "the Press Release") should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report published by the Company on Form 20‑F as at and for the year ended December 31, 2019 (hereinafter – the "Annual Report"), including the description of the events occurring subsequent to the date of the statement of financial position, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. As part of the Press Release, the Company updated the disclosures provided in the Annual Report, to the extent there were material developments since the publication date of the Annual Report, on March 5, 2020 and up to the publication date of the Press Release.

1. The reference to our website is intended to be an inactive textual reference and the information on, or accessible through, our website is not intended to be part of this Form 6-K.

