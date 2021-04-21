iCIMS Strengthens Technology Partnership with UKG

HOLMDEL, N.J., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiring continues to be complex, as labor market needs evolve, and technology adoption accelerates. iCIMS, the talent cloud company, is creating and delivering a new standard for how employers across the globe attract, engage, hire and advance talent. To deliver on its commitment to provide easy experiences and enable hiring teams to do less but deliver more, iCIMS continues to enhance its partnerships with leading HCM providers, including UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), by launching a turnkey, API-based integration between the two solutions. UKG is a leading provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions.

Joint customers, including The Container Store, can now reap the benefits of the bi-directional integration.

iCIMS and UKG worked together to build an integration between iCIMS Applicant Tracking and UKG Pro to automate and streamline the recruit-to-hire workflow, and is now expanding its integration capabilities as the companies continue to strengthen the technology partnership. Joint customers, including The Container Store, can now reap the benefits of the bi-directional integration to automate their workflows, improve internal mobility with stronger candidate and employee data, and make smarter and faster hiring decisions with less manual efforts. Recruiters, hiring managers, HR and talent leaders are now able to send new hires from iCIMS Applicant Tracking into UKG Pro, automatically synchronize employee records in UKG Pro with the corresponding candidate record in iCIMS, and optimize new hire, re-hires and transfer workflows.

"Our customers need the technology they rely on daily to work in harmony, so they can build strong teams, faster and more efficiently," said Gavin Simpson, VP of partnerships at iCIMS. "We are proud to partner with the world's largest HCM providers, including UKG, to streamline hiring processes and remove barriers for our shared customers across the globe, so they can use the best HR and talent acquisition solutions in a seamless, unified process and accomplish great things."

"UKG solutions put people, not processes, at the center of business operations, creating great experiences during the moments that matter most for employees, like onboarding," said Mike May, senior director, UKG Partner Network at UKG. "By cultivating one of the HCM industry's largest and most collaborative partner networks, we're able to reduce complexity and help everyone maximize their impact at work."

Visit iCIMS' virtual booth at UKG Connections today and tomorrow, April 21 and 22, to see first-hand how to optimize workflows, provide better recruiter and hiring manager experiences and transform your organization with the strengthened integration. Learn more about the alliance between iCIMS and UKG here.

About iCIMS, Inc.

iCIMS is the talent cloud company that empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire, and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of approximately 4,300 customers, including 40% of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

