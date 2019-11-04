+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
04.11.2019 21:00:00

ICI Education Foundation and the Toigo Foundation Announce Financial Scholarship Recipients

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Investment Company Institute Education Foundation (ICIEF), through its partnership with the Toigo Foundation, has awarded grants to two Toigo fellows, Kushagra Aniket, a masters of business administration (MBA) candidate in the Columbia Business School class of 2021, and Ashley Cohen, Harvard Business School MBA class of 2021. Both fellows will use their grants to support their education and professional development in the finance industry.

"Congratulations to Kushagra and Ashley on their well-deserved scholarships. These talented fellows embody the spirit of what the Toigo Foundation is trying to achieve," said Investment Company Institute (ICI) President and CEO Paul Schott Stevens, who is also a member of the ICIEF board. "ICIEF is proud to partner with the Toigo Foundation to further promote diversity and inclusion in financial services and we look forward to continuing our work fostering the careers of underrepresented and promising talent."

"Thank you to ICIEF and the Toigo Foundation for awarding me this scholarship. After completing my studies, I plan to pursue my dream of becoming a portfolio manager and hope to promote sustainable economic growth and financial inclusion though private-sector investment in developing counties," said Aniket.

"I'm excited and honored to receive this grant from ICIEF and the Toigo Foundation," said Cohen. "As I pursue my long-term goal to lead impact investing at a global firm, I will continue to promote diversity and inclusion initiatives—both as part of firm culture and as an investment strategy."

ICIEF announced its partnership with the Toigo Foundation in April 2019. The Toigo Foundation strives to nurture the career advancement and increased leadership of underrepresented talent in the finance industry, as well as in similar industries. ICIEF is the educational affiliate of ICI and partners with schools, government agencies, and other nonprofit organizations to develop, deliver, and promote investment education programs. Find more information about the Toigo Foundation here and more information about ICIEF here.

The Investment Company Institute (ICI) is the leading association representing regulated funds globally, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts (UITs) in the United States, and similar funds offered to investors in jurisdictions worldwide. ICI seeks to encourage adherence to high ethical standards, promote public understanding, and otherwise advance the interests of funds, their shareholders, directors, and advisers. ICI's members manage total assets of US$23.4 trillion in the United States, serving more than 100 million US shareholders, and US$7.1 trillion in assets in other jurisdictions. ICI carries out its international work through ICI Global, with offices in London, Hong Kong, and Washington, DC.

 

SOURCE ICI

