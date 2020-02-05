05.02.2020 13:45:00

Ichnos Expands Leadership Team With Appointment Of Gabriela Gruia, M.D. As Chief Development Officer

PARAMUS, N.J., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ichnos Sciences Inc. is pleased to announce that Gabriela Gruia, M.D. has assumed the role of Chief Development Officer, effective immediately. In this position, Gabriela will oversee several functions critical to advancing assets in the Ichnos pipeline, including regulatory sciences, clinical operations, drug safety, clinical pharmacology, biostatistics and clinical outsourcing. She is an oncologist by training, and also brings more than 20 years of oncology drug development and leadership experience in the pharmaceutical industry. 

Ichnos Sciences Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ichnos Sciences)

"We are excited to welcome Gabriela to Ichnos Sciences and look forward to her future contributions," said Alessandro Riva, MD, Chief Executive Officer, Ichnos Sciences. "She brings a wealth of industry knowledge and expertise and her recognized leadership skills will be invaluable as we advance our pipeline. In addition, Gabriela's clinical experience enables her to embrace our goal to deliver potentially curative therapies that may change the lives of the patients we aim to treat."

Prior to this appointment, Dr. Gruia served as Senior Vice President and Head of Regulatory Affairs for Novartis Oncology. In that role she was responsible for leading the oncology regulatory affairs organization, and worked in close partnership with research collaborators, preclinical development, the development organization and senior management. Dr. Gruia also successfully designed and implemented an international strategy to develop a treatment for first- and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer in a previous role at Pharmacia and Pfizer.

"I am thrilled to join Ichnos Sciences at this exciting time in the company's launch," said Gabriela Gruia, M.D., Chief Development Officer, Ichnos Sciences. "Ichnos has a portfolio of first-in-class and potentially best-in-class candidates that may help address a broad range of complex diseases. I look forward to working with the leadership team to advance our pipeline and further Ichnos' mission of providing breakthrough therapies that can extend and improve lives."

Dr. Gruia received her doctorate in medicine from Bucharest Medical School in Romania and has a Masters in Breast Pathology and Mammography from Rene Huguenin/Curie Institute Cancer Center in Paris, France. She received her training in oncology and hematology from Rene Descartes University in Paris, France.

About Ichnos Sciences

A fully integrated, global biotech with the spirit of a start-up, Ichnos Sciences is shifting the way the world thinks about innovation in medicine through its research and development of transformative, disease-centric treatments in oncology, autoimmune disease and pain. The Company, with headquarters in Paramus, N.J., is rapidly advancing a clinical-stage pipeline of novel, first-in-class candidates designed to address complex diseases and treat patients holistically. With a patented BEAT® technology platform along with pioneering teams in Switzerland and India, Ichnos Sciences has a mission to provide breakthrough, curative therapies that will hopefully extend and improve lives, writing a new chapter in healthcare. For more information, visit www.IchnosSciences.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ichnos-expands-leadership-team-with-appointment-of-gabriela-gruia-md-as-chief-development-officer-300997729.html

SOURCE Ichnos Sciences

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
DAX-Future: Mittelfristiger Support bei 12.800 bestätigt
09:35
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc, Adobe Inc, Amazon.com Inc
08:50
Virus-Sorgen verlieren ihren Schrecken
07:10
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Bären zu schwach / Sonova – Bullen haben überzeugt
04.02.20
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRC auf Versorger mit 50% Barriere
03.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
30.01.20
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
23.01.20
SONIA: Höchste Zeit, die Zinsen zu senken
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
27.01.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht es weiter?
27.01.20
Schroders: Die drei stärksten Trends im Gesundheitssektor
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Parallelen zu 1980: Droht dem Goldmarkt das gleiche Schicksal wie vor 40 Jahren?
Tesla überrascht mit Bilanz und sorgt damit für Milliardenverluste bei Shortsellern
Tesla-Aktie übersteigt zwischenzeitlich 900-Dollar-Marke: Diese Faktoren geben Rückenwind
ABB-Aktie klar im Plus: ABB setzt im Q4 weniger um - Dividende bleibt unverändert
Lieblinge der Shortseller: Die am häufigsten leerverkauften Aktien der Schweiz im Januar
Hoffnung auf Corona-Heilmittel: SMI steigt ins Plus -- DAX dreht in Gewinnzone -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit grünen Vorzeichen
Russische Firma designt Apples iPhone 11 im Look von Teslas Cybertruck
Tesla-Aktie mit neuem Höchststand: Tesla-Bulle hält Preis von 7'000 US-Dollar für möglich
Neuer Rekord an Schweizer Börse: ETFs so beliebt wie nie
Disney übertrifft die Erwartungen - Aktie vorbörslich im Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf Corona-Heilmittel: SMI steigt ins Plus -- DAX dreht in Gewinnzone -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit grünen Vorzeichen
Am Mittwoch etabliert sich der heimische Leitindex auf grünem Terrain. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht die Erholung doch noch weiter. Daneben setzten die asiatischen Indizes ihre Erholung fort.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;