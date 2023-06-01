ICG: Notification of Transactions of Directors

Intermediate Capital Group PLC ("ICG”) (the "Company”)

2 June 2023

Vesting of Share Awards/Notification of Transactions of Directors

The Company wishes to announce that the following ordinary shares of the Company vested under the terms of awards granted under the Intermediate Capital Group Omnibus Plan to directors.

BENOIT DURTESTE

On 1 June 2023, the following number of ordinary shares of the Company vested under the terms of PLC Equity Awards made to Benoit Durteste under the Intermediate Capital Group Omnibus Plan:

Dates of Grant: 22 May 2018, 22 May 2019, 4 June 2020

Aggregate Number of Shares Vested: 381,335

In accordance with the terms of the awards, the number above includes additional shares equivalent in value to the dividends payable on the vested shares between the date of award and the date of their transfer to the Director.

The Director met certain liabilities for income tax and national insurance contributions on the vesting of his Awards by selling the number of shares shown below in London on 1 June 2023 at a price of £13.9650 per share.

Number of Shares Sold to Cover Tax: 179,229

Total Number of Shares Received: 202,106

As a consequence of the above transaction Benoit Durteste and his connected persons retain an interest in 1,569,416 ordinary shares in the Company, representing approximately 0.54% of the total issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) of the Company.

VIJAY BHARADIA

On 1 June 2023, the following number of ordinary shares of the Company vested under the terms of PLC Equity Awards made to Vijay Bharadia under the Intermediate Capital Group Omnibus Plan:

Dates of Grant: 4 June 2020

Aggregate Number of Shares Vested: 26,345

In accordance with the terms of the awards, the number above includes additional shares equivalent in value to the dividends payable on the vested shares between the date of award and the date of their transfer to the Director.

The Director met certain liabilities for income tax and national insurance contributions on the vesting of his Awards by selling the number of shares shown below in London on 1 June 2023 at a price of £13.9650 per share.

Number of Shares Sold to Cover Tax: 12,383

Total Number of Shares Received: 13,962

As a consequence of the above transaction Vijay Bharadia and his connected persons retain an interest in 53,132 ordinary shares in the Company, representing less than 0.02% of the total issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) of the Company.

ANTJE HENSEL-ROTH

On 1 June 2023, the following number of ordinary shares of the Company vested under the terms of Deferred Share Awards made to Antje Hensel-Roth under the Intermediate Capital Group Omnibus Plan:

Dates of Grant: 4 June 2020

Aggregate Number of Shares Vested: 7,524

In accordance with the terms of the awards, the number above includes additional shares equivalent in value to the dividends payable on the vested shares between the date of award and the date of their transfer to the Director.

The Director met certain liabilities for income tax and national insurance contributions on the vesting of her Awards by selling the number of shares shown below in London on 1 June 2023 at a price of £13.9650 per share.

Number of Shares Sold to Cover Tax: 3,537

Total Number of Shares Received: 3,987

As a consequence of the above transaction Antje Hensel-Roth and her connected persons retain an interest in 14,058 ordinary shares in the Company, representing less than 0.01% of the total issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) of the Company.

Contacts:

Chris Hunt

Shareholder Relations, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Fiona Laffan

Corporate Affairs, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 1510

Andrew Lewis

Company Secretary, ICG

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344