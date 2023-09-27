Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'963 -0.5%  SPI 14'349 -0.7%  Dow 33'619 -1.1%  DAX 15'256 -1.0%  Euro 0.9692 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'129 -0.9%  Gold 1'898 -0.2%  Bitcoin 24'086 0.4%  Dollar 0.9174 0.2%  Öl 95.0 1.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Lonza1384101Idorsia36346343Richemont21048333Holcim1221405Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Swatch1225515Sika41879292
Top News
Darum fällt der Euro zum Dollar erneut auf den tiefsten Stand seit März - Franken büsst an Stärke ein
Samsung SDI-Aktie leichter: Samsung SDI investiert Milliardenbetrag in Batteriewerk von Stellantis
Ripple vs. SEC: SEC reicht Berufung im Ripple Prozess ein
Helvetia-Aktie: Helvetia mit kräftigem Anstieg des Halbjahresgewinns
Ausblick: Nike verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Suche...
0% Kommission

ICG Enterprise Trust Aktie [Valor: 383614 / ISIN: GB0003292009]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.09.2023 08:00:00

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

ICG Enterprise Trust
11.90 GBP -0.67%
Kaufen Verkaufen

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the "Company”)

27 September 2023

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 26 September 2023 it bought back 10,000 of its own shares, to be held as treasury shares, at an average price of 1188 pence per share.

Further details are set out below:

  • Number of shares held as treasury shares following this purchase: 5,332,292.
  • Total shares in issue excluding treasury shares following this purchase: 67,580,708.

The Company has bought back these shares under the authority granted by shareholders at its Annual General Meeting in June 2023, which permits the Company to repurchase a maximum of 14.99% of its ordinary shares. The actual number of shares repurchased by the Company will depend on market conditions. This authority lasts until the next shareholder authority granted (expected to be at the Annual General Meeting in 2024), or until expressly revoked by shareholders.

The above figure 67,580,708 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

No maximum consideration payable has been determined by the Company, but the Company is unable to pay a price for any shares pursuant to the buyback which would equate to a premium to the net asset value. It is the Company’s current intention to hold any shares bought back in treasury.

The Company has instructed Numis Securities Limited as its broker in respect of its buyback transactions. This arrangement is in accordance with the UKLA Listing Rules and the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares.

Analyst / Investor enquiries:

Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344

Media:

Clare Glynn
Corporate Communications, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1395


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu ICG Enterprise Trust PLC Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ICG Enterprise Trust PLC Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Arista Networks, McKesson & Nextera Energy mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Arista Networks, McKesson & Nextera Energy inklusive Rebalancing

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Arista Networks, McKesson & Nextera Energy mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

26.09.23 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf BASF SE
26.09.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 11.00% Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Logitech, Lonza, Swatch
26.09.23 Softwarehersteller MicroStrategy besitzt nun rund 158.245 Bitcoins
26.09.23 SMI schlägt sich wacker
26.09.23 Marktüberblick: Anleiherenditen setzen Höhenflug fort
26.09.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Arista Networks, McKesson & Nextera Energy mit François Bloch
25.09.23 UBS KeyInvest: Comeback der Zinssorgen
25.09.23 Investieren Sie in Kunst: Dalís "The Mill Tower, 1977" wird am 28.09. bei Splint Invest angeboten. Historische Rendite: 29%. Seien Sie der Erste, der in ein Dalí-Werk bei uns investiert!
25.09.23 Uran-Industrie – eine Renaissance?
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'431.49 18.91 3YSSMU
Short 11'657.43 13.71 GXSSMU
Short 12'084.49 8.85 BWSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'963.29 26.09.2023 17:30:00
Long 10'514.44 19.25 A7SSMU
Long 10'291.91 13.89 A9SSMU
Long 9'827.23 8.99 5SSM2U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Novartis am 25.09.2023

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Marktexperte Michael Lee: Darum könnte der Goldpreis in drei Jahren bei 5'000 US-Dollar liegen
Novartis-Aktie gewinnt: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz hat EU-Zulassung für MS-Biosimilar Tyruko erhalten
Novartis-Aktie fester: Moody's nimmt Novartis-Tochter Sandoz mit "Baa2"-Bewertung auf - Abspaltungstermin bestätigt - Erfolgreiche Krebsstudie
Neue Höchststände möglich: Was laut Bank of America-Analysten für eine Fortsetzung des Bullenmarkts spricht
UBS-Aktie tiefer: UBS geht Kooperation mit Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (ICBC) ein
Zweiklassengesellschaft: Credit Suisse-Angestellte befürchten unfaire Behandlung bei Eingliederung in die UBS
Wachstumssorgen belasten: Wall Street beendet Handel rot -- SMI zum Handelsschluss schwächer -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich leichter
NEL ASA Aktie News: NEL ASA mit herben Abschlägen am Mittag
Amazon-Aktie in Rot: Amazon schliesst Luftfrachtzentrum in Deutschland
Hedgefonds-Chef für NEL-Aktie, Plug Power-Aktie & Co. wenig optimistisch: Wasserstoff-Shorts aufgebaut

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit