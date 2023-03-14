|
ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Transaction in Own Shares
ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the "Company”)
14 March 2023
Transaction in Own Shares
The Company announces that on 13 March 2023 it bought back 19,480 of its own shares, to be held as treasury shares, at an average price of 1086 pence per share.
Further details are set out below:
- Number of shares held as treasury shares following this purchase: 4,778,123
- Total shares in issue excluding treasury shares following this purchase: 68,134,877
The Company has bought back these shares under the authority granted by shareholders at its Annual General Meeting in June 2022, which permits the Company to repurchase a maximum of 14.99% of its ordinary shares. The actual number of shares repurchased by the Company will depend on market conditions. This authority lasts until the next shareholder authority granted (expected to be at the Annual General Meeting in 2023), or until expressly revoked by shareholders.
The above figure 68,134,877 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
No maximum consideration payable has been determined by the Company, but the Company is unable to pay a price for any shares pursuant to the buyback which would equate to a premium to the net asset value. It is the Company’s current intention to hold any shares bought back in treasury.
The Company has instructed Numis Securities Limited as its broker in respect of its buyback transactions. This arrangement is in accordance with the UKLA Listing Rules and the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares.
Analyst / Investor enquiries:
Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020
Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344
Media:
Clare Glynn,
Corporate Communications, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1395
