27.06.2023 19:15:35

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

ICG Enterprise Trust
10.60 GBP 0.95%
Kaufen Verkaufen

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the "Company”)

27 June 2023

Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM”) held this afternoon, all resolutions proposed were duly passed by the requisite majority the details of which are set out in the table below:

RESOLUTIONDESCRIPTIONVOTES
FOR		% FORVOTES
AGAINST		% AGAINSTVOTES
TOTAL		% of ISC VOTEDVOTES
WITHHELD
Resolution 1FINANCIAL STATEMENTS19,652,77397.89423,1732.1120,075,94629.57%12,852
Resolution 2DECLARE FINAL DIVIDEND20,063,87199.968,0340.0420,071,90529.57%16,893
Resolution 3RE-ELECT J TUFNELL19,563,66097.96408,2112.0419,971,87129.42%116,927
Resolution 4RE-ELECT A BRUCE19,544,78197.90418,3182.1019,963,09929.41%125,699
Resolution 5RE-ELECT D WARNOCK19,527,21197.82435,9682.1819,963,17929.41%125,619
Resolution 6RE-ELECT G FUSENIG19,516,94897.75449,2222.2519,966,17029.41%122,628
Resolution 7ELECT J NICHOLLS19,794,49599.5883,1930.4219,877,68829.28%211,110
Resolution 8ELECT A IGHODARO19,808,89799.6374,0540.3719,882,95129.29%205,847
Resolution 9RE-APPOINT AUDITORS19,440,03797.14571,6342.8620,011,67129.48%77,127
Resolution 10AUDITORS REMUNERATION19,928,24899.6079,0410.4020,007,28929.47%81,509
Resolution 11REMUNERATION REPORT19,477,26198.52293,4501.4819,770,71129.12%318,087
Resolution 12REMUNERATION POLICY19,609,66298.31337,6451.6919,947,30729.38%141,491
Resolution 13AUTHORITY TO ALLOT SHARES19,888,14499.20161,2470.8020,049,39129.53%39,407
Resolution 14DISAPPLY PRE-EMPT RIGHTS19,231,96496.23753,8863.7719,985,85029.44%102,948
Resolution 15PURCHASE COMPANY SHARES19,260,92796.29742,7133.7120,003,64029.47%85,158
Resolution 16CALLING OF A MEETING19,907,71599.43113,8230.5720,021,53829.49%67,260

Notes:

The votes "For" and "Against" are expressed in percentage of votes cast.
Votes "For" include discretionary votes.
All resolutions put to the meeting were carried.

There were 67,884,877 shares ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) in issue all of which had the right to vote. 5,028,123 ordinary shares were held in treasury which do not carry voting rights. 

A vote "Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all resolutions, other than those concerning ordinary business passed at the AGM, will shortly be available to view on the FCA's National Storage Mechanism, at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Analyst / Investor enquiries:

Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344

Media:

Clare Glynn
Corporate Communications, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1395


