27.06.2023 19:15:35
ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting
ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the "Company”)
27 June 2023
Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting
The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM”) held this afternoon, all resolutions proposed were duly passed by the requisite majority the details of which are set out in the table below:
|RESOLUTION
|DESCRIPTION
|VOTES
FOR
|% FOR
|VOTES
AGAINST
|% AGAINST
|VOTES
TOTAL
|% of ISC VOTED
|VOTES
WITHHELD
|Resolution 1
|FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|19,652,773
|97.89
|423,173
|2.11
|20,075,946
|29.57%
|12,852
|Resolution 2
|DECLARE FINAL DIVIDEND
|20,063,871
|99.96
|8,034
|0.04
|20,071,905
|29.57%
|16,893
|Resolution 3
|RE-ELECT J TUFNELL
|19,563,660
|97.96
|408,211
|2.04
|19,971,871
|29.42%
|116,927
|Resolution 4
|RE-ELECT A BRUCE
|19,544,781
|97.90
|418,318
|2.10
|19,963,099
|29.41%
|125,699
|Resolution 5
|RE-ELECT D WARNOCK
|19,527,211
|97.82
|435,968
|2.18
|19,963,179
|29.41%
|125,619
|Resolution 6
|RE-ELECT G FUSENIG
|19,516,948
|97.75
|449,222
|2.25
|19,966,170
|29.41%
|122,628
|Resolution 7
|ELECT J NICHOLLS
|19,794,495
|99.58
|83,193
|0.42
|19,877,688
|29.28%
|211,110
|Resolution 8
|ELECT A IGHODARO
|19,808,897
|99.63
|74,054
|0.37
|19,882,951
|29.29%
|205,847
|Resolution 9
|RE-APPOINT AUDITORS
|19,440,037
|97.14
|571,634
|2.86
|20,011,671
|29.48%
|77,127
|Resolution 10
|AUDITORS REMUNERATION
|19,928,248
|99.60
|79,041
|0.40
|20,007,289
|29.47%
|81,509
|Resolution 11
|REMUNERATION REPORT
|19,477,261
|98.52
|293,450
|1.48
|19,770,711
|29.12%
|318,087
|Resolution 12
|REMUNERATION POLICY
|19,609,662
|98.31
|337,645
|1.69
|19,947,307
|29.38%
|141,491
|Resolution 13
|AUTHORITY TO ALLOT SHARES
|19,888,144
|99.20
|161,247
|0.80
|20,049,391
|29.53%
|39,407
|Resolution 14
|DISAPPLY PRE-EMPT RIGHTS
|19,231,964
|96.23
|753,886
|3.77
|19,985,850
|29.44%
|102,948
|Resolution 15
|PURCHASE COMPANY SHARES
|19,260,927
|96.29
|742,713
|3.71
|20,003,640
|29.47%
|85,158
|Resolution 16
|CALLING OF A MEETING
|19,907,715
|99.43
|113,823
|0.57
|20,021,538
|29.49%
|67,260
Notes:
The votes "For" and "Against" are expressed in percentage of votes cast.
Votes "For" include discretionary votes.
All resolutions put to the meeting were carried.
There were 67,884,877 shares ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) in issue all of which had the right to vote. 5,028,123 ordinary shares were held in treasury which do not carry voting rights.
A vote "Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all resolutions, other than those concerning ordinary business passed at the AGM, will shortly be available to view on the FCA's National Storage Mechanism, at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Analyst / Investor enquiries:
Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020
Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344
Media:
Clare Glynn
Corporate Communications, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1395
