12.06.2023 18:23:21
ICG : Annual Report and Accounts
Intermediate Capital Group PLC ("ICG”) (the "Company”)
12 June 2023
Annual Report and Accounts
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1R, the Company announces that a copy of the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2023 and AGM Notice have been published and also sent to the FCA National Storage Mechanism. They will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
The Annual Report and Accounts and AGM Notice may also be viewed on the Company's website at www.icgam.com.
The Annual Report and Accounts have been posted to those shareholders who have elected to receive them in hard copy form.
Contacts:
Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020
Fiona Laffan
Corporate Affairs, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1510
Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344
