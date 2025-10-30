ICF International Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - ICF International Inc. (ICFI) announced earnings for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $23.77 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $32.68 million, or $1.73 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ICF International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.67 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.73 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 10.0% to $465.41 million from $517.00 million last year.

ICF International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $23.77 Mln. vs. $32.68 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.28 vs. $1.73 last year. -Revenue: $465.41 Mln vs. $517.00 Mln last year.