Icertis Ascends 25 Spots, Honored for Third Year in Forbes Cloud 100

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced it has been named to the Forbes 2021 Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top best, brightest, most valuable private companies in the cloud. Icertis has consistently ascended within the Cloud 100, jumping from number 85 in 2019, and 69 in 2020, to 44 in 2021—and remains the only CLM provider honored on the elite list.

Icertis ensures the intent of every relationship is correctly memorialized in the contract & fully realized in practice.

The AI-powered Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform digitizes the contracting process, uniquely extracts the critical structured and unstructured data within contracts, and connects this data to operational surround systems. Many of the world's most iconic brands and disruptive innovators use ICI to analyze risks and obligations, visualize actionable business insights, and fully realize the intent of every contract across an enterprise. The platform's cloud-native architecture synchronizes contracting data and insights with other mission-critical systems—including Microsoft 365, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Salesforce, SAP Ariba, SAP Cx, and Workday—ensuring enterprise Quote to Cash, Procure to Pay, Employee Compliance, and Risk processes operate within the original intent of the relationship as enshrined in the contract.

"It is an honor to be named alongside this elite group of companies in the Forbes Cloud 100 for the third consecutive year, and we're thrilled to have ascended to #44," said Samir Bodas, CEO and Co-founder, Icertis. "Companies across industries are racing to digitize contracting and visualize the data gold within their contracts, so that legal, sales, IT, and other teams can be successful from anywhere, at any time. Icertis Contract Intelligence has become an essential asset within enterprise SaaS ecosystems, ensuring that the intent of every relationship is correctly memorialized in the contract and then fully realized in practice. It's a great time to be in the cloud!"

Each year, the Cloud 100 evaluates companies based on four criteria: market leadership, estimated valuation, operating metrics, and people & culture. Following a rigorous selection process, Forbes, in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures, selected Icertis for its continued rapid growth, unmatched technology, expanding roster of global customers, and values-driven culture.

Icertis' inclusion in the Cloud 100 is the latest in a series of milestones and accolades that showcase the company's CLM market leadership and rapid global adoption. In the first half of 2021, Icertis achieveded 60% YoY revenue growth, driven by a record number of new customers and 40% of its deployed customers expanding ICI use. The company recently secured a spot on the exclusive 2021 Forbes AI 50—and was is the only CLM provider, and one of only seven companies overall, to be included every year. In addition, Icertis was named 2021 SAP® Pinnacle Award: SAP® Store Partner of the Year and won the 2021 Microsoft AI Partner of the Year Award for designing, developing and deploying high-value, customer-centric AI Solutions using Azure AI.

Icertis was named a Leader in both the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management and The Forrester Wave™: Contract Lifecycle Management for All Contracts, Q1 2021. For more information about Icertis, visit www.icertis.com.

About Icertis

With unmatched technology and category-defining innovation, Icertis pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM). The AI-powered, analyst-validated Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform turns contracts from static documents into strategic advantage by structuring and connecting the critical contract information that defines how an organization runs. Today, the world's most iconic brands and disruptive innovators trust Icertis to govern the rights and commitments in their 10 million+ contracts worth more than $1 trillion, in more than 40+ languages, and spanning 93 countries.

