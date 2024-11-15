Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Icelandic Salmon AS Registered Shs
Icelandic Salmon - Invitation to presentation for the third quarter 2024 results

Icelandic Salmon AS Registered Shs
10.30 EUR 0.00%
Bíldudalur, 15th of November 2024.

Icelandic Salmon will be presenting results for the third quarter of 2024 on Monday the 18th of November 2024. The presentation will be held in English via webcast, please copy and paste the following link into your browser: arnarlax.webcast.is

The company’s CEO Bjørn Hembre and CFO Jónas Heiðar Birgisson will be presenting the company's results at 9:00 Icelandic time (11:00 CEST).

There will be a Q&A session after the presentations so you can send in questions during the presentation to questions@arnarlax.is 

A recording of the presentation will be made available on the company’s website.

After the presentation there is an opportunity to book one on one meeting either at our office in Kópavogur (Urðarhvarf 14) or on Teams between 10:15 – 15:00 Icelandic time, if interested to do so please send an email to hjortur@arnarlax.is

The results will be available from 06:30 CEST that morning at the company’s homepage www.arnarlax.is and on Globe Newswire newsroom,globenewswire.com/newsroom

For further information, please contact:

CEO Bjørn Hembre
Tel: +354 620 1936
Email: bjorn@arnarlax.is

CFO Jónas Heiðar Birgisson
Tel: +354 414 0609
Email: jonas@arnarlax.is

About Icelandic Salmon:
Icelandic Salmon is listed at the Euronext Growth in Oslo and Nasdaq First North in Reykjavík. The company is the 100% owner of Arnarlax ehf, the leading farming company in Iceland with their head office in Bildudalur. The company is fully integrated, from egg to the fish is delivered to customers in the market, with control over all parts of the value chain.
See https://www.arnarlax.is for more information about the company.


 


