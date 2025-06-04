Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
04.06.2025 06:00:00

Icelandic Salmon AS - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025

Bíldudalur, 4 June 2025

The annual general meeting of Icelandic Salmon AS (the "Company") will be held on 18 June 2025 at 11:00 (CEST).

Please find the notice including appendices enclosed. The documents are also made available on the Company's website https://arnarlax.is/investors/.

For more information, please contact:

Björn Hembre, CEO. Tel: +47 913 47 432

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments


