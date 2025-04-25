Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
25.04.2025 06:00:00

Icelandic Salmon – Annual Report for 2024

Bíldudalur, 25 April 2024

Icelandic Salmon AS (Euronext Growth Oslo and First North Iceland: ISLAX) has today published its integrated Annual Report for 2024, including sustainability reporting and complete annual accounts with notes.

The report is attached and available on the following website: https://arnarlax.is/investors/

"In 2024, we faced a reduction in harvested volume due to biological challenges, but used the year to strengthen operations and prepare for future growth. Our dedicated employees have done a good job to improve our operational routines. I want to thank the entire team for what they have achieved in a demanding year,” said Bjørn Hembre, CEO of Icelandic Salmon.

In Bjørn's letter, included in the report, he highlights that Icelandic Salmon is well-positioned for further growth, with key investments in smolt production largely completed and capacity in place to scale up production volume to 26,000 tonnes.

For further information, please contact:

CEO Bjørn Hembre
Tel: +354 620 1936
Email: bjorn@arnarlax.is

CFO Jónas Heiðar Birgisson
Tel: +354 855 7760
Email: jonas@arnarlax.is

About Icelandic Salmon

Icelandic Salmon is dual-listed on the stock exchange market, both at the Euronext Growth in Oslo and Nasdaq First North in Reykjavík. The Group is the 100% owner of Arnarlax ehf, one of the leading farming company in Iceland with head office in Bildudalur. The Group is fully integrated, from egg to the fish is delivered to customers in the market, with control over all parts of the value chain.

See https://www.arnarlax.is for more information about the Group.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


