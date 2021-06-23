SMI 11’906 -0.6%  SPI 15’287 -0.6%  Dow 33’894 -0.2%  DAX 15’456 -1.2%  Euro 1.0955 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’076 -1.1%  Gold 1’775 -0.2%  Bitcoin 30’426 2.1%  Dollar 0.9190 0.1%  Öl 75.4 0.8% 

23.06.2021 21:36:00

Icelandic Glacial Expands National Growth as New Supplier for Select Hyatt Hotels

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Icelandic Glacial, the premium naturally alkaline, sustainably sourced spring water from the legendary Ölfus Spring in Iceland, has significantly expanded its national distribution as a water supplier for select Hyatt hotel properties across several Hyatt brands in the U.S. Beginning summer 2021, guests at more than 40 Hyatt properties will be able to conveniently enjoy The Purest Tasting Water On Earth in-room and at hotel retail shops and markets across participating U.S. hotels across the Alila, Andaz, Destination by Hyatt, Hyatt Centric, JdV by Hyatt, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt and Thompson Hotels brands. Icelandic Glacial bottled water will also be offered at all catered special events and conferences at the properties.

"Icelandic Glacial is honored to be a selected supplier to provide premium water to U.S. properties across these Hyatt brands," said Jon Olafsson, co-founder and chairman of Icelandic Glacial. "Hyatt's commitment to sustainability and dedication to providing best-in-class offerings for their guests aligns perfectly with our brand ethos and consumer centric values."

Icelandic Glacial will be offered in still and sparkling varieties in BPA-free PET and glass bottles. All bottled at the source in Iceland, the brand's award-winning sparkling water is lightly carbonated for a clean, crisp finish and is also available in four natural flavors: Tahitian Lime, Sicilian Lemon, Indonesian Lemongrass and Tarocco Blood Orange.

As the world's first CarbonNeutral® certified bottled water brand, Icelandic Glacial is dedicated to bringing its sustainably sourced natural spring water to consumers in new and innovative ways with as little environmental impact as possible.

For more information, please visit IcelandicGlacial.com and on Instagram @IcelandicGlacial.

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Icelandic Glacial 
Icelandic Glacial is the super-premium natural spring water, bottled at the source from Iceland's legendary Ölfus Spring, which was formed more than 5,000 years ago and is shielded from pollution by an impenetrable barrier of lava rock. The spring produces water so pure that nothing is added or taken away. As a result, Icelandic Glacial possesses exceptional balance featuring a naturally low mineral content and a naturally alkaline pH of 8.4. Icelandic Glacial uses 100% natural green energy to fuel its production delivering a premium bottled water to discerning consumers around the world while maintaining a "net zero" carbon footprint.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation
Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company offering 20 premier brands. As of March 31, 2021, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,000 hotel, all-inclusive, and wellness resort properties in 68 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top employees, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries operate, manage, franchise, own, lease, develop, license, or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, and vacation ownership properties, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Caption by Hyatt, JdV by Hyatt, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, tommie, UrCove, and Hyatt Residence Club® brand names, and operates the World of Hyatt® loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/icelandic-glacial-expands-national-growth-as-new-supplier-for-select-hyatt-hotels-301318793.html

SOURCE Icelandic Glacial

﻿

