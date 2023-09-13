Icelandair: Updated guidance – net profit still expected for the full year 2023

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'198 0.9%  SPI 14'677 0.8%  Dow 34'618 -0.8%  DAX 15'894 0.6%  Euro 0.9567 0.4%  EStoxx50 4'295 0.4%  Gold 1'923 0.7%  Bitcoin 23'710 -0.3%  Dollar 0.8977 0.2%  Öl 94.2 0.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Novartis1200526Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Arm129235510Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405Novo Nordisk129508879DocMorris4261528Partners Group2460882
Top News
Solana und Ethereum-Supporter im Clinch: Solana Co-Gründer will Wogen glätten: "Ethereum ist grossartig"
UBS-Aktie: Bondinvestoren der Credit Suisse wollen Schweiz wohl in den USA wegen Enteignung verklagen
Moderna-Aktie schliesst im Plus: EU-Kommission genehmigt Omikron-Impfstoff von Moderna
Apple-Aktie letzlich im Minus: Apple nimmt in Frankreich Softwareaktualisierung für iPhone 12 vor
Arm-Aktie zum Handelsende mit Verlusten: Rally setzt sich nach Mega-IPO von Arm nicht fort
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Icelandair Group Aktie [Valor: 2814217 / ISIN: IS0000013464]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.09.2023 21:38:58

Icelandair: Updated guidance – net profit still expected for the full year 2023

Icelandair Group
5.87 ISK -7.99%
Kaufen Verkaufen

The management accounts of Icelandair Group for July and August have now been finalized. The accounts demonstrate strong financial performance of the Company’s passenger and leasing operations with considerable year-on-year improvement. However, the cargo operation has remained challenging, and the profit improvement expected at the time of publication of the Q2 financial results has not been realized. Furthermore, fuel price has increased almost 30% since then.  

According to Icelandair’s updated guidance for 2023, total revenue is expected to be around USD 1.5 billion and EBIT in the range of USD 50-65 million, which is around 3.3-4.3% of revenue. The Company still expects to deliver net profit for the full year. 

The outlook for the passenger operation remains positive, with strong bookings for the remainder of the year. Equally, the outlook for the leasing business is favorable. Further actions are being taken to turn the cargo business around. Icelandair’s financial position is strong, and the Company is well positioned for further profitable growth. Agreements for three new passenger aircraft have already been finalized for next year which will create opportunities to expand the route network and increase capacity by around 10% between years. 

The updated guidance is based on a weighted average fuel price (excluding hedges) of 990 USD m/t. The Company has hedged approximately 43% of the expected fuel consumption in the period from September to December at an average price of USD 864 m/t. The USD/ISK exchange rate is estimated to be, 134 on average during the period. 

Contact Information: 

Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdóttir, Director of Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandair.is 

Media: Asdís Petursdóttir, Director of Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is 


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Icelandair Group Holding

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Icelandair Group Holding

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Mit Strategie gegen die Inflation | BX Swiss TV

Welche Strategie verwendet die RealUnit Schweiz AG gegen die Inflation?
Im Interview mit Matthias Müller, Chief Commercial Officer der BX Swiss AG gibt Dani Stüssi, CEO der RealUnit Schweiz AG Einblicke in die Strategie der RealUnit Schweiz AG und gibt eine Prognose zur Inflationsentwicklung ab.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Mit Strategie gegen die Inflation | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

10:00 Grösster Börsengang des Jahres: ARM IPO
09:55 Zinshoffnungen beflügeln
09:41 Marktüberblick: Euro nach Zinsanhebung unter Druck
09:02 Börse Aktuell – Zinserhöhungszyklus am Ende?
14.09.23 UBS KeyInvest: Halbleiter - Chips auf Comeback-Kurs / Straumann - Kurskorrektur bietet Chance
14.09.23 Julius Bär: 8.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Swatch Group AG
14.09.23 Mit Strategie gegen die Inflation | BX Swiss TV
12.09.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
11.09.23 Am 11.09.2023 präsentiert Splint Invest Albert Willems "We were all very thirsty". 2023 erzielten seine Werke das 11-fache des Schätzwertes. Ein vielversprechendes Kunstwerk.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'678.37 18.99 GNSSMU
Short 11'925.80 13.42 SMIUBU
Short 12'382.12 8.68 D2SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'197.72 15.09.2023 17:30:35
Long 10'706.64 18.37 XFSSMU
Long 10'505.84 13.75 ANSSMU
Long 10'044.62 8.79 COSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Arm-Aktie vor IPO: Das sollten Anleger über den womöglich grössten Börsengang des Jahres wissen
Nikola-Aktie gewinnt ein Drittel an Wert: Tesla-Konkurrent Nikola vor Start des Verkaufs von Wasserstoff-Lkws
UBS-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Sergio Ermotti will neue Mega-Bank offenbar bis mindestens 2026 leiten
Nächster SNB-Zinsentscheid im September: So könnte die Schweizerische Nationalbank nun vorgehen
Buffett schlägt Aktien in Milliardenhöhe los - Marktexperte Kevin O'Leary sieht keinen Grund zur Sorge
Novartis-Aktie zieht an: Daten zu Kisqali veröffentlicht - Sandoz-Spinoff abgesegnet - Sandoz plant Margenplus durch Biosimilars
Novartis-Aktie leicht im Plus: Sandoz wird nach Abspaltung von Novartis nicht Teil des SMI sein - Actares mit Bedenken zur Abspaltung
Leitzinsentscheid der EZB: Zinsen im Euroraum steigen weiter
EZB erhöht Leitzinsen erneut um 25 Basispunkte: SMI und DAX beenden Handelstag mit Gewinnen -- Wall Street geht im Plus aus der Sitzung -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester
Darum rutscht der Euro nach dem EZB-Zinsentscheid zum Dollar auf den tiefsten Stand seit März - Auch zum Franken leichter

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit