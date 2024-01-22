|
22.01.2024 18:20:41
Icelandair signs contracts for two additional Airbus aircraft
Icelandair and CDB Aviation have signed long-term lease agreements for two new Airbus A321LR aircraft scheduled to be delivered in the second half of 2025.
As previously announced, Icelandair signed a contract with Airbus for up to 25 Airbus A321XLR aircraft in July 2023 as well as having secured long-term lease agreements for five new A321LR aircraft.
The Airbus A321LR and XLR aircraft will be the future replacement of Icelandair’s fleet of Boeing 757s. Deliveries of the A321LR aircraft will begin later this year and XLR deliveries will start in 2029.
Bogi Nils Bogason, Icelandair president and CEO:
"We continue our fleet renewal and are very pleased to announce the lease of two new aircraft from CDB Aviation, expanding our business relationship with the company. We have already started entry into service preparation for these efficient aircraft that will replace our Boeing 757’s. They will provide exciting opportunities and possibilities to explore new destinations as well as further support our sustainability efforts.”
Contact Information
Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandair.is
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is
