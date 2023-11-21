Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'778 0.4%  SPI 14'155 0.3%  Dow 35'058 -0.3%  DAX 15'901 0.0%  Euro 0.9643 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4'332 -0.2%  Gold 2'000 1.1%  Bitcoin 32'735 -1.3%  Dollar 0.8835 -0.1%  Öl 82.5 0.6% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Bayer10367293Roche1203204Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Julius Bär10248496Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Tesla11448018Evolva126205578Lonza1384101
Top News
BitMEX-Gründer Arthur Hayer erwartet kräftigen Bitcoin-Anstieg bis 2026
Sam Altman spricht angeblich über Rückkehr zum ChatGPT-Entwickler OpenAI
GLKB-Aktie: GLKB-Geschäftsleitungsmitglied Michaela Ernst verlässt Institut
BLKB-Aktie: BLKB-Tochter Radicant erhält mit Anton Stadelmann neuen CEO
Meta-Aktie trotzdem schwächer: Klage gegen Meta nach Hetze in Facebook-Gruppen erfolglos
Suche...
0% Kommission

Icelandair Group Aktie [Valor: 2814217 / ISIN: IS0000013464]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.11.2023 20:36:32

Icelandair: Short-term booking flow slowing but net profit still expected

finanzen.net zero Icelandair Group-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Icelandair Group
5.87 ISK -7.99%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Seismic activity has been ongoing in Southwest Iceland. Currently this activity has not impacted flight operations at Keflavik International airport and all Icelandair flights are operating as normal. Due to this situation, however, booking flow for inbound tourists to Iceland has slowed significantly for the near-term. Bookings during the winter months are made close to the date of travel. Thus, the current situation affects revenue generation for the remainder of the year, as tourists to Iceland are an important factor in revenue generation for November and December.

With this situation ongoing, the guidance provided to the market on 13 September 2023 no longer applies and because of the uncertainty it is not possible to provide an accurate guidance for the full year. However, the Company still expects to return net profit after taxes in 2023.

Bogi Nils Bogason, President & CEO of Icelandair:

"We would like to emphasize that the seismic activity in Southwest Iceland has had no impact on flights to and from Iceland and the country is welcoming visitors. These events have, however, impacted the lives of people living in the town of Grindavik that has been evacuated and our thoughts are with them. As a leading airline in Iceland for decades, we are used to dealing with the natural elements and are well prepared for various different scenarios. We are in close contact with the authorities and scientists that are closely monitoring the situation and in the event of any changes to our schedule, we will communicate via our normal channels.”

Contact Information 
Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandair.is 
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is 


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Icelandair Group Holding

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Icelandair Group Holding

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

KI im Gesundheitswesen heute mit Gast: Dominique Jäggi & François Bloch

Welche Auswirkungen wird künstliche Intelligenz auf die Gesundheitsbranche haben. Diese Frage beantwortet Dominique Jäggi, Direktorin Hirslanden, Klinik im Park unter anderem im heutigen BX Morning Call mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Zudem erfahren Sie, wie sich der Fachkräftemangel auf verschiedene Branchen auswirkt und welche spannenden Aktien es aus dem BX Musterportfolio im Bereich des Gesundheitswesens gibt. Diese Titel werden von Investment Stratege François Bloch präsentiert.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

KI im Gesundheitswesen heute mit Gast: Dominique Jäggi & François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

11:28 Börse Aktuell – Bayer-Absturz bremst DAX aus
09:23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
09:23 Marktüberblick: Bayer-Aktie bricht ein
08:52 SMI gönnt sich Verschnaufpause
08:00 KI im Gesundheitswesen heute mit Gast: Dominique Jäggi & François Bloch
07:16 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Warten auf neue Impulse
17.11.23 20.November 2023 bei Splint Invest: Flowers for Ceremony (2023) von Raghav Babbar - historische Rendite p.a. der letzten 2 Jahre: 54%.
16.11.23 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Autoneum Holding AG
06.11.23 Visa – bis die Karte glüht
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'207.16 19.96 9VSSMU
Short 11'456.04 13.73 3WSSMU
Short 11'870.87 8.91 SMIUBU
SMI-Kurs: 10'777.75 21.11.2023 17:30:00
Long 10'320.00 19.40
Long 10'105.51 13.65 T1SSMU
Long 9'631.52 8.56 3SSMKU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Schlimmer als 1929: Mark Spitznagel sieht Katastrophe durch Fed-Politik voraus
Höhenflug beim Bitcoin voraus? So weit könnte der Bitcoin bei einer Spot-ETF-Einführung nach oben schiessen
Blick ins Berkshire Hathaway-Depot im dritten Quartal: Warren Buffett trennt sich von zwei Top 10-Titeln
Depot angepasst: So hat George Soros im 3. Quartal 2023 investiert
Julius Bär-Aktie zweistellig tiefer: Gewinnwarnung für 2023 -- Weitere Nettoneugelder hinzugewonnen
Sonova-Aktie springt dennoch an: Sonova erleidet im ersten Halbjahr Rückgang beim Umsatz und Reingewinn
Evolva-Aktie -76 Prozent: Evolva verkauft Aktivitäten an Lallemand - Aktie soll dekotiert werden
Bayer-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Bayer in den USA zu milliardenschwerer Zahlung wegen Glyphosat verurteilt - Studie mit Asundexian gestoppt
Roche-Aktie gibt ab: Neues PCR-Testsystem lanciert
Microsoft-Aktie gefragt: Sam Altman wechselt nach OpenAI-Rauswurf zu Microsoft

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten