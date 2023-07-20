Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'202 0.7%  SPI 14'759 0.4%  Dow 35'316 0.7%  DAX 16'204 0.6%  Euro 0.9657 0.4%  EStoxx50 4'374 0.3%  Gold 1'970 -0.4%  Bitcoin 25'810 0.5%  Dollar 0.8673 1.0%  Öl 79.6 0.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Tesla11448018DocMorris4261528Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343Partners Group2460882Richemont21048333Cembra Money Bank22517316
Top News
Darum dürfte der Schweizer Franken auch in Zukunft stark bleiben
SAP-Aktie nachbörslich im Sinkflug: SAP senkt Prognose 2023 für Cloudumsatz
Coinbase-Aktie: Cathie Woods ARK Invest realisiert einen Teil der Gewinne - Aktien in Millionenwert verkauft
Ausblick: Schindler vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
"Magnificent Seven": Neugewichtung des NASDAQ 100 wegen Überkonzentration grosser Tech-Unternehmen
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Icelandair Group Aktie [Valor: 2814217 / ISIN: IS0000013464]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
20.07.2023 19:31:35

Icelandair: Profit of USD 13.7 million in Q2 – Highest since 2016

Icelandair Group
5.87 ISK -7.99%
Kaufen Verkaufen

  • EBIT of USD 20.9 million, up by USD 19.6 million year-on-year
  • EBIT ratio 5%, improving by 4.7 percentage points between years
  • Profit of USD 13.7 million compared to USD 3.8 million in Q2 last year
  • Record operating income of USD 414.2 million, increasing by 26% year-on-year
  • Record Q2 unit revenue (RASK) of 8.6 US cents, increasing by 8% year-on-year
  • Leasing revenue up 41% year-on-year resulting in strong profitability
  • Challenging cargo operation had negative effect on EBIT
  • Delays in maintenance projects and implementation of aircraft resulted in one-off cost of
    USD 8 million
  • Capacity increased by 17% year-on-year in the passenger network
  • 1.2 million passengers carried; 19% more than in Q2 last year
  • Load factor of 83.6%, especially strong demand on North American routes
  • Strong operating cash flow resulting in highest ever liquidity position of USD 521.2 million
  • Forward bookings for the next six months strong and above last year


BOGI NILS BOGASON, PRESIDENT & CEO

"Thanks to the outstanding work of our employees, we are proud to deliver the strongest results in the second quarter since 2016. Achieving a profit of USD 13.7 million was driven by record passenger revenue, historically high load factor, and improved yields in all our markets. Lower fuel costs due to the efficiency of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and lower fuel prices also contributed positively to the results. In addition, our leasing business continued to perform very well and deliver strong profitability. 

Delays in maintenance projects and implementation of aircraft led to aircraft shortage which we addressed by leasing additional aircraft in June to ensure the reliability of our ambitious flight schedule. This led to one-off costs that negatively impacted the Q2 results. Our cargo operation remained challenging, but we firmly believe that we will turn it around within the next few months with our strong focus on restoring profitability. Bearing this in mind, the Q2 results demonstrate a strong underlying financial performance and give us great confidence for the future.  

All in all, the first six months of the year have been eventful as we have prepared for our largest flight schedule yet when it comes to the number of destinations and frequency of flights. We introduced five new destinations, implemented six new aircraft, carried 1.8 million passengers and recruited and trained almost 1,200 employees. 

The prospects for the second half of the year remain favorable with continued strong bookings, particularly from North America. Demand for flights to and from Iceland has been strong over the past months. Capacity through Keflavik airport has also increased sharply to 20% above pre-Covid levels this summer and even more into next winter. This development is expected to impact yields and revenue growth in some markets in the second half of the year. However, we are well equipped to adapt to market conditions at any given time with our valuable infrastructure, very strong liquidity, and excellent team of employees. Our EBIT margin forecast for the full year remains unchanged in the 4-6% range and we therefore expect to deliver net profit for the full year of 2023.” 

WEBCAST 21 JULY 2023 

An investor presentation will be webcasted in relation to the publication of the results at 8:30 GMT on Friday, 21 July 2023, at https://icelandairgroup.is . Bogi Nils Bogason, President & CEO of Icelandair Group, and Ivar S. Kristinsson, CFO, will present the Company’s results and answer questions. The presentation and Q&A will take place in English. The presentation will be available after the meeting on the Icelandair Group website: https://icelandairgroup.is and under Company News on: http://www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/companynews

Attachments


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Icelandair Group Holding

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Icelandair Group Holding

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Worauf kommt es bei der Berichtssaison jetzt an? | BX Swiss TV

Neben den Hoffnungen auf ein Ende der restriktiven Zinspolitik wird in den nächsten Wochen vor allem die Berichtssaison im Fokus stehen. Worauf es hier besonders ankommen wird erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

19.Juli 2023 Marktupdate : Worauf kommt es bei der Berichtssaison jetzt an? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12:37 Julius Bär: 13.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PolyPeptide Group AG
11:13 Weizenpreis auf Drei-Wochen-Hoch – Versorgungsängste befeuern Kurse
10:56 UBS KeyInvest: Versicherer - Eine Branche auf Wachstumskurs/AMD - Künstliche Intelligenz im Fokus
09:06 SG-Marktüberblick: 20.07.2023
08:00 Treibstoff der Energiewende: Lithium Nachfrage steigt ungebremst
19.07.23 BNP Paribas - Ausblick auf das zweite Halbjahr
19.07.23 19.Juli 2023 Marktupdate : Worauf kommt es bei der Berichtssaison jetzt an? | BX Swiss TV
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
18.07.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 10.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche, UBS
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'667.60 18.97 DRSSMU
Short 11'875.35 13.99 6SSMPU
Short 12'351.81 8.75 HSSM9U
SMI-Kurs: 11'201.55 20.07.2023 17:31:16
Long 10'731.54 19.30 XDSSMU
Long 10'467.00 13.33 VYSSMU
Long 10'053.84 8.96 VSSM5U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie: UBS bittet inaktive wohlbetuchte Kunden zur Kasse
ABB-Aktie dreht ins Plus: ABB macht im zweiten Quartal mehr Umsatz und Gewinn
Spekulationen um baldiges Ende des chinesischen Krypto-Verbots - Nächster Bullrun für Bitcoin & Co.?
Tesla-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Tesla mit Gewinn- und Umsatzplus
Givaudan-Aktie in Rot: Givaudan im ersten Halbjahr 2023 mit Umsatzrückgang
Idorsia-Aktie rutscht ab: Idorsia trennt sich von Asien-Geschäft
SPI-Papier Meyer Burger-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein frühes Investment in Meyer Burger bedeutet
Cembra Money Bank-Aktie fällt: Cembra Money Bank erleidet im Halbjahr Gewinnrückgang
Santhera Pharmaceuticals-Aktie springt an: Lizenzabkommen für Vamorolone mit Catalyst Pharmaceuticals abgeschlossen
Netflix enttäuscht mit Zahlenwerk: Netflix-Aktie tiefrot

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit