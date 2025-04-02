Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
03.04.2025 00:06:08

Iceland Seafood International hf: Results of Bond Offering

Iceland Seafood has concluded a sale of 3.5-year unsecured bonds in the new series ICESEA 28 10. Total amount sold is ISK 4.000 million at a yield of 9.95%, where total issuance in the series is limited to ISK 4.000 million. The bond has semiannual interest payments, balance will be paid in one installment at 9.10.2028. The bond is scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland in the coming weeks.

The offering is managed by Arion Bank Capital Markets.

Further Information:

Iceland Seafood International hf.
Ægir Páll Friðbertsson CEO, apf@icelandseafood.com


