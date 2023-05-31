|
31.05.2023 22:24:11
Iceland Seafood International hf completes auction of bills
Iceland Seafood International hf. has concluded an offering of 3-month bills in the new series ICESEA 23 0901. Total offers for bills in the auction amounted to ISK 1.820 million and offers were accepted for ISK 1.300 million, at a simple rate of 11.80%. The bills are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland in the coming weeks.
