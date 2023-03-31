|
31.03.2023 20:33:29
Iceland Seafood International hf completes auction of bills
Iceland Seafood International hf Registered Shs
6.25 ISK 0.81%
Iceland Seafood International hf. has concluded an offering of 3-month bills in the new series ICESEA 23 0705. Total offers for bills in the auction amounted to ISK 1.500 million which were all accepted, at a simple rate of 11.00%. The bills are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland in the coming weeks.
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Iceland Seafood International hf Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.