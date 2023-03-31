SMI 11'106 0.7%  SPI 14'547 0.7%  Dow 33'121 0.8%  DAX 15'629 0.7%  Euro 0.9927 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4'315 0.7%  Gold 1'971 -0.4%  Bitcoin 25'904 1.2%  Dollar 0.9141 0.0%  Öl 79.7 0.7% 
31.03.2023 20:33:29

Iceland Seafood International hf completes auction of bills

Iceland Seafood International hf Registered Shs
6.25 ISK 0.81%
Iceland Seafood International hf. has concluded an offering of 3-month bills in the new series ICESEA 23 0705. Total offers for bills in the auction amounted to ISK 1.500 million which were all accepted, at a simple rate of 11.00%. The bills are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland in the coming weeks.


