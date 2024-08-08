Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Iceland Seafood International hf Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 32684058 / ISIN: IS0000026961]
08.08.2024

Iceland Seafood International hf: 1H 2024 results and investors meeting

Iceland Seafood International hf Registered Shs
5.15 ISK 0.00%
Iceland Seafood will release its interim consolidated financial statement for the first half of 2024 after market close on August 20th, 2024. This represents a change from the previously scheduled date of August 22nd, moving the publication forward by two days.

On the same day, at 4:30 PM GMT, the company will host a live webcast in Icelandic from its headquarters. Participants in the online meeting are welcome to submit questions in writing both before and during the webcast by emailing investors@icelandseafood.com.

A link to the webcast and the investor presentation will be provided prior to the start of the meeting.





