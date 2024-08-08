Iceland Seafood International hf: 1H 2024 results and investors meeting

Iceland Seafood will release its interim consolidated financial statement for the first half of 2024 after market close on August 20th, 2024. This represents a change from the previously scheduled date of August 22nd, moving the publication forward by two days.

On the same day, at 4:30 PM GMT, the company will host a live webcast in Icelandic from its headquarters. Participants in the online meeting are welcome to submit questions in writing both before and during the webcast by emailing investors@icelandseafood.com.

A link to the webcast and the investor presentation will be provided prior to the start of the meeting.











