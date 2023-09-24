Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'015 -0.6%  SPI 14'463 -0.7%  Dow 33'964 -0.3%  DAX 15'557 -0.1%  Euro 0.9672 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'207 -0.1%  Gold 1'926 0.3%  Bitcoin 24'091 0.3%  Dollar 0.9065 0.0%  Öl 93.8 0.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Lindt1057075Lonza1384101Novo Nordisk129508879On113454047Holcim1221405Tesla11448018Idorsia36346343
Top News
Swatch-Aktie: Umsatzziel für 2023 hängt laut CEO vom Schweizer Franken ab
Aktueller Marktbericht zum Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co.
Bitcoinkurs & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Sonntagnachmittag um die Kurse der Digitalwährungen
Vorsicht bei privaten Krediten: Darauf muss beim Verleihen von Geld geachtet werden
Hedgefonds-Chef für NEL-Aktie, Plug Power-Aktie & Co. wenig optimistisch: Wasserstoff-Shorts aufgebaut
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Iceland Seafood International hf Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 32684058 / ISIN: IS0000026961]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
24.09.2023 23:59:15

Iceland Seafood International hf: Ægir Páll Friðbertsson is Iceland Seafood's new CEO as Bjarni Ármannsson steps down

Iceland Seafood International hf Registered Shs
5.30 ISK -0.93%
Kaufen Verkaufen

The board of directors of Iceland Seafood International hf. ("ISI”), a leader in exports of seafood from Iceland, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ægir Páll Friðbertsson as the new CEO of ISI, succeeding Bjarni Ármannsson, who is stepping down after five years with ISI.

Simultaneously, Sjávarsýn ehf., a holding company fully owned by Bjarni Ármannsson has sold its total shareholdings of 10,83% in ISI to Brim hf. as further set out in a separate notification regarding manager’s transaction that has been notified and made public according to Article 19 of regulation No. 596/2014.

The board of directors will summon to a shareholders meeting in the coming weeks.

Ægir Páll has been Chief Operating Officer at Brim hf. for the last 5 years. Before that he was Managing director for Útgerðarfélag Reykjavíkur hf. for 3 years and a managing director for Ísfélag Vestmannaeyja for 9 years. Ægir Páll has worked in the seafood industry for most part of his professional career. He holds a business degree from the University of Iceland and a master degree in finance.

Ægir Páll Friðbertsson, incoming group CEO:

"I’m very pleased to take the helm at Iceland Seafood. I believe the company has a good potential and I look forward to work with its employees, suppliers and customers to further develop the company.

The company has built up a leadership position in Europe and has first-class track record for a very long time for quality, innovation and reliability of its products.

The company is deeply rooted amongst Icelandic producers and I’m confident we can continue to produce value added products in Europe at a premium for the advantage of all stakeholders.”

Bjarni Ármannsson:

"I’m very grateful for the opportunity to lead Iceland Seafood for the last almost 5 years. It’s been a time of learning for me and characterized by volatile externalities that have at times been challenging. I would like to thank the people I’ve worked with and the board of Directors in particular for its continued support.

The Iceland Seafood group is a strong entity with a very good potential for profitability and growth going forward. Its unique position in delivering quality seafood to its customers, particularly in Europe is something that has been developed for a very long time and remains with many good opportunities.

I strongly believe in Ægir Páll Friðbertsson, whom I’ve known for many years.  He will be a good leader for Iceland Seafood. His knowledge, drive and persuasive character will drive the company forward. I wish him and everyone at ISI well and look forward to closely following their continued success.”

Ægir Páll will conclude his current duties at Brim hf. in October and starts as CEO of ISI on November 1st, replacing Bjarni, who will support the transition for the following months.


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Iceland Seafood International hf Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Iceland Seafood International hf Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Fazit des Events: 4. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit | BX Swiss TV

Zum 4. Mal findet in St. Moritz der fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit statt. Erneut in traumhafter Kulisse äussert sich Thomas J. Caduff über den Event, die Teilnehmenden und die Themen.
Welche Themen dieses Jahr im Fokus stehen und wie die Pläne fürs nächste Jahr und den Winter aussehen, darüber spricht er im Interview mit mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Fazit des Events: 4. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

22.09.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Arm
22.09.23 SNB überrascht mit Zinspause
22.09.23 Marktüberblick: Rückversicherer gegen den Trend stark
22.09.23 Chapeau – Der CAC40® startet durch!
22.09.23 Fazit des Events: 4. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit | BX Swiss TV
21.09.23 Julius Bär: 19.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
21.09.23 UBS KeyInvest: US-Aktienmarkt - Glanzvolle Fassade/TotalEnergies - Im Sog der Ölpreise
21.09.23 Märkte am Morgen - DAX, Nasdaq, Dollar, USD/JPY, EUR/USD und Ölpreis
18.09.23 Hermès Kelly Casaque» 2023: Hermès-Taschen verzeichnen seit 1980 eine jährliche Wertsteigerung von 14,2%!
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'463.73 19.70 61SSMU
Short 11'695.67 13.97 F9SSMU
Short 12'138.64 8.90 0LSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'014.76 22.09.2023 17:30:20
Long 10'555.29 19.19 VYSSMU
Long 10'325.39 13.79 CTSSMU
Long 9'896.60 8.97 BCSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Birkenstock-Aktie bald mit Börsengang: Die Historie des Unternehmens mit der berühmten Sandale
Gerüchteküche um Tesla-Konkurrent brodelt: Bald BYD-Batterien in Elektroautos von Mercedes?
Nestlé-Aktie verliert: Anna Mohl wird neue Chefin der Nestlé-Gesundheitssparte
Schockierende Zahlen Elon Musk beziffert Wertverlust von X auf 90 Prozent
Franken nach Zinsentscheid unter Druck - die Gründe
Historischer Blick auf Apple, Microsoft & Co: Diese Dienste haben die Tech-Riesen in der Vergangenheit beerdigt
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Hedgefonds-Chef für NEL-Aktie, Plug Power-Aktie & Co. wenig optimistisch: Wasserstoff-Shorts aufgebaut
Diese Fehler sollte man beim Aktienkauf unbedingt vermeiden
UBS-Aktie verliert: Dreijahres-Strategieplan der UBS für Februar geplant

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit