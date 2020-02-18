18.02.2020 21:04:00

iCEIBA, Unique Claim Recovery Platform Received Start-Up Competition Award Sponsored by IBM

LONDON, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iCEIBA, Claim recovery platform for Small and Medium Businesses, has been recognised as the winner of the Start-Up Pitch Competition sponsored by IBM, which was part of City Summit & Gala 2020 business conference, which took place in Burbank at 7-9 February 2020.

The City Summit and Gala (https://citysummit.co) is an annual top business event where this year speakers like Robert Herjavec/SharkTank, Jules Hermatoviz Vice Chairman of Dick Clark Productions, Noel Lee, Founder of Monster Inc., Brian Tracy, Mark Victor Hansen and many others business leaders were sharing with the audience their expertise and experience building ambitious and successful businesses.

"iCEIBA was the selected winner in the City Summit Start-Up Pitch Competition. Ten experienced investors choose from 15 amazing companies in a tough competition," commented Axel Tillmann, CEO of CitySummit and added: "iCEIBA took the home equivalent of $250,000 dollar in prizes, among them $120K worth in @IBM cloud service, which will help them to accelerate into the next FinTech unicorn quickly."

iCEIBA was recognised as the Winner of City Summit Start-Up Competition, as the part of City Gala event, where also Demi Moore, Celebrated Actress & Philanthropist received Inspiration Award.

"We are pleased to have iCEIBA and our mission to help more than 40 million small and medium businesses, which are currently losing $800 billion every year because of unresolved or inefficient commercial disputes and litigation, to be recognised and awarded at City Summit & Gala amongst such inspirational entrepreneurs, business leaders & philanthropists," said Petr Stransky, CEO & Founder of iCEIBA.

About iCEIBA

iCEIBA is building Claim recovery platform for small and medium businesses financing rightful claims and litigation combining intelligent algorithms, blockchain and its unique business model. There is currently no solution providing liquidity for small and medium companies for these claims. iCEIBA is targeting the market of 40m SMBs, which are currently every year, losing $800B of unrealised cash due to unresolved commercial disputes & litigations. iCEIBA has been accelerated by Dallas-HQ'd Tech Wildcatters Fall 2019 Program. 

More information at www.iceiba.com

Media Contact:

Petr Stransky
Phone: +1 612 545 6632
Email: petrs@iceiba.com

Related Images

ceo-of-iceiba-receives-the-start.jpg
CEO of iCEIBA receives the Start-Up Competition Award during City Gala evening
Alex Tillmann, CEO of CitySummit congratulates to Petr Stransky of iCEIBA for the award.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iceiba-unique-claim-recovery-platform-received-start-up-competition-award-sponsored-by-ibm-301006859.html

SOURCE iCEIBA

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

17:00
Apple Umsatzwarnung sorgt für rote Vorzeichen | BX Swiss TV
15:34
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
13:30
Gold weiter im Aufwind
11:23
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf DKSH Holding AG, Idorsia Ltd, Temenos AG
10:59
Vontobel: Amazon: Die Initialzündung
08:49
SMI droht die Puste auszugehen
17.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.02.20
Will Job Growth, Low Inflation Change Rates?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.02.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht"s weiter?
07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
mehr
Apple Umsatzwarnung sorgt für rote Vorzeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach Googles Zahlen: Bedeutet dies das Ende für Android?
Von Gold bis Rhodium: Das sehen Experten für Edelmetalle in 2020 voraus
Novartis erhält Zulassung von Europäischer Kommission für Beovu gegen AMD
Heraeus: Das hält das Jahr 2020 für das Währungspaar EUR/USD bereit
Tom Lee: Wer schafft es eher auf 40'000? Der Dow oder Bitcoin?
Presse spekuliert um Rücktrittszeitpunkt von UBS-CEO Ermotti - UBS-Aktie fester
Wall Street im Feiertag -- SMI schliesst mit Aufschlägen -- DAX beendet Handel freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinig
Wall Street schwächer -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX verliert letztlich -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mit Abgaben
Weniger Apple und Wells Fargo: So sah Warren Buffetts Depot im 4. Quartal 2019 aus
Diversifikation: Risiko eliminiert oder nur kaschiert?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schwächer -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX verliert letztlich -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mit Abgaben
An der Wall Street geht es leicht bergab. Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich am Dienstag leichter. Der DAX wies negative Vorzeichen aus. Die Mehrzahl der Aktienmärkte in Fernost bewegte sich auf rotem Terrain.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;