ICD Wins Best Portal Technology Solution 2020 for Treasury Investments

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ICD, an independent portal provider of money market funds and other short-term investments, won Best Portal Technology Solution 2020 in TMI magazine's annual awards for innovation and excellence in treasury.

"This award comes at a time when technology has really proven its value as the bridge between treasury teams and the vital work they do managing cash investments," says ICD CEO Tory Hazard. "This award represents ICD's global focus on treasury. I commend our team for listening to the market and our clients for their constant feedback on how we can improve ICD Portal to serve their ever-changing needs."

"A big congratulations to ICD for a richly deserved award," says Robin Page, publisher of TMI magazine. "This year's TMI awards were closely contested, and the winners, like ICD, were outstanding."

ICD serves more than 400 treasury organizations across 65 industries and 43 countries, processing more than $3.8 trillion in trades annually through ICD Portal for the Fortune 1000 and FTSE 350. At the intersection of the broad market of fund companies and institutional investors, ICD delivers unbiased access to a wide selection of investment products, market expertise, and intuitive technology. Wrapped around ICD Portal is a high-touch service organization and Global Trade Desk.

TMI introduced the TMI Awards for Innovation & Excellence more than a decade ago. They since have become the quality benchmark for the treasury profession, formally recognizing the banks, vendors, consultants and practitioners who are defining new frontiers and driving best practices in treasury management globally.

For more information about ICD and ICD Portal, visit icdportal.com or contact info@icdportal.com.

About ICD

ICD is treasury's trusted, independent portal provider of money market funds and other short-term investments. We provide intuitive technology and unbiased access to over 300 investment products through ICD Portal, a model in the industry for trading, reporting and analysis. Through our Global Trade Desk, located in London, Boston and San Francisco, we offer follow-the-sun support and expert service.

ICD Media Contact

Zoe Sochor

+1 646.581.3277 zoe.sochor@icdportal.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/icd-wins-best-portal-technology-solution-2020-for-treasury-investments-301197063.html

SOURCE ICD