SMI 10’306 -2.1%  SPI 12’856 -1.9%  Dow 30’153 -0.1%  DAX 13’246 -2.8%  Euro 1.0832 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’449 -2.7%  Gold 1’876 0.4%  Bitcoin 20’198 -2.8%  Dollar 0.8852 0.0%  Öl 50.7 -3.2% 

Bitcoin: steht die Kursrally erst am Anfang? -w-
21.12.2020 21:46:00

ICD Wins Best Portal Technology Solution 2020 for Treasury Investments

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ICD, an independent portal provider of money market funds and other short-term investments, won Best Portal Technology Solution 2020 in TMI magazine's annual awards for innovation and excellence in treasury.

Visit ICD at https://icdportal.com (PRNewsfoto/ICD)

"This award comes at a time when technology has really proven its value as the bridge between treasury teams and the vital work they do managing cash investments," says ICD CEO Tory Hazard. "This award represents ICD's global focus on treasury. I commend our team for listening to the market and our clients for their constant feedback on how we can improve ICD Portal to serve their ever-changing needs."

"A big congratulations to ICD for a richly deserved award," says Robin Page, publisher of TMI magazine. "This year's TMI awards were closely contested, and the winners, like ICD, were outstanding."

ICD serves more than 400 treasury organizations across 65 industries and 43 countries, processing more than $3.8 trillion in trades annually through ICD Portal for the Fortune 1000 and FTSE 350.  At the intersection of the broad market of fund companies and institutional investors, ICD delivers unbiased access to a wide selection of investment products, market expertise, and intuitive technology. Wrapped around ICD Portal is a high-touch service organization and Global Trade Desk.

TMI introduced the TMI Awards for Innovation & Excellence more than a decade ago. They since have become the quality benchmark for the treasury profession, formally recognizing the banks, vendors, consultants and practitioners who are defining new frontiers and driving best practices in treasury management globally.

For more information about ICD and ICD Portal, visit icdportal.com or contact info@icdportal.com.

About ICD

ICD is treasury's trusted, independent portal provider of money market funds and other short-term investments. We provide intuitive technology and unbiased access to over 300 investment products through ICD Portal, a model in the industry for trading, reporting and analysis. Through our Global Trade Desk, located in London, Boston and San Francisco, we offer follow-the-sun support and expert service.

ICD Media Contact
Zoe Sochor                  
+1 646.581.3277 zoe.sochor@icdportal.com      

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/icd-wins-best-portal-technology-solution-2020-for-treasury-investments-301197063.html

SOURCE ICD

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Geberit 537.00
0.04 %
ABB 24.07
-0.29 %
Givaudan 3’677.00
-0.54 %
Lonza Grp 551.00
-1.01 %
Part Grp Hldg 988.20
-1.04 %
CieFinRichemont 77.82
-2.80 %
CS Group 10.86
-2.86 %
Novartis 78.19
-2.88 %
LafargeHolcim 46.58
-2.98 %
Swiss Re 80.04
-3.33 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:00
Börslicher Jahresrückblick 2020 | BX Swiss TV
11:00
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
10:18
Vontobel: derimail - Neue Produkte auf Streamingdienstleister
07:08
Daily Markets: SMI – Ausbruch im zweiten Anlauf möglich / Facebook – Geht den Bullen die Kraft aus?
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
11.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.12.20
Schroders: Die Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie Grossbritanniens nach dem Brexit
17.12.20
Schroders: Wird Bidens Wiederbeitritt zum Pariser Klimaabkommen zum Handeln bewegen?
15.12.20
Schroders: Warum sich eine langfristige Orientierung für Anleger auszahlt
mehr
Börslicher Jahresrückblick 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Welche Kryptowährungen Bitcoin den Rang ablaufen könnten
US-Börsen mit unterschiedlichen Richtungen -- Mutation des Coronavirus bereitet Sorgen: SMI schliesst tiefrot -- DAX schliesst mit herben Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
BioNTech-Aktie klettert: EU-Behörde EMA stellt Gutachten für Corona-Impfstoff vor
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Marktprognosen 2020: Hier lagen Analysten falsch - hier richtig
Deutsche Bank: Wie sich Anlageprofis 2021 positionieren
Roche erzielt positive Studien-Ergebnisse mit Faricimab bei Augenkrankheit - Aktie dennoch leichter
Schweizer Apothekenmarkt - Wer hat die Nase vorn?
Absurde 2021-Prognosen der Saxo Bank - Amazons Zypern-Kauf, Silberknappheit und ein Impfstoff, der die Wirtschaft stört
Lonza-Aktie fester: Lonza erweitert Produktion von Biokonjugaten in Visp

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen mit unterschiedlichen Richtungen -- Mutation des Coronavirus bereitet Sorgen: SMI schliesst tiefrot -- DAX schliesst mit herben Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt startete deutlich schwächer in die neue Woche. Der DAX verbuchte am Montag Abschläge. Auch an der Wall Street zeigen sich Anleger verunsichert. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit