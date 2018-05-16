<
16.05.2018 01:00:00

icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience

Insurance & Care NSW (icare), the New South Wales government’s insurance and care provider, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), a provider of software products to Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers, have announced that icare has successfully deployed Guidewire PolicyCenter and BillingCenter to reinvent how workers’ insurance and care is delivered through person-centred service helping injured people return to work in New South Wales. The new solutions put people at the center of workers’ insurance and care by making it easier and faster for workers and businesses to purchase, manage and access claims support and medical care under their workers’ compensation insurance.

icare is one of Australia’s largest general insurers with AU$32 billion in assets and more than 3.7 million customers. The organization recently began implementing an omnichannel workers’ compensation claims centre to help improve workers’ care and return to work outcomes through faster service and customer support across preferred channels of engagement. The implementation is the first phase of icare’s migration to Guidewire InsuranceSuite™ Cloud, with Guidewire responsible for software, implementation, and post-production services – including Guidewire system security, software upgrades, support and maintenance, availability, performance monitoring, and management of third-party software. By migrating InsuranceSuite to a cloud environment, icare will be better equipped to provide "anytime, anywhere” digital access and increased scalability for its customers.

"We protect, insure and care for citizens of NSW of all ages from personal injury, caused at work or on our roads, in many instances for life, and we take that responsibility very seriously,” said John Nagle, icare Interim CEO & Managing Director. "We needed a globally-recognised technology that would provide the best foundation to help us manage the insurance lifecycle process reliably for our customers and we found that in InsuranceSuite.”

Mr. Nagle continued, "We were able to rely on Guidewire and our claims services partners for support while building out our IT capability. These partnerships have been critical to enabling us to launch a new brand and business, underpinned by infrastructure capable of supporting a 1,000-person business with a ‘cloud-only’ approach. We are pleased to be the first to implement InsuranceSuite Cloud in the Asia-Pacific region. One of our strong guiding principles was to follow a mainly out-of-the-box implementation approach, with minimal customisation, thereby staying on budget with the project. Feedback from across the business has been very positive, especially around the ease of use and intuitiveness of the system.”

"We congratulate icare on this significant milestone in its journey to reinvent the way workers’ insurance and care is delivered in New South Wales,” said Mike Polelle, chief delivery officer, Guidewire Software. "We applaud its dedication to putting the worker and employers at the center of their business and are humbled to work side-by-side with icare to deliver the cloud foundation for icare’s digital future.”

About icare

icare (Insurance & Care NSW) is the insurance and care services provider for New South Wales. We insure 3.7 million workers, motorists and builders and 296,000 employers. For more information, visit: www.icare.nsw.gov.au.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the software that Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers need to adapt and succeed in a time of rapid industry change. We combine three elements – core operations, data and analytics, and digital engagement – into a technology platform that enhances insurers’ ability to engage and empower their customers and employees. More than 300 P&C insurers around the world have selected Guidewire. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com. Follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

