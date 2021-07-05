SMI 11’965 -0.1%  SPI 15’394 0.1%  Dow 34’786 0.4%  DAX 15’650 0.3%  Euro 1.0926 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4’084 0.1%  Gold 1’787 0.6%  Bitcoin 30’792 -0.9%  Dollar 0.9209 -0.5%  Öl 75.9 0.4% 
05.07.2021 05:39:00

ICAPE Group, the one-stop solution provider for PCBs and Custom-Made Technical Parts, expect a growth of 30% in 2021

DONGGUAN, China, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ICAPE Group, a French-based one-stop solution service provider of printed circuit boards and custom-made technical parts, achieved €125M in revenues in 2020 and is expecting to accomplish a 30% growth in 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/ICAPE Group)

While the global economy has suffered from the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, ICAPE Group relies on its business model perfectly suited to confront and overcome the situation. Mr. Thierry Ballenghien, founder and chairman of the group, explains how ICAPE Group has come through this period with excellent results, and how the future looks as he expects a significant growth in the upcoming years:

"From April of 2020, we put in place 5 strategic plans in different areas, completely revamped our business methods, reworked our logistics. We have also implemented a strategic development plan in E-business, which has turned out to be a very smart move. Moreover, we have anticipated many M&A projects to strengthen the company's advantages. All above actions will lead ICAPE Group into the next phase of growth. We see the future with growth of around 30% per year for the next 5 years, thanks to our effective action plan toward facing the global crisis."

As travel has been an issue during the COVID-19 pandemic, ICAPE Group was able to consistently keep its level of services through leveraging its strategic service offices located in China, close to its 75 factories partners, powered by 250 highly qualified employees to provide a full range of services, such as sales support, engineering, purchasing, customer service, or quality assurance with an ultra-modern in-house laboratory. But the organization of ICAPE Group is also based on proximity with 21 business units around the world, staffed with native sales engineers, in constant contact with the Chinese structures and their respective customers.

With this unique business strategy, ICAPE Group can ensure all their customers purchase electronics pieces at the right place and at the right price, as well as the perfect way to secure their supply chain with a dedicated logistics department to ensure the best lead times to any country without disruption or unexpected delay. ICAPE Group is leading the way to new business norms, bringing new solutions to keep the business growing while respecting health recommendations during this period with remote audits, virtual factory tours, and virtual booth events. All those services are also available online on www.icape-group.com.

ICAPE Group is a French-based company, acting as one of the largest suppliers of printed circuit boards (ICAPE) and custom-made technical parts (CIPEM) in the industry, with 28 million electronics pieces delivered each month to 3,000 customers in 70 countries around the world. Since its creation in 1999, the group has experienced exponential organic growth to become one of the key players in the global electronics industry.

SOURCE ICAPE Group

﻿

