Icahn Enterprises Aktie
29.07.2023 01:21:00

Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Icahn Enterprises
33.98 USD 0.92%
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Icahn Enterprises L.P. (Nasdaq:IEP) announced today that it will discuss its second quarter 2023 results on a webcast on Friday, August 4, 2023 - 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the webcast, viewers should go to this link (webcast). We encourage viewers to access the webcast 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for at least twelve months at Icahn events and presentations.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., a master limited partnership, is a diversified holding company engaged in seven primary business segments: Investment, Energy, Automotive, Food Packaging, Real Estate, Home Fashion and Pharma.

Investor Contact:
Ted Papapostolou, Chief Financial Officer
IR@ielp.com
(800) 255-2737

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/icahn-enterprises-lp-announces-q2-2023-earnings-conference-call-301888673.html

SOURCE Icahn Enterprises L.P.

