Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’959 -0.8%  SPI 17’959 -0.9%  Dow 47’417 -0.6%  DAX 23’640 -1.4%  Euro 0.9023 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’795 -0.7%  Gold 5’159 -0.6%  Bitcoin 54’932 0.9%  Dollar 0.7810 0.0%  Öl 92.0 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Lufthansa667979Roche1203204UBS24476758Sika41879292ABB1222171Lockheed Martin351011Richemont21048333
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Erste Schätzungen: BYD stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Reise-Trend: Was ist eigentlich "Bleisure Travel"?
Ausblick: Adobe präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Aktien von Tesla, BYD und Rivian im Fokus - Helfen die steigenden Ölpreise den E-Aauto-Herstellern?
KI-Chip-Wettrennen: So sieht ein UBS-Analyst die Aktien von NVIDIA, Micron und AMD
Suche...

Ibotta Aktie 134027723 / US4510511060

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

12.03.2026 05:40:22

Ibotta To Buy Back Addl. $100 Mln Shares

Ibotta
18.90 EUR -1.56%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Ibotta, Inc. (IBTA), a performance marketing platform for promotions, announced Wednesday that its Board of Directors authorized the purchase of up to an additional $100 million of its Class A stock, effective immediately.

The new authorization follows Board's previous approval for $300 million repurchase of the Class A stock.

The repurchase Program has no expiration date, and it may be made from time to time through open market repurchases or through privately negotiated transactions, subject to certain conditions.

Bryan Leach, Founder and CEO of Ibotta, said, "This new authorization reflects the Board's continued confidence in our long-term growth prospects and our commitment to a disciplined capital allocation strategy.... Our strong balance sheet and consistent cash flow generation allow us to return capital to our owners while continuing to invest in the Ibotta Performance Network."

In the overnight trading, Ibotta shares were gaining around 2.2 percent, after closing Wednesday's regular trading 1.8 percent lower at $21.89.