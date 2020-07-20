iboss Announced as Stevie® Award Winner for Network Security Solution and Cloud Platform in the 2020 People's Choice Stevie® Awards for Favorite New Products

BOSTON, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iboss, the leader in cloud delivered network security, was announced today as a Stevie® Award winner of the People's Choice Stevie® Awards for Favorite New Products in the 18th Annual American Business Awards. iboss received the People's Choice Stevie® Award in two categories, Cloud Platforms and Network Security Solutions.

The American Business Awards are the nation's premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Winners of the crystal People's Choice Stevie Awards, as well as all other winners in the 18th ABAs, will be celebrated during a virtual awards ceremony on August 5.

The People's Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite New Products are a feature of The American Business Awards in which the general public can vote for their favorite new products and services of the year. More than 87,000 votes were cast in 52 people's choice categories this year. All new products and services honored in the ABAs' new product categories were included in people's choice voting.

More than 3,600 nominations were submitted to this year's American Business Awards for consideration in a wide range of categories. As an award recipient of Cloud Platforms and Network Security Solutions, iboss proves its industry-leading technology by being the only platform on the market to date that delivers all network security capabilities in the cloud via a SaaS offering.

iboss provides fast and secure Internet access on any device, from any location, in the cloud. The network perimeter has eroded, making traditional network security appliances ineffective at securing users and devices that are no longer bound by network boundaries. Built on a proprietary containerized architecture designed 100% for the cloud, iboss cloud secures Internet access from anywhere, including in and out of your physical network perimeter. Users are always connected to iboss cloud, regardless of device or location, to ensure all Internet traffic is secured for compliance, web filtering, malware defense and data loss at all times. Only iboss cloud can transition all of the capabilities found in traditional web gateway proxies and network firewall appliances to the cloud. This eliminates the need for traditional network security appliances allowing organizations to secure network traffic from anywhere, at any scale, while reducing costs and complexity.

"We are honored to be named as an award recipient in two categories of The People's Choice Stevie® Awards for Favorite New Products," said iboss Co-founder and CEO Paul Martini. "As employees continue to work remote, we are proud of our solution that is designed to enhance security and productivity while users access the Internet from any device, in any location. Since iboss cloud lives in the cloud, network security goes where users go with elastic and instant scaling to meet the demands of the cloud-first future."

Details about The American Business Awards, the list of People's Choice Stevie Award winners, and the complete list of Stevie winners in this year's ABAs are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About iboss

iboss is a cloud security company that provides organizations and their employees fast and secure access to the Internet on any device, from any location, in the cloud. The iboss cloud platform provides network security as a service, delivered in the cloud, as a complete SaaS offering. This eliminates the need for traditional network security appliances, such as firewalls and web gateway proxies, which are ineffective at protecting a cloud-first and mobile world. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by over 190 issued and pending patents and more than 100 points of presence globally, iboss protects more than 4,000 organizations worldwide. To learn more, visit https://www.iboss.com/.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Great Employers. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.



SOURCE iboss