SMI 10’867 0.3%  SPI 13’673 0.3%  Dow 32’953 0.5%  DAX 14’461 -0.3%  Euro 1.1064 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’830 -0.1%  Gold 1’731 0.3%  Bitcoin 52’082 -5.5%  Dollar 0.9276 0.0%  Öl 68.8 -0.6% 
16.03.2021 05:01:00

IBM Unveils New Capabilities Designed to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Application Modernization

ARMONK, N.Y., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced a series of new and updated capabilities for developers designed to deliver intelligent application analysis throughout the DevOps pipeline, generally available on March 19.

IBM Corporation logo. (PRNewsfoto/IBM)

According to an IBM internal assessment, a bank with $1B in IT spend undergoing a hybrid transformation with integrating mainframe reported 2.5x the value of a single vendor cloud approach1. However, to fully realize that potential value with low risk and high ROI, clients will need DevOps tools that can assist them to help understand application complexity – a key step when planning their cloud transformation journey.

To help clients unlock the value of DevOps across the enterprise, and help reduce risk around application modernization, today IBM is announcing new IBM Wazi Analyze capabilities to help bring IBM Z into the DevOps pipeline, unlocking uniform, enterprise-wide agile delivery processes and standards with transferable skills for non-Z developers.

These new capabilities are included in:

  • IBM Application Discovery and Delivery Intelligence (ADDI) for IBM Z V6
    which allows developers to accelerate application development and modernization by enabling them to efficiently gain granular insight into their business-critical application estate. With the new version of Wazi Analyze, you can get updated analysis immediately after the code change is made. ADDI v6 has been engineered to improve the Assembler support by helping developers analyze the multi-level of dynamic assembler macro calls. A set of APIs are also made available to enable integration between the analysis and CI/CD pipeline.
  • New Analyze capability in IBM Wazi Developer V1.2, a subset of ADDI, helps enable developers to discover and analyze the relationships between components of their z/OS applications and understand the impact of a potential change. Wazi Analyze runs in a containerized environment to give developers the flexibility to run it in any environment.

In addition, IBM is also announcing we have completed a licensing agreement with ITP Software Systeme GmbH, Munich (ITP) to enhance DevOps for IBM Z Hybrid Cloud capabilities. This includes IBM's offerings IBM Application Discovery and Delivery Intelligence (ADDI) for IBM Z V6 and IBM Wazi Developer V1.2 and is expected to provide a strong foundation for our clients' application modernization and cloud transformation initiatives, accelerating their journey to hybrid cloud. By working with ITP, IBM will introduce advanced application analysis on IBM Z and Red Hat OpenShift, as well as be able to provide on-demand project level analysis as part of a modern DevOps pipeline when and where developers need it.

"We look forward to using the new IBM Wazi Analyze web user interface as part of IBM Application Discovery and Delivery Intelligence, said Armin Kramer, Software Engineer at DATEV eG. "With these new capabilities, our developers will gain deeper access to z/OS application analysis - a critical component to enhance productivity when maintaining and developing code in a hybrid cloud environment."

For more information, please visit: IBM Application Discovery and Delivery Intelligence and IBM Wazi Developer

Statements regarding IBM's future direction and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice and represent goals and objectives only.

Media Contact
Elizabeth Banta
elizabeth.banta@ibm.com
732-996-4159

1 The performance data discussed herein is presented as derived under specific operating conditions. Actual results may vary.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ibm-unveils-new-capabilities-designed-to-accelerate-hybrid-cloud-application-modernization-301247809.html

SOURCE IBM

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

15.03.21 Vontobel: Setzt Bitcoin seine Rallye fort?
15.03.21 Marktupdate 15.März 21: Die Kurse steigen weiter! | BX Swiss TV
15.03.21 Den Notenbanken gehört die Aufmerksamkeit
15.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
15.03.21 Credit Suisse und Index-Schwergewichte belasten
11.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf American Express Co, Mastercard Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc
mehr

https://youtu.be/FgtQ6vRN1vY

Nach guten Vorgaben ist die neue Handelswoche mit grünen Vorzeichen gestartet. Was die Gründe dafür sind und welcher Termin diese Woche am wichtigsten sein wird erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV. 

Marktupdate 15.März 21: Die Kurse steigen weiter! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie profitiert: Roche übernimmt GenMark Diagnostics für 1,8 Milliarden Dollar
Mehre Länder stoppen Impfung: Institut sieht Häufung bestimmter Thrombosen - britische Behörde hält AstraZeneca-Impfstoff für sicher
BioNTech formt globale Allianz für mehr Corona-Impfstoff - BioNTech-Aktie fester
ARYZTA-Aktie zieht kräftig an: ARYZTA schrumpft in der ersten Jahreshälfte 2020/21 massiv - verkauft Nordamerika-Geschäft
In Japan: Tesla macht Model 3 um ein Viertel billiger
Novartis und Molecular Partners werden in ACTIV-Programm aufgenommen - Aktien ziehen an
Wall Street geht fester in den Feierabend -- SMI mit freundlichem Wochenstart -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Märkte in Asien letztendlich uneinheitlich
Kurzfristige Handelsaussetzung: GameStop-Aktie knickt zweistellig ein
Relief-Partner NeuroRx führt Studie zu Aviptadil mit TFF Parmaceuticals durch - Relief-Aktie klettert
Swiss Steel: 87,9% der Bezugsrechte ausgeübt - Internationales Angebot läuft

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit