+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
24.10.2019 06:01:00

IBM Expands Cloud Capabilities in Canada to Unlock Digital Transformation

New IBM Cloud multizone region in Canada expected to enhance existing cloud services to run mission-critical and innovative applications closer to home

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - IBM (NYSE:IBM) today announced an expansion of its global cloud footprint, with plans to launch a new IBM Cloud multizone region (MZR) in Canada by late 2020. The MZR in Canada will add to IBM's existing data center capacity and become IBM's first MZR in the country. This will help Canadian enterprises to securely deploy mission-critical workloads and applications across hybrid cloud environments.

IBM Corporation logo. (CNW Group/IBM Canada Ltd.)

Located in Toronto, the new MZR will be designed to provide clients with access to globally consistent IBM public cloud services, from enterprise-grade infrastructure to AI services. The MZR will be designed to increase service availability by minimizing interruptions, so that companies can safely keep their data and workloads up and running.

"As companies across Canada seek greater control of their data, this new capability will lead to improved resiliency, security and availability of the cloud platform right here on Canadian soil," said Ayman Antoun, President, IBM Canada. "Expanding our cloud capabilities with a new multizone region will ensure that clients have greater access to the broad range of IBM cloud services."

As announced earlier this year by Payments Canada, IBM was selected as the lead technology partner for Canada's new high-value payments system, Lynx. Payments Canada is responsible for the safe and secure operation of Canada's national payments systems, which clear and settle close to $210 billion every business day. IBM is the only cloud provider that can deliver levels of encryption certified up to FIPS 140-2 Level 4 as part of its MZR capability. Canadian clients across industries like Payments Canada will have access to these market leading modernization services that will help them compete on a global level.  

Together with Red Hat, IBM will accelerate clients' digital transformation with the next-generation hybrid multicloud platform. A hybrid cloud approach will allow companies to gain visibility and control over their entire infrastructure and, in turn, do business in a much more secure and efficient manner. 80 percent of mission-critical workloads – from supply chains to core banking systems – still remain to be moved to the cloud. Increasingly, organizations are combining elements from their on-premise infrastructure, and private and public clouds to create a comprehensive hybrid cloud strategy. To do this, companies need to manage and maintain these architectures, and ensure they are optimized to run efficiently across any environment.

"Two-thirds of Canadian enterprises are acting on digital transformation but many are challenged due to, in part, technical debt accumulated over time," says Jason Bremner, Vice President, Industry and Business Solutions, IDC Canada. "Canadian executives see hybrid cloud as a strategy to address their concerns because they can modernize applications that take advantage of different deployment models in a timely and secure manner."

The Canadian MZR brings even more regional capacity and capability to achieve these efficiencies and is designed to deliver SLAs of 99.99% uptime with a complete portfolio of services, including IBM Watson, blockchain, IoT and analytics.

About IBM Cloud
With over $20B in annual cloud revenue, IBM has built a leading enterprise hybrid cloud business. This includes a comprehensive range of as-a-service offerings, software, hardware and professional services that enable IBM to advise, move, build and manage cloud solutions across public, private and on-premises environments. Through its global network of more than 60 cloud data centers across 19 countries and 18 availability zones across 6 regions, IBM public cloud helps enterprises in all industries to meet security, resiliency, performance, and global deployment requirements.

For more information, visit https://www.ibm.com/cloud/public

SOURCE IBM Canada Ltd.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

23.10.19
Vontobel: Mehr «Sicherheit» ins Portfolio?
23.10.19
Zahlenflut und «Neverending Story – Brexit» | BX Swiss TV
23.10.19
Ölpreise geben Gewinne wieder ab
23.10.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
23.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.85% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf General Electric Co
23.10.19
Das Brexit-Theater geht weiter
21.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie lange werden Sie leben und was bedeutet das für Ihre Anlagen?
mehr
Zahlenflut und «Neverending Story – Brexit» | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krypto-Rubel: Russland ist sich über digitale Nationalwährung unschlüssig
S + B-Aktie knickt nach Gewinnwarnung ein: Schmolz + Bickenbach plant Kapitalerhöhung
Beyond Meat-Aktie: Rückt ein schwarzer Börsentag in gefährliche Nähe?
Änderungen bei Tesla: Preise und Bestellvorgang angepasst
ABB-Aktie gewinnt: Umsatz von ABB stagniert - Q3 weniger schlimm als befürchtet
Wegen Flugverbot für 737 Max: Boeing-Gewinn bricht um die Hälfte ein - Aktie dennoch höher
Novartis-Aktie klettert ins Plus - Novartis bleibt auf Wachstumskurs und erhöht erneut den Ausblick
Dow macht fester Feierabend -- SMI beendet den Handel über 10'000 Punkten -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich
SoftwareOne zieht Preisspanne für Börsengang enger
Snapchat-Mutter überzeugt bei Gewinn, enttäuscht Börse aber mit Geschäftsausblick - Aktie gibt ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow macht fester Feierabend -- SMI beendet den Handel über 10'000 Punkten -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt herrschte durch das Brexit-Chaos Unsicherheit unter den Anlegern. Der DAX zeigte sich am Mittwoch letztlich mit freundlicher Tendenz. Die US-Börsen verbuchten nur marginale Ausschläge. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen zur Wochenmitte verschiedene Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB