IBM Expands Cloud Capabilities in Canada to Unlock Digital Transformation

New IBM Cloud multizone region in Canada expected to enhance existing cloud services to run mission-critical and innovative applications closer to home

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - IBM (NYSE:IBM) today announced an expansion of its global cloud footprint, with plans to launch a new IBM Cloud multizone region (MZR) in Canada by late 2020. The MZR in Canada will add to IBM's existing data center capacity and become IBM's first MZR in the country. This will help Canadian enterprises to securely deploy mission-critical workloads and applications across hybrid cloud environments.

Located in Toronto, the new MZR will be designed to provide clients with access to globally consistent IBM public cloud services, from enterprise-grade infrastructure to AI services. The MZR will be designed to increase service availability by minimizing interruptions, so that companies can safely keep their data and workloads up and running.

"As companies across Canada seek greater control of their data, this new capability will lead to improved resiliency, security and availability of the cloud platform right here on Canadian soil," said Ayman Antoun, President, IBM Canada. "Expanding our cloud capabilities with a new multizone region will ensure that clients have greater access to the broad range of IBM cloud services."

As announced earlier this year by Payments Canada, IBM was selected as the lead technology partner for Canada's new high-value payments system, Lynx. Payments Canada is responsible for the safe and secure operation of Canada's national payments systems, which clear and settle close to $210 billion every business day. IBM is the only cloud provider that can deliver levels of encryption certified up to FIPS 140-2 Level 4 as part of its MZR capability. Canadian clients across industries like Payments Canada will have access to these market leading modernization services that will help them compete on a global level.

Together with Red Hat, IBM will accelerate clients' digital transformation with the next-generation hybrid multicloud platform. A hybrid cloud approach will allow companies to gain visibility and control over their entire infrastructure and, in turn, do business in a much more secure and efficient manner. 80 percent of mission-critical workloads – from supply chains to core banking systems – still remain to be moved to the cloud. Increasingly, organizations are combining elements from their on-premise infrastructure, and private and public clouds to create a comprehensive hybrid cloud strategy. To do this, companies need to manage and maintain these architectures, and ensure they are optimized to run efficiently across any environment.

"Two-thirds of Canadian enterprises are acting on digital transformation but many are challenged due to, in part, technical debt accumulated over time," says Jason Bremner, Vice President, Industry and Business Solutions, IDC Canada. "Canadian executives see hybrid cloud as a strategy to address their concerns because they can modernize applications that take advantage of different deployment models in a timely and secure manner."

The Canadian MZR brings even more regional capacity and capability to achieve these efficiencies and is designed to deliver SLAs of 99.99% uptime with a complete portfolio of services, including IBM Watson, blockchain, IoT and analytics.

About IBM Cloud

With over $20B in annual cloud revenue, IBM has built a leading enterprise hybrid cloud business. This includes a comprehensive range of as-a-service offerings, software, hardware and professional services that enable IBM to advise, move, build and manage cloud solutions across public, private and on-premises environments. Through its global network of more than 60 cloud data centers across 19 countries and 18 availability zones across 6 regions, IBM public cloud helps enterprises in all industries to meet security, resiliency, performance, and global deployment requirements.

For more information, visit https://www.ibm.com/cloud/public

SOURCE IBM Canada Ltd.