Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'471 -0.4%  SPI 15'115 -0.5%  Dow 33'012 -1.0%  DAX 15'905 0.1%  Euro 0.9733 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'305 -0.2%  Gold 1'988 -0.1%  Bitcoin 24'138 -0.4%  Dollar 0.8984 0.2%  Öl 74.4 -0.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
SoftwareONE-Aktie gibt nach: SoftwareONE im ersten Quartal mit tieferer Marge
Vonovia-Aktie höher: Vonovia-Chef fordert Initiative der deutschen Regierung gegen gestiegene Baukosten
Bitcoin, Ether & Co: So schlagen sich die Kryptowährungen am Vormittag
Dieses Jahr voraussichtlich kein neuer Mini-Tesla: Bau von Teslas Gigafactory in Mexiko könnte sich verzögern
Zurich-Aktie dennoch schwächer: Zurich-Gruppe beginnt Geschäftsjahr mit Wachstum
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204On113454047Novartis1200526Sonova1254978Meyer Burger10850379Credit Suisse1213853Partners Group2460882Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Valiant1478650
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

17.05.2023 10:00:51

IBFD launches the 2022 Yearbook on Taxpayers’ Rights

IBFD launches the 2022 Yearbook on the Protection of Taxpayers’ Rights (OPTR). The book is a compilation of up-to-date information on the effective protection of taxpayers’ rights.

AMSTERDAM, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prof. Dr Pasquale Pistone and Prof. Dr Philip Baker, Directors of IBFD’s OPTR, will present the Yearbook at the 8th International Conference on Taxpayer Rights, hosted by the Center for Taxpayer Rights, explaining some of the main events and trends that arose last year in the protection of taxpayers’ rights around the world.

The OPTR reports on the protection of taxpayers’ fundamental rights around the world. The precise and technical information of the OPTR contains reference to taxpayer bills, conventions, and statutes, also in their judicial and administrative interpretation, which explore how states apply this protection in practice.

The OPTR serves as a unique legal basis for developing further research on the legal remedies, including the related project of the International Law Association, that secure the effective protection of taxpayers’ rights. It is hoped that this may contribute to nudging the convergence towards a global standard in this field.

This publication relies on information gathered in 45 countries and 3 units worldwide up to 31 December 2022, and

  • monitors the effective implementation into domestic law of legal procedures, safeguards and guarantees associated with taxpayers’ rights;
  • provides an annual comparison by jurisdiction of the level of compliance with minimum standards and best practices; and
  • identifies trends in the practical protection of taxpayers’ rights.

The basis for the Yearbook consists of surveys supplied by groups of experts appointed from 45 countries, as well as reports from the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, the European Court of Human Rights and the European Court of Justice. The groups of experts incorporate members of tax authorities, the judiciary and academia, as well as ombudspersons and practitioners. The national reports are available here.

If you would like further details, please contact Phil Windus, Senior Marketing Coordinator, at p.windus@ibfd.org.

About OPTR

The IBFD Observatory on the Protection of Taxpayers’ Rights, established by Prof. Dr Pasquale Pistone and Prof. Dr Philip Baker, is a non-judgemental platform for keeping track of developments in the practical protection of taxpayers’ rights around the world. It follows the standards established by Prof. Dr Pasquale Pistone and Prof. Dr Philip Baker at the 2015 IFA Congress on "The Practical Protection of Taxpayers’ Fundamental Rights”.

Since then, the OPTR has continuously monitored the observance of minimum standards and the adoption of best practices around the world with respect to the guarantee and protection of human rights pertaining to tax matters.

To learn more about the Observatory, please visit the official IBFD academic page or contact optr@ibfd.org.

About IBFD

IBFD is a leading international provider of cross-border tax expertise, with a long-standing history of supporting and contributing to tax research and academic activities. As an independent foundation, IBFD utilizes its global network of tax experts and its Knowledge Centre to serve Fortune 500 companies, governments, international consultancy firms and tax advisers.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/48eb80db-3017-4801-9ce8-674507d493fb


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Merck, Nextera Energy & Thermo Fisher mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Merck, Nextera Energy & Thermo Fisher

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Merck, Nextera Energy & Thermo Fisher mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:24 Marktüberblick: Technologiewerte zeigen Stärke
08:00 Durchbruch in der Alzheimer-Forschung bei Eli Lilly
06:08 UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – Jahreshoch mit Fragezeichen
16.05.23 Julius Bär: 8.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Mercedes-Benz Group AG
16.05.23 Börse Aktuell - Im Schuldenstreit verstreicht die Zeit
16.05.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 5.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible ABB, Givaudan, Lonza, Swiss Life
16.05.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Merck, Nextera Energy & Thermo Fisher mit François Bloch
15.05.23 SMI verfehlt Jahreshoch um einen Punkt
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'956.76 19.53 XWSSMU
Short 12'194.43 13.88 BWSSMU
Short 12'635.29 9.00 H1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'479.23 17.05.2023 09:50:38
Long 10'990.16 18.58 YJSSMU
Long 10'770.81 13.71 XRSSMU
Long 10'297.44 8.79 5SSMWU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Preissenkungen bei Tesla gehen in die nächste Runde: Model Y ist nun günstiger als das US-Durchschnittsauto
Sonova-Aktie im Sinkflug: Sonova leidet unter Nichtverlängerung von grossem US-Vertrag
Ausblick: Embracer Group Registered B legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
On-Aktie an der NYSE stabil: On zum Jahresauftakt mit Umsatzsprung
Nach zahlreichen Short-Wetten: UBS-Aktie von Analystenhaus abgestuft
Logitech-Aktie im Plus: Logitech will Dividende um weitere 10 Prozent erhöhen
Volkswagen-Aktie abgestraft: Ehemaliger Chef von VW-Tochter AUDI gesteht in Dieselprozess - Verkauf von VW-Werk in Russland erlaubt
Zurich-Aktie dennoch schwächer: Zurich-Gruppe beginnt Geschäftsjahr mit Wachstum
US-Schuldenstreit bleibt im Fokus: Wall Street letztlich leichter -- SMI schliesst tiefer -- DAX zum Handelsende knapp im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich uneins
Swisscom-Aktie stabil: Swisscom behält Grundversorgung bis Ende 2031

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit