SMI 11'465 0.2%  SPI 15'101 0.2%  Dow 33'886 -0.5%  DAX 15'855 -0.4%  Euro 0.9843 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'332 -0.6%  Gold 1'989 0.3%  Bitcoin 25'171 0.0%  Dollar 0.8984 0.3%  Öl 77.5 -2.5% 
Rohstoffe im April 2023: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Ausblick: QUALCOMM legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Achiko-Aktien vom Handel ausgesetzt: Achiko-Zahlen für 2022 bisher nicht veröffentlicht
CS- und UBS-Aktien uneins: Saudi National Bank will CS-Beteiligung wohl in UBS-Aktien umwandeln
Meyer Burger-Aktie springt an: Meyer Burger präsentiert Produktportfolio in Australien
02.05.2023 15:43:35

IBFD Launches Groundbreaking Book on the Implications of Online Platforms and Technology for Taxation

AMSTERDAM, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The launch of this book marks a significant contribution to the ongoing conversation around the implications of online platforms and technology for taxation. It is a must read for academics, tax authorities and practitioners seeking a comprehensive analysis of this topic.

The book explores a range of subjects, including the tax-reporting obligations of platforms in direct and indirect taxation, the legal status of digital workers and its income tax implications, the challenges and opportunities presented by distributed ledger technologies like blockchain, the tax implications of virtual currencies, crypto assets, NFTs and DeFi, and the importance of explainable AI in tax law.

"The authors, who are established and rising scholars from all around the globe, provide insightful and thought-provoking analysis that is sure to be of great interest to anyone interested in the implications of online platforms and new technologies on international tax and taxpayer rights,” said Craig West, IBFD Senior Associate.

This must-read book is now available for purchase, click here to visit the IBFD webshop.

Contact information: Phil Windus, Senior Marketing Coordinator: p.windus@ibfd.org.

About IBFD

IBFD is a leading international provider of cross-border tax expertise, with a long-standing history of supporting and contributing to tax research and academic activities. As an independent foundation, IBFD utilizes its global network of tax experts and its Knowledge Centre to serve Fortune 500 companies, governments, international consultancy firms and tax advisers.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce30baa9-7223-4b77-a6ce-815e0bc140a6


LVMH, HERMÈS, GLENCORE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: LVMH, HERMÈS, GLENCORE

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: LVMH, HERMÈS, GLENCORE mit François Bloch

CS- und UBS-Aktien uneins: Saudi National Bank will CS-Beteiligung wohl in UBS-Aktien umwandeln
Politiker mit Präsidentenambitionen: Bitcoin-Fan Kennedy hält die Kryptowährung für Rettung vor bevorstehenden "Finanzkollaps"
Meyer Burger-Aktie springt an: Meyer Burger präsentiert Produktportfolio in Australien
Neue Rekordzahl von Bitcoin-Anlegern
Käufer gefunden: JPMorgan erhält in Bieterverfahren Zuschlag für First Republic Bank - JPMorgan-Aktie letztlich stärker
Logitech-Aktie weit im Plus: Logitech vermeldet deutlich weniger Umsatz - Gewinn sackt ebenfalls ab
ams OSRAM-Aktie tiefrot: ams OSRAM zum Jahresstart mit rückläufigem Umsatz und Gewinn
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie gibt ab: Relief-Aktionäre segnen Reverse Split ab - Partner mit Fortschritten bei Olpruva-Vermarktung
ChatGPT goes Finanzwelt: Wie die künstliche Intelligenz für Anleger von Nutzen sein kann
US-Aktienmarkt hat Rezession schon einmal ignoriert: Wie stehen die Chancen auf eine Wiederholung?

