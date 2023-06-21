Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
21.06.2023 
21.06.2023 15:00:49

IBFD and AIBIDIA launch strategic partnership

Today, IBFD and AIBIDIA announce a joint partnership, uniting the world's first digital transfer pricing technology platform with the best-in-class contextual tax information.

AMSTERDAM, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBFD and AIBIDIA combine their expertise in transfer pricing analytics and content to create an eco-system of transfer pricing solutions.

The partnership will map and integrate IBFD’s market-leading transfer pricing information and AIBIDIA’s suite of analytics-powered applications, ultimately creating a joint range of solutions, that support all steps of the transfer pricing process, from day-to-day operations to reporting and control.

"Combining strengths will give our customers the best of both worlds. Through integrating our detailed and up-to-date tax information with AIBIDIA’s analytics-powered workflows, we will be creating a new generation of informed transfer pricing processes.” said Maarten Goudsmit, Executive Board member, IBFD.

Hannu-Tapani Leppänen, CEO and Founder of Aibidia adds, "We have no doubt that this partnership will transform the work processes of transfer pricing specialists worldwide, ensuring they save time & costs, reduce risks and are in control.”

Contact information: Phil Windus, Senior Marketing Coordinator: p.windus@ibfd.org.

About Aibida

Aibidia is the global leader in digital transfer pricing management and has a world class multinational team of tax lawyers, economists, data scientists and software developers. They have pioneered the digital transfer pricing category and provide multinationals, professional services firms and tax authorities a modern way to execute and manage cross-border transactions and business activities on data and intelligence.

About IBFD

IBFD is a leading international provider of cross-border tax expertise, with a long-standing history of supporting and contributing to tax research and academic activities. As an independent foundation, IBFD utilizes its global network of tax experts and its Knowledge Centre to serve Fortune 500 companies, governments, international consultancy firms and tax advisers.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d0adc2b-3b9e-4558-bd22-47615dbebd86


