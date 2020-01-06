06.01.2020 22:07:00

IBERIABANK Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Series C Preferred Stock

LAFAYETTE, La., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ: IBKC) announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend on the outstanding shares of its 6.60% Fixed-to-Floating Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C, par value $1.00 per share (the "Series C Preferred Stock").

On May 9, 2016, the Company issued an aggregate of 2,300,000 depositary shares (the "Depositary Shares"), each representing a 1/400th ownership interest in a share of the Series C Preferred Stock, with a liquidation preference of $10,000 per share of Series C Preferred Stock (equivalent to $25 per Depositary Share), which represents $57,500,000 in aggregate liquidation preference.

The declared cash dividend equated to approximately $0.4125 per Depositary Share, or $165.00 per share of Series C Preferred Stock outstanding. The cash dividend is payable on February 3, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 17, 2020. When, as, and if declared by the Board of Directors, future dividends on the Series C Preferred Stock and associated Depositary Shares will be payable quarterly, in arrears, on February 1, May 1, August 1, and November 1 of each year, or the immediately succeeding Business Day, without interest or other payment in respect of such delayed payment, if the payment date is not a Business Day.

The Company's Series C Preferred Stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "IBKCO." 

IBERIABANK Corporation is a financial holding company with locations in Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Mississippi, Missouri, and New York offering commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, mortgage, and title insurance services.

