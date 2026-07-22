|
22.07.2026 09:42:46
Iberdrola H1 Net Profit Rises; Reaffirms FY Adj. Net Profit Growth Outlook
(RTTNews) - Iberdrola (IBE1.DE, IBE.MC, 1IBE.MI) reported that its first half net profit was 4.34 billion euros, up 22% from last year. Net Profit from continuing operations was 3.41 billion euros, down 8.6%. Adjusted gross operating profit or EBITDA grew by 7% to 8.05 billion euros. Adjusted net profit, which excludes capital gains from the sale of thermal power plants in Mexico, was 3.57 billion euros, rose by 8%, or up 14% excluding the impact of exchange rates. Revenues were 22.47 billion euros, up 1.7%.
Looking forward, Iberdrola reaffirmed full-year outlook for adjusted net profit growth comfortably above 8%.
Iberdrola shares are trading at 21.02 euros, down 1.41%.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Trading Signals: Lonza: Ausbruch nach oben
Der Pharmaauftragsfertiger hat sich an der Börse eindrucksvoll zurückgemeldet. Mit starken Semesterzahlen könnte Lonza den Rebound am morgigen Mittwoch untermauern..Weiterlesen!
3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: ASML, Iberdrola & Howmet Aerospace mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ ASML
✅ Iberdrola
✅ Howmet Aerospace
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside ETF
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison nimmt Fahrt auf: SMI-Anleger unentschlossen -- DAX auf Richtungssuche -- Asiens Börsen mit Verlusten
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ist wenig Bewegung zu sehen. Der deutsche Markt pendelt um die Nulllinie. Die Märkte in Asien zeigen sich mehrheitlich tiefer.