Ion Beam Applications Aktie [Valor: 817653 / ISIN: BE0003766806]
31.01.2024 01:17:00

IBA – TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION

Ion Beam Applications
10.66 EUR 1.72%
(Article 14, paragr
aph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings)

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, January 31, 2024 01:00

Summary of the notification

IBA (Ion Beam Applications), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, announces that it has to issue a transparency notification, in accordance with Article 14, al. 1 of the Transparency Law of May 2, 2007 on disclosure of major holdings, further to the notification received on January 25, 2024.

In its notification, NORGES BANK indicated that following an acquisition or disposal of securities or voting rights, downward crossing of the lowest threshold. Its total participation in IBA SA decreased and its participation in IBA shares with voting rights crossed the threshold of 1% on 23/01/2024.

Content of the notification

  • Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of securities or voting rights

Downward crossing of the lowest threshold

  • Notification by: A person notifying alone
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: 23/01/2024
  • Threshold crossed (in %) : 1%
  • Denominator : 40.595.290
  • Notified details: (extract of the received notification form)
  • Additional information

Norges Bank is the central bank of Norway. As part of its central bank activities, Norges Bank manages Norway's foreign exchange reservesand is responsible for management of the Norwegian Government Pension Fund Global (GPFG). The formal responsibility for managementof the GPFG is placed with the Ministry of Finance, but is delegated to Norges Bank. All investments are executed by Norges Bank acting asprincipal and all holdings are registered in the name of Norges Bank.

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2.000 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).
More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

For further information, please contact:

Valérie Van Impe
Paralegal
+32479267809
legal@iba-group.com

 

Attachment


