Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’233 -0.2%  SPI 16’660 -0.2%  Dow 41’386 0.2%  DAX 23’345 1.1%  Euro 0.9313 -0.4%  EStoxx50 5’283 0.0%  Gold 3’312 2.2%  Bitcoin 77’544 -0.3%  Dollar 0.8237 -0.3%  Öl 60.3 -1.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Rheinmetall345850Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Ausblick: Redcare Pharmacy zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: TeamViewer präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Ausblick: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Ausblick: Intesa Sanpaolo vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
Ausblick: Mattel stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

05.05.2025 18:50:00

IBA – ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES

Ion Beam Applications
11.20 EUR 5.26%
Kaufen Verkaufen


Immediate Release – May 5th, 2025

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, May 5th, 2025 - In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 executing the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations, Ion Beam Applications SA ("IBA”) hereby discloses information in relation to its share buyback program announced on March 24th, 2025.

Under this program, IBA has requested a financial intermediary to repurchase up to 650,000 IBA ordinary shares on its behalf under the terms of a mandate with validity until December 31st, 2025, effective as from March 25th, 2025, to cover the company’s obligations under long-term incentive plans for management and certain members of its personnel.

In the framework of this share buyback program, IBA repurchased 71,276 IBA shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from April 29th, 2025 up to and including May 5th, 2025, as follows:

        
 Trade dateShares purchasedAverage priceMin priceMax priceBuyback amount 
 29-04-258,00010.31 €10.26 €10.42 €82,477.60 € 
 30-04-256,00010.33 €10.20 €10.44 €61,994.40 € 
 30-04-2550,00010.22 €10.22 €10.22 €511,000.00 € 
 02-04-256,00010.59 €10.52 €10.74 €63,510.00 € 
 05-04-251,27610.99 €10.90 €11.10 €14,021.07 € 
 TOTAL71,27610.28 €10.20 €11.10 €733,003.07 € 
        

These transactions include the purchase of a block of 50,000 shares at a price of 10.22 EUR/share, which was executed on April 30th, 2025 at 4:00:14 PM on the central order book of Euronext Brussels (XBRU).

The total number of shares purchased under this program therefore amounts to 545,293, following this fifth week of execution. As a result, the current situation with respect to treasury shares (held directly by IBA SA and indirectly through its subsidiary IBA Investments SRL) is the following :

  SharesVoting rights
IBA Investments SRL51,973103,946
IBA SA 858,872925,295
Total - Treasury shares910,8451,029,241
Total - Issued shares30,282,21840,514,366
Treasury shares in %3.01%2.54%

About IBA
IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered as the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,100 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

Contact person

IBA
Thomas Pevenage
Investor Relations
investorrelations@iba-group.com

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Ion Beam Applications SA IBAAct

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten