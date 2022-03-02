SMI 11’862 -1.0%  SPI 15’019 -1.0%  Dow 33’295 -1.8%  DAX 13’905 -3.9%  Euro 1.0219 -0.7%  EStoxx50 3’766 -4.0%  Gold 1’946 1.9%  Bitcoin 40’583 2.5%  Dollar 0.9185 0.1%  Öl 107.4 6.2% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus
02.03.2022 01:00:00

IASO Bio's Nanjing Manufacturing Facility Granted the Drug Manufacturing License for CAR-T Cell Therapy Products

SHANGHAI and NANJING, China and SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IASO Biotherapeutics ("IASO Bio"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing, and manufacturing innovative cell therapies and antibody products announced that the company's commercial manufacturing facility in Nanjing successfully passed a comprehensive inspection by the Medical Products Administration of Province Jiangsu (JSMPA) and was granted a drug manufacturing license.

(PRNewsfoto/IASO Biotherapeutics)

The cell production workshop, as a core facility area, is designed in the form of a workstation according to the cGMP requirements and NMPA/EMA/FDA regulations with the capacity of producing 3000 batches of CAR-T cell products per year. The approval of the drug manufacturing license for IASO Bio's Nanjing commercial manufacturing facility marks a solid step of transition from clinical development to commercialization.

Dr. David He, Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President of IASO Bio said:

The approval of the drug manufacturing license is a milestone before the launch of the new drug. It is of great significance for the launch of the first chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy drug developed by IASO Bio. It marks that IASO Bio has the full in-house capabilities to manufacture GMP compliant Plasmids, Lentiviral vectors, and CAR-T cell therapy products. We will take it as a new starting point to bring our first CAR-T product for the treatment of Multiple myeloma to the market, and provide patients with safe, effective, and reliable cell immunotherapy as soon as possible, and strive to bring hope to patients.

About IASO Biotherapeutics

IASO Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and autoimmune diseases. Leveraging its proprietary fully-human antibody discovery platform (IMARS), high-throughput CAR T drug priority platform, and proprietary manufacturing processes, IASO Bio is developing a rich clinical-stage pipeline of multiple autologous and allogeneic CAR T and biologics product candidates. This includes a diversified portfolio of 10 novel pipeline products, including IASO's leading asset, CT103A, an innovative anti-BCMA CAR T cell therapy under pivotal study for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM). CT103A received Breakthrough Therapeutic Designation by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in February 2021 and it was granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by the Office of Orphan Products Development (OOPD) of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in February 2022 for the treatment of R/R MM. In addition, the company's in-house developed fully-human CD19/CD22 dual-targeted chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy has entered phase I/II registrational clinical trial for the treatment of CD19/CD22-positive relapsed/refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (r/r B-NHL). It was also granted Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in October 2021. For more information on IASO Bio, please visit www.iasobio.com and or LinkedIn.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iaso-bios-nanjing-manufacturing-facility-granted-the-drug-manufacturing-license-for-car-t-cell-therapy-products-301492509.html

SOURCE IASO Biotherapeutics

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Ukraine Krieg: Auswirkungen der Sanktionen | BX Swiss TV

Der Markt ist weiterhin dominiert von den Nachrichten rund um den Krieg in der Ukraine. Dabei spielen die gegen Russland verhängten Sanktionen eine grosse Rolle.

Was sind die Wirkungen der Sanktionen gegen Russland? Die russische Zentralbank versucht währenddessen mit der Erhöhung des Leitzinses auf mittlerweile 20% den Kurs des Rubel zu stabilisieren, um dessen Entwertung entgegenzuwirken.

Ebenfalls ein viel diskutiertes Thema diese Woche war der Ausschluss der russischen Banken aus dem SWIFT Zahlungssystem. Wie sich die Massnahmen auf den Schweizer Markt ausgewirkt haben, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 1. März: Ukraine Krieg: Auswirkungen der Sanktionen | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

01.03.22 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Schindler nach Zahlen und CEO-Wechsel - neue Impulse für die Aktie?
01.03.22 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
01.03.22 Ukraine-Krieg trifft Renault
01.03.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
01.03.22 SMI schlägt sich wacker
01.03.22 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero gesucht
01.03.22 Marktupdate 1. März: Ukraine Krieg: Auswirkungen der Sanktionen | BX Swiss TV
17.02.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12337.1942 19.8211 LSSMQU
Short 12617.6778 13.4381 JSSMYU
Short 13165.0152 8.5868 SMIUBU
SMI-Kurs: 11862.28 01.03.2022 17:31:47
Long 11363.857 16.7503 GSSMBU
Long 11084.0925 12.7194 MSMIIU
Long 10673.13 8.5252 S1AMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rubel fällt auf Rekordtief: Russlands Notenbank untersagt Ausländern den Verkauf von Wertpapieren
NEL ASA Aktie News: NEL ASA mit positiven Vorzeichen
Ukraine-Krieg: US-Börsen schliessen mit deutlichen Verlusten -- SMI tiefer -- DAX stürzt zum Handelsschluss ab -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen
Aktien-Handelsstopp: Russische Unternehmen können nicht mehr an NYSE und NASDAQ gehandelt werden
Shell-Aktie gibt nach: Zusammenarbeit mit GAZPROM beendet
CS-Aktie gibt nach: Reorganisation auf dem Prüfstand - Credit Suisse macht Schweiz-Umbau teilweise rückgängig
Oerlikon-Aktie rutscht ins Minus: Oerlikon-Chef Fischer nimmt seinen Hut - VRP Michael Süss wird "operativer Chair"
Darum gibt der Euro zum Dollar ab - Euro/Franken-Paar ebenfalls unter Druck
BTC-Crash in Aussicht? Krypto-Kritiker Peter Schiff sieht Bitcoin bei 10'000 US-Dollar oder weniger
Logitech-Aktie im Fokus: Schwache Performance verführt zum günstigen Einstieg - Experten wittern hohes Aufwärtspotenzial

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit