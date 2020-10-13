IASLC NACLC 2020: Boehringer Ingelheim presents new data for Gilotrif® in metastatic, squamous cell carcinoma of the lung, and in EGFR mutation-positive NSCLC

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boehringer Ingelheim today announced new data for Gilotrif® (afatinib) which further affirm its activity in squamous cell carcinoma of the lung and, in a separate study, epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive (EGFR M+) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The findings are being presented at the IASLC 2020 North America Conference on Lung Cancer hosted by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (NACLC 2020).

Analysis from a retrospective, real-world study of patients with metastatic squamous NSCLC who progressed on first-line pembrolizumab plus platinum-based chemotherapy provides effectiveness and safety data for afatinib following immunotherapy (IO) in this second-line setting. Median overall time on treatment (TOT) for patients who received second-line afatinib was 7.3 months (95% confidence interval [CI]; 5.2-8.1). Incidence of severe immune-related adverse events (irAEs) occurred in six patients (pneumonitis, colitis, hepatitis). This analysis also evaluated chemotherapy in this second-line setting, with median overall TOT of 4.2 months (95% CI; 3.9-4.9). There were no reported irAES in the chemotherapy cohort.

"Given relatively recent advances with immunotherapy, prospective trials have yet to investigate the use of afatinib following first-line immunotherapy and chemotherapy in metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer," said Edward S. Kim, M.D., FACP, Levine Cancer Institute. "Findings from this study suggest that second-line afatinib is generally well-tolerated and effective in patients with metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the lung when pembrolizumab is added to first-line platinum-based chemotherapy."

In a separate data set presented at the meeting, researchers assessed the use of afatinib in Asian and non-Asian patients with EGFRm+ NSCLC whose tumors have G719X/L861Q/S768I non-resistant mutations, pooled from randomized clinical trials and real-world studies. The analysis showed that afatinib is effective in these patients, and is unaffected by ethnicity (overall response rate: 66% Asian/59% non-Asian; median duration of response: 14.7 months/15.9 months; G719X: 62%/65%; L861Q: 60%/50%; S768I: 80%/25%).

Bjoern Rueter, M.D., Therapeutic Area Head Oncology, USA, at Boehringer Ingelheim, said, "These data sets further expand our understanding of afatinib's therapeutic profile in metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer and among those with EGFR mutation-positive disease. As we continue to take cancer on at Boehringer Ingelheim, our ongoing research is aimed at supporting unmet treatment needs for the lung cancer and broader oncology community through leading science."

Gilotrif is indicated for the first-line treatment of patients with metastatic NSCLC whose tumors have non-resistant EGFR mutations as detected by an FDA-approved test. Gilotrif is also approved for the treatment of patients with advanced squamous cell carcinoma of the lung whose disease has progressed after treatment with platinum-based chemotherapy.

Data Presentations Featured at IASLC NACLC 2020:

Real-world Effectiveness and Safety of Afatinib Following Immunotherapy (IO) in the Treatment of Metastatic, Squamous Cell/Mixed Histology Carcinoma of the Lung: A Multi-site Retrospective Chart Review Trial in the US. Friday October 16 , 17:00-18:00 CDT .

, . Afatinib in Asian and Non-Asian Patients (pts) with EGFR Mutation-positive (EGFRm+) NSCLC Harboring Major Uncommon Mutations Friday October 16 , 17:00-18:00 CDT .

What Is Gilotrif?

Gilotrif is a prescription medicine that is used to treat people with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that:

has certain (non-resistant) abnormal epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) gene(s). Your healthcare provider will perform a test to make sure that Gilotrif is right for you.

has spread to other parts of the body (metastatic), and

has not been previously treated for metastatic lung cancer

It is not known if Gilotrif is safe and effective in treating people with lung cancer that has resistant abnormal EGFR genes.

or

is used to treat people with squamous cell lung cancer that:

has spread to other parts of the body, and

has been previously treated with chemotherapy that contains platinum.

It is not known if Gilotrif is safe and effective in children.

Important Safety Information for Gilotrif® (afatinib) Tablets

Before you take Gilotrif, tell your doctor if you:

have kidney or liver problems

have lung or breathing problems other than lung cancer

have a history of an ulcer, a tear (perforation) in your stomach or intestine, or diverticular disease (inflammation) in parts of your large intestine

have a history of severe dry eye or any other eye problems. Tell your doctor if you wear contact lenses.

have heart problems

have any other medical conditions

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Gilotrif can harm your unborn baby.

Females who are able to become pregnant should use effective birth control during treatment with Gilotrif and for at least 2 weeks after your last dose of GILOTRIF. Talk to your doctor about birth control methods that may be right for you.



Tell your doctor right away if you become pregnant or think you are pregnant during treatment with Gilotrif.

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if Gilotrif passes into your breast milk. Do not breastfeed while taking Gilotrif and for 2 weeks after your last dose of Gilotrif. Talk to your doctor about the best way to feed your baby if you take Gilotrif.

Tell your doctor about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Gilotrif may affect the way other medicines work, and other medicines may affect the way Gilotrif works. Taking certain medicines with Gilotrif may increase your risk of developing a tear (perforation) in your stomach or intestine.

What to avoid while taking Gilotrif

Limit your time in the sun. Gilotrif can make your skin sensitive to sunlight. You could get or have worsening rash or acne. You could get a severe sunburn. Use sunscreen and wear a hat and clothes that cover your skin if you have to be in sunlight during treatment with Gilotrif.

Gilotrif may cause serious side effects, including:

Diarrhea. Diarrhea is common with Gilotrif and may sometimes be severe. Severe diarrhea can cause loss of body fluid (dehydration) and kidney problems that can sometimes lead to death. During your treatment with Gilotrif, your doctor should prescribe medicines to treat diarrhea. Take this medicine exactly as your doctor tells you to. Tell your doctor if you have diarrhea. Get medical attention right away if your diarrhea does not go away or becomes severe.

Diarrhea is common with Gilotrif and may sometimes be severe. Severe diarrhea can cause loss of body fluid (dehydration) and kidney problems that can sometimes lead to death. During your treatment with Gilotrif, your doctor should prescribe medicines to treat diarrhea. Take this medicine exactly as your doctor tells you to. Tell your doctor if you have diarrhea. Get medical attention right away if your diarrhea does not go away or becomes severe. Skin reactions. Gilotrif can cause redness, rash, and acne. It is important to get treatment for skin reactions as soon as you notice them. Take medicines to help skin reactions exactly as your doctor tells you to. Get medical attention right away if you develop severe skin reactions such as peeling or blistering of the skin, or blisters in your mouth.

Gilotrif can cause redness, rash, and acne. It is important to get treatment for skin reactions as soon as you notice them. Take medicines to help skin reactions exactly as your doctor tells you to. Get medical attention right away if you develop severe skin reactions such as peeling or blistering of the skin, or blisters in your mouth. Lung or breathing problems. Gilotrif may cause inflammation of the lung that may lead to death. Symptoms may be similar to those symptoms from lung cancer. Tell your doctor right away if you have any new or worsening lung problems, or any combination of the following symptoms: trouble breathing or shortness of breath, cough, or fever.

Gilotrif may cause inflammation of the lung that may lead to death. Symptoms may be similar to those symptoms from lung cancer. Tell your doctor right away if you have any new or worsening lung problems, or any combination of the following symptoms: trouble breathing or shortness of breath, cough, or fever. Liver problems. Gilotrif can cause liver problems that can sometimes lead to death. Tell your doctor right away if you have any symptoms of a liver problem which may include:

Gilotrif can cause liver problems that can sometimes lead to death. Tell your doctor right away if you have any symptoms of a liver problem which may include: yellowing of your skin or the white part of your eyes (jaundice)



dark or brown (tea-colored) urine



pain on the upper right side of your stomach area (abdomen)



bleeding or bruising more easily than normal



feeling very tired

Your doctor will do blood tests to check your liver function during your treatment with Gilotrif.

Tear (perforation) in your stomach or intestine. Tears in your stomach or intestine can happen with Gilotrif and can sometimes lead to death. Your risk of developing a tear in your stomach or intestine may be increased if you:

Tears in your stomach or intestine can happen with Gilotrif and can sometimes lead to death. Your risk of developing a tear in your stomach or intestine may be increased if you: take certain medicines with Gilotrif including: corticosteroids, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS), and certain other medicines.



have a history of stomach or intestinal ulcers, or if you have had diverticular disease (inflammation in parts of the large intestine).

Get medical help right away if you develop severe stomach-area (abdomen) pain during treatment with Gilotrif.

Get medical help right away if you develop severe stomach-area (abdomen) pain during treatment with Gilotrif. Eye problems. Tell your doctor right away if you have symptoms of eye problems. Symptoms may include:

Tell your doctor right away if you have symptoms of eye problems. Symptoms may include: eye pain, swelling, redness, or tearing



blurred vision



sensitivity to light



other changes in your vision

Heart problems. Tell your doctor right away if you have any symptoms of a heart problem which may include:

Tell your doctor right away if you have any symptoms of a heart problem which may include: new or worsening shortness of breath while at rest or with activity



cough



tiredness



swelling of your ankles, feet, or legs



feeling that your heart is pounding or racing (palpitations)



sudden weight gain

Your doctor may change your dose, temporarily stop or permanently stop treatment with Gilotrif if you have certain side effects.

The most common side effects of Gilotrif include diarrhea, rash, acne, mouth sores, nail inflammation, dry skin, decreased appetite, nausea, vomiting, and itching.

Gilotrif may cause decreased fertility in females and males. This may affect your ability to have a child. Talk to your doctor if this is a concern for you.

Tell your doctor if you have any side effect that bothers you or that does not go away.

These are not all of the possible side effects of Gilotrif. For more information, ask your doctor or pharmacist.

Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Please see Prescribing Information and Patient Information .

About Boehringer Ingelheim in Oncology

Cancer takes. Takes away time. Takes away loved ones. At Boehringer Ingelheim Oncology, we are giving patients new hope by taking cancer on. We are dedicated to collaborating with the oncology community on a shared journey to deliver leading science. Our primary focus is in lung and gastrointestinal cancers, with the goal of delivering breakthrough, first-in-class treatments that can help win the fight against cancer. Our commitment to innovation has resulted in pioneering treatments for lung cancer and we are advancing a unique pipeline of cancer cell directed agents, immune oncology therapies and intelligent combination approaches to help combat many cancers.

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Making new and better medicines for humans and animals is at the heart of what we do. Our mission is to create breakthrough therapies that change lives. Since its founding in 1885, Boehringer Ingelheim is independent and family-owned. We have the freedom to pursue our long-term vision, looking ahead to identify the health challenges of the future and targeting those areas of need where we can do the most good.

As a world-leading, research-driven pharmaceutical company, more than 51,000 employees create value through innovation daily for our three business areas: Human Pharma, Animal Health, and Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing. In 2019, Boehringer Ingelheim achieved net sales of around $21.3 billion (19 billion euros). Our significant investment of over $3.9 billion (3.5 billion euros) in R&D drives innovation, enabling the next generation of medicines that save lives and improve quality of life.

We realize more scientific opportunities by embracing the power of partnership and diversity of experts across the life-science community. By working together, we accelerate the delivery of the next medical breakthrough that will transform the lives of patients now, and in generations to come.

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., based in Ridgefield, CT, is the largest U.S. subsidiary of Boehringer Ingelheim Corporation and is part of the Boehringer Ingelheim group of companies. In addition, there are Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health in Duluth, GA and Boehringer Ingelheim Fremont, Inc. in Fremont, CA.

Boehringer Ingelheim is committed to improving lives and strengthening our communities. Please visit www.boehringer-ingelheim.us/csr to learn more about Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

For more information, please visit www.boehringer-ingelheim.us, or follow us on Twitter @BoehringerUS.

